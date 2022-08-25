TMX Group CEO John McKenzie to present at the 23rd Annual Scotiabank Financials Summit and the Barclays Global Financial Services Conference

In this article:

TORONTO, Aug. 25, 2022 /CNW/ - TMX Group Chief Executive Officer John McKenzie will present at the 23rd Annual Scotiabank Financials Summit and the Barclays Global Financial Services Conference.



Scotiabank Financials Summit Barclays Global Financial Services Conference DATE: Thursday, September 8, 2022 Monday, September 12, 2022 TIME: 11:40 a.m. – 12:10 p.m. EDT 11:15 - 11:55 a.m. EDT

A link to the webcasts will be available and archived in TMX's shareholder events section .

About TMX Group (TSX-X)

TMX Group operates global markets, and builds digital communities and analytic solutions that facilitate the funding, growth and success of businesses, traders and investors. TMX Group's key operations include Toronto Stock Exchange , TSX Venture Exchange , TSX Alpha Exchange , The Canadian Depository for Securities , Montréal Exchange , Canadian Derivatives Clearing Corporation , and Trayport which provide listing markets, trading markets, clearing facilities, depository services, technology solutions, data products and other services to the global financial community. TMX Group is headquartered in Toronto and operates offices across North America (Montréal, Calgary, Vancouver and New York), as well as in key international markets including London, Singapore and Vienna. For more information about TMX Group, visit our website at www.tmx.com . Follow TMX Group on Twitter: @TMXGroup .

SOURCE TMX Group Limited

Cision

View original content: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/August2022/25/c1024.html