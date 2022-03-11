U.S. markets close in 6 hours 21 minutes

TMX Group CEO John McKenzie to Present at the 20th Annual National Bank Financial Services Conference

·1 min read
TORONTO, March 11, 2022 /CNW/ - TMX Group CEO John McKenzie will present at the 20th annual National Bank Financial Services Conference in Montreal on Wednesday, March 23, 2022 at 9:10 – 9:35 a.m. ET.

A link to the webcast will be available and archived in TMX's shareholder events section.

About TMX Group (TSX:X)

TMX Group operates global markets, and builds digital communities and analytic solutions that facilitate the funding, growth and success of businesses, traders and investors. TMX Group's key operations include Toronto Stock Exchange, TSX Venture Exchange, TSX Alpha Exchange, The Canadian Depository for Securities, Montréal Exchange, Canadian Derivatives Clearing Corporation, and Trayport which provide listing markets, trading markets, clearing facilities, depository services, technology solutions, data products and other services to the global financial community. TMX Group is headquartered in Toronto and operates offices across North America (Montréal, Calgary, Vancouver and New York), as well as in key international markets including London and Singapore. For more information about TMX Group, visit our website at www.tmx.com. Follow TMX Group on Twitter: @TMXGroup.

View original content: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/March2022/11/c0974.html

