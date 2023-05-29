TMT Investments Insider Ups Holding By 39% During Year \

Insiders were net buyers of TMT Investments PLC's (LON:TMT ) stock during the past year. That is, insiders bought more stock than they sold.

While insider transactions are not the most important thing when it comes to long-term investing, we do think it is perfectly logical to keep tabs on what insiders are doing.

TMT Investments Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

The Executive Director Alexander Selegenev made the biggest insider purchase in the last 12 months. That single transaction was for US$100k worth of shares at a price of US$2.75 each. That implies that an insider found the current price of US$3.04 per share to be enticing. That means they have been optimistic about the company in the past, though they may have changed their mind. While we always like to see insider buying, it's less meaningful if the purchases were made at much lower prices, as the opportunity they saw may have passed. In this case we're pleased to report that the insider bought shares at close to current prices. Alexander Selegenev was the only individual insider to buy during the last year.

The chart below shows insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year. If you click on the chart, you can see all the individual transactions, including the share price, individual, and the date!

Insider Ownership Of TMT Investments

I like to look at how many shares insiders own in a company, to help inform my view of how aligned they are with insiders. Usually, the higher the insider ownership, the more likely it is that insiders will be incentivised to build the company for the long term. It's great to see that TMT Investments insiders own 84% of the company, worth about US$80m. I like to see this level of insider ownership, because it increases the chances that management are thinking about the best interests of shareholders.

So What Do The TMT Investments Insider Transactions Indicate?

The fact that there have been no TMT Investments insider transactions recently certainly doesn't bother us. However, our analysis of transactions over the last year is heartening. Judging from their transactions, and high insider ownership, TMT Investments insiders feel good about the company's future. So while it's helpful to know what insiders are doing in terms of buying or selling, it's also helpful to know the risks that a particular company is facing. Every company has risks, and we've spotted 3 warning signs for TMT Investments (of which 2 are a bit unpleasant!) you should know about.

