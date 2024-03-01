TMH opens new pharmacy at Miccosukee Road and Magnolia Drive in old SunTrust Bank

Pharmacy at TMH recently opened as a full-service retail store at 1401 Miccosukee Road.

A new partnership between Tallahassee Memorial HealthCare and ProxsysRx is bringing a new pharmacy to the capital.

Pharmacy at TMH is located at 1401 Miccosukee Road, Suite 100, formerly the SunTrust Bank building at the southeast corner of Miccosukee Road and Magnolia Drive across from TMH.

The full-service retail pharmacy is designed to provide quick, convenient service both in store and at its drive-through.

“Our partnership with ProxsysRx provides convenience and expanded access to medications for our patients and anyone in need of a pharmacy," said Ryan Smith, vice president and chief clinical officer at TMH, in a statement.

Based in Birmingham, Alabama, ProxsysRx offers hospital systems solutions for optimizing pharmacy services. Founder and CEO George Salem said the partnership with TMH brings a pharmacy concierge-like support and solution to the hospital and its patients.

“Pharmacy at TMH will provide efficient resources to patients and colleagues when receiving their medication, speaking to our pharmacists and much more," said Salem in a statement. "Our retail and specialty pharmacy partnership coupled with robust meds-to-beds program will not only benefit the hospital, but also the greater Tallahassee community.”

