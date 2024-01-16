TMT Investments PLC (LON:TMT) insiders have recently purchased stock and their bets paid off last week as company hit US$101m market cap

Key Insights

Significant insider control over TMT Investments implies vested interests in company growth

The top 3 shareholders own 56% of the company

Insiders have been buying lately

If you want to know who really controls TMT Investments PLC (LON:TMT), then you'll have to look at the makeup of its share registry. With 76% stake, individual insiders possess the maximum shares in the company. That is, the group stands to benefit the most if the stock rises (or lose the most if there is a downturn).

Insiders who purchased recently should be particularly happy after the stock gained 15% in the past week.

Let's take a closer look to see what the different types of shareholders can tell us about TMT Investments.

AIM:TMT Ownership Breakdown January 16th 2024

What Does The Institutional Ownership Tell Us About TMT Investments?

Institutions typically measure themselves against a benchmark when reporting to their own investors, so they often become more enthusiastic about a stock once it's included in a major index. We would expect most companies to have some institutions on the register, especially if they are growing.

As you can see, institutional investors have a fair amount of stake in TMT Investments. This suggests some credibility amongst professional investors. But we can't rely on that fact alone since institutions make bad investments sometimes, just like everyone does. It is not uncommon to see a big share price drop if two large institutional investors try to sell out of a stock at the same time. So it is worth checking the past earnings trajectory of TMT Investments, (below). Of course, keep in mind that there are other factors to consider, too.

AIM:TMT Earnings and Revenue Growth January 16th 2024

Hedge funds don't have many shares in TMT Investments. Because actions speak louder than words, we consider it a good sign when insiders own a significant stake in a company. In TMT Investments' case, its Senior Key Executive, German Kaplun, is the largest shareholder, holding 26% of shares outstanding. For context, the second largest shareholder holds about 16% of the shares outstanding, followed by an ownership of 14% by the third-largest shareholder.

To make our study more interesting, we found that the top 3 shareholders have a majority ownership in the company, meaning that they are powerful enough to influence the decisions of the company.

Researching institutional ownership is a good way to gauge and filter a stock's expected performance. The same can be achieved by studying analyst sentiments. We're not picking up on any analyst coverage of the stock at the moment, so the company is unlikely to be widely held.

Insider Ownership Of TMT Investments

While the precise definition of an insider can be subjective, almost everyone considers board members to be insiders. The company management answer to the board and the latter should represent the interests of shareholders. Notably, sometimes top-level managers are on the board themselves.

Insider ownership is positive when it signals leadership are thinking like the true owners of the company. However, high insider ownership can also give immense power to a small group within the company. This can be negative in some circumstances.

It seems that insiders own more than half the TMT Investments PLC stock. This gives them a lot of power. So they have a US$77m stake in this US$101m business. Most would be pleased to see the board is investing alongside them. You may wish todiscover (for free) if they have been buying or selling.

General Public Ownership

With a 12% ownership, the general public, mostly comprising of individual investors, have some degree of sway over TMT Investments. This size of ownership, while considerable, may not be enough to change company policy if the decision is not in sync with other large shareholders.

Private Company Ownership

It seems that Private Companies own 4.3%, of the TMT Investments stock. It might be worth looking deeper into this. If related parties, such as insiders, have an interest in one of these private companies, that should be disclosed in the annual report. Private companies may also have a strategic interest in the company.

NB: Figures in this article are calculated using data from the last twelve months, which refer to the 12-month period ending on the last date of the month the financial statement is dated. This may not be consistent with full year annual report figures.

