U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    3,899.38
    -3.24 (-0.08%)
     

  • Dow 30

    31,338.15
    -46.40 (-0.15%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    11,635.31
    +13.96 (+0.12%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,769.36
    -0.24 (-0.01%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    104.84
    +2.11 (+2.05%)
     

  • Gold

    1,739.90
    +0.20 (+0.01%)
     

  • Silver

    19.22
    +0.03 (+0.17%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0185
    +0.0019 (+0.18%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.1010
    +0.0930 (+3.09%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2031
    +0.0007 (+0.06%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    136.0750
    +0.0660 (+0.05%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    21,924.35
    +326.94 (+1.51%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    473.44
    -4.23 (-0.89%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,196.24
    +7.16 (+0.10%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,517.19
    +26.66 (+0.10%)
     

TMX Group Closes the Market

·1 min read

TORONTO, July 8, 2022 /CNW/ - Representatives from 36 companies listed on both Toronto Stock Exchange and TSX Venture Exchange joined Tim Babcock, Vice President and Head of TSX Venture Exchange to celebrate the 3rd annual TSX Venture Growth Capital Event in Kelowna, British Columbia, and to close the market.

The TSX Venture Growth Capital Event is an exclusive, private opportunity for TSX and TSXV  listed companies to meet with active and engaged investors in the venture market space. We wish to thank Capital Event Management Ltd. (www.cem.ca) for their invaluable support as our event partner and our Sponsors: McMillan LLP, Market One Media and MNP.

SOURCE TSX Venture Exchange

Cision
Cision

View original content: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/July2022/08/c5169.html

Recommended Stories