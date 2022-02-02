U.S. markets closed

TMMI Announces New Board of Director Members

Total Multimedia Inc.
·3 min read

SURFSIDE BEACH, S.C., Feb. 02, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TMM, Inc. (OTC PNK: TMMI) is a high-quality video technology company specializing in digital video compression, video scaling and high-quality image management. Founded in 1990, the company was the pioneer in fractal video. TMMI develops technologies that are targeted to business-to-business digital video solutions and global consumer electronics. President Michael Kozole is pleased to announce that David Wiggins and George Kearns have joined the TMMI Board of Directors. They will fill the positions recently vacated by Leonard DeRoma and David Nissman.

Michael Kozole, President, said, "I would like to thank Leonard DeRoma and David Nissman for their contributions and efforts in support of TMMI and wish them well in their future endeavors."

David Wiggins is a long-time TMMI shareholder who has a very strong entrepreneurial background. He brings a wide range of serial entrepreneurial experience and contacts from a varied career and was active as a pioneer in the video industry.

George Kearns is Chairman and CEO of C-MCC Development Group and has a demonstrated history of working in the Financial Services Industry. He is skilled in Government, Sales, Strategic Planning, Business Development and Strategy. He is a strong Business Development professional with a Bachelor of Science from Widener University focused on Economics.

Michael Kozole, President, indicated, "I look forward to working with these experienced professionals as TMMI moves into the future."

TMMI TECHNOLOGY

TMMI TRUDEF Video Player is Universal Windows Platform (UWP) compliant with a custom internal video pipeline designed to improve HEVC and other new-generation video CODEC's visual quality for high resolution on big screens. A patented TRUSCALE™ hardware-accelerated upscaler is also available in TMMI's bundled high-quality home entertainment product in the TMMI Mini PC™ and TMMI Mini PC X™ small form factor Windows 10-64 computers.

TMMI's legacy technology: TRUDEF™ Fractal Video codec and its high-efficiency TRUDEF™ Player developed for cinema-quality 4K and 8K playing directly from physical media. TMMI patent-pending suite: TRUPIX™, TRUSCALE™ and TRUZOOM™ - a patent-pending, hardware-accelerated, real-time suite of video scaling solutions for the high-resolution market.

Total Multimedia or TMM, Inc. ("TMMI" or the "Company") (OTC PNK: TMMI). Web site: http://www.tmmi.us. Phone: 800-806-2148


Safe Harbor Statement
The information provided herein may include forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, and Section 21E of the Exchange Act of 1934. Such forward-looking statements include statements about our plans, strategies, business prospects, and the ongoing and future development of our technologies. These forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected, including without limitation, the impact of competitive products, the ability to meet customer demand, the ability to manage growth, acquisitions and development of technology, equipment, or human resources, the effect of economic business conditions and the ability to attract and retain skilled personnel. Neither management nor any other person assumes responsibility for the accuracy and completeness of the forward-looking statements. All forward-looking statements in this press release are made as of the date hereof, based on information available to us as of the date hereof, and subsequent facts or circumstances may contradict, obviate, undermine, or otherwise fail to support or substantiate such statements.

--- end

This content was issued through the press release distribution service at Newswire.com.


