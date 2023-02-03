TMN Global Takes the Investment World by Storm

ZUG, SWITZERLAND / ACCESSWIRE / February 3, 2023 / The dawn of a new era has arrived for investors as Technology Metal Network (TMNG) unveils its brand new website, https://www.tmn-global.com/. This innovative platform allows investors to merge traditional asset classes with the cutting-edge benefits of modern cryptocurrency. And the community has taken notice, with TMNG already boasting an impressive membership of over 2,000 individuals.

As part of its mission to democratize access to strategic investments, TMNG has partnered with EMH AG, a Liechtenstein-based investment company, to offer a unique platform for purchasing strategic assets such as rare earth metals and technology metals through an online "TMN Global Shop" and a smartphone app.

But the excitement doesn't stop there. During the ICO sale phase, TMNG tokens, based on the Ethereum standard ERC-20, can be secured currently for $0.12. With a total supply of 500 million tokens, 270 million are available for private and public sale, 40 million are allocated for marketing, and 90 million are reserved for the founders. The token price will also increase a few more times before listing on exchanges in 2023.

TMN Global has launched a token sale and distribution dashboard where customers can register and participate per KYC and AML laws. However, the dashboard will not only be used during the ICO phase but also after TMNG is tradable on various exchanges and the ICO phase is complete. In addition, the TMN Global Shop, integrated into the dashboard, will offer the first products from partners for purchase, giving users a seamless experience and access to a wide range of investments.

The dashboard will also provide real-time data on the current rate of TMNG, overall statistics, and a virtual 1:1 mapping of assets in the project's vaults, making it easy for users to keep track of their investments. To further boost the value of TMN tokens, TMN Global has implemented a burning program. 15% of the profits made by the company from all projects will be used to buy back and burn TMNG tokens, while an additional 10% of the profits will be invested in raw materials and stored in their bonded warehouses.

TMNG is on a mission to make an investment in technology metals, rare earth metals, and precious metals accessible to everyone. With that in mind, it has partnered with EMH AG, a Liechtenstein-based investment company. The vision is to develop a new stablecoin in the future that is backed by strategic assets. This will benefit all TMNG holders, making it the first time in cryptocurrency history that a company rewards its community for holding onto its tokens.

TMNG is tackling common issues that digital assets and cryptocurrencies face, such as price volatility and lack of liquidity, using a unique binary token model. By providing support and value creation within the partner ecosystem, the TMNG Token reduces risk and volatility.

About TMN Global:

TMN Global is a virtual asset service provider for investors to combine strategic asset classes with modern cryptocurrency benefits. The registered blockchain company, EREA WORLD AG, which manages TMN Global, is directly partnered with EMH AG, an investment company based in Liechtenstein. TMN Global offers a variety of products, including a platform for purchasing strategic assets, and in the near future, will offer physical assets, crypto-debit cards, & tokenization of assets.. The company's vision is to develop a new stablecoin (after the initial TMNG token launch) , backed by strategic assets.

