U.S. markets closed

  • S&P Futures

    4,325.75
    -33.50 (-0.77%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    33,509.00
    -229.00 (-0.68%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    13,907.00
    -123.50 (-0.88%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,010.50
    -20.10 (-0.99%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    110.18
    +2.51 (+2.33%)
     

  • Gold

    1,941.20
    +5.30 (+0.27%)
     

  • Silver

    25.33
    +0.12 (+0.49%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1030
    -0.0040 (-0.36%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.8440
    -0.0210 (-1.13%)
     

  • Vix

    30.48
    -0.26 (-0.85%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3341
    -0.0005 (-0.04%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    115.3800
    -0.0810 (-0.07%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    41,432.40
    -2,305.54 (-5.27%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    927.10
    -49.58 (-5.08%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,238.85
    -190.71 (-2.57%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,020.60
    -556.67 (-2.09%)
     

TMMI Announces Status of Projects and Company Updates

TMM, Inc.
·3 min read

SURFSIDE BEACH, S.C., March 03, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TMM, Inc. (OTC PNK: TMMI) is a high‐quality video technology company specializing in digital video compression, video scaling and high‐quality image management. Founded in 1990, the company was the pioneer in fractal video. TMMI develops technologies that are targeted to business‐to‐business digital video solutions and global consumer electronics.

Potential Joint Technology Venture:
In mid‐2021, the company raised $1,375,000 using a Private Placement Debt to Equity Conversion Instrument. The purpose of this fundraising effort was to support a Joint Technology Project with an online processing company. As 2021 drew to a close, the confidential negotiations regarding the terms and conditions of the Joint Venture stalled and are currently on hold. As a result of this delay, certain investors in the Private Placement have requested and received a return of their investment. Certain other investors in the Private Placement have continued their investment.

Code Baby Co‐Development Project:
The Code Baby Co‐Development project is related to the Joint Technology Project, and the results will be integrated into that project. Since the negotiations for the Joint Technology Venture Project are currently stalled, the Code Baby Co‐Development Project has been paused until such time as the Joint Technology Project moves forward.

Other Projects:
Additionally, the company is also pursuing and exploring other opportunities to integrate its technology and partner with other online application developers.

TMMI TECHNOLOGY TMMI TRUDEF Video Player is Universal Windows Platform (UWP) compliant with a custom internal video pipeline designed to improve HEVC and other new‐generation video CODEC's visual quality for high resolution on big screens. A patented TRUSCALE™ hardware‐accelerated upscaler is also available in TMMI's bundled high‐quality home entertainment product in the TMMI Mini PC™ and TMMI Mini PC X™ small form factor Windows 10‐64 computers. TMMI's legacy technology: TRUDEF™ Fractal Video codec and its high‐efficiency TRUDEF™ Player developed for cinema‐quality 4K and 8K playing directly from physical media. TMMI patent‐pending suite: TRUPIX™, TRUSCALE™ and TRUZOOM™ ‐ a patent‐pending, hardware‐accelerated, real‐time suite of video scaling solutions for the high‐resolution market.

Total Multimedia or TMM, Inc. ("TMMI" or the "Company") (OTC PNK: TMMI). Website: http://www.tmmi.us. Phone: 800‐806‐2148

Safe Harbor Statement: The information provided herein may include forward‐looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, and Section 21E of the Exchange Act of 1934. Such forward‐looking statements include statements about our plans, strategies, business prospects, and the ongoing and future development of our technologies. These forward‐looking statements involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected, including without limitation, the impact of competitive products, the ability to meet customer demand, the ability to manage growth, acquisitions and development of technology, equipment, or human resources, the effect of economic business conditions and the ability to attract and retain skilled personnel. Neither management nor any other person assumes responsibility for the accuracy and completeness of the forward‐looking statements. All forward‐looking statements in this press release are made as of the date hereof, based on information available to us as of the date hereof, and subsequent facts or circumstances may contradict, obviate, undermine, or otherwise fail to support or substantiate such statements

This content was issued through the press release distribution service at Newswire.com.


