TMX Group Completes Acquisition of SigmaLogic, owner of LOGICLY

Deal enhances TMX Datalinx client service capabilities and advances TMX Group's information business strategy

TORONTO, Feb. 16, 2023 /CNW/ - TMX Group Limited (TMX) today announced that it has acquired SigmaLogic, Inc., (SigmaLogic), owner of LOGICLY (formerly ETFLogic), a U.S.-based fintech firm specializing in providing advanced analytics and portfolio tools to the wealth management industry and investment fund manufacturers. This acquisition follows TMX's minority investment in February 2022, and the launch of TMX LOGICLY, a collaboration between TMX Datalinx and ETFLogic, in January 2021. The transaction closed February 16, 2023.

"We are proud to announce another strategic investment to expand our information businesses with the acquisition of LOGICLY, an innovative provider of advanced insights and analytics tools for today's wealth management professionals," said Jay Rajarathinam, Chief Operating Officer, TMX Group. "TMX continues to explore new opportunities to augment our portfolio of information assets and expertise, to strengthen TMX Datalinx's value proposition for a growing global client base, and execute our long-term, sustainable growth strategy."

Founded in 2017, SigmaLogic has developed a web-based wealth management platform that integrates cutting-edge technologies, including artificial intelligence, multi-asset research, and portfolio analysis, optimization, and trading analytics. The platform empowers wealth advisors with a comprehensive suite of solutions to better screen and compare investment products for their clients, analyze risks and exposure, ESG factors, liquidity, income, and returns, based on a fund's component stocks, and satisfy client compliance requirements.

For more information on TMX LOGICLY, please visit www.tmx.com/logicly .

About TMX Group (TSX:X)

TMX Group operates global markets, and builds digital communities and analytic solutions that facilitate the funding, growth and success of businesses, traders and investors. TMX Group's key operations include Toronto Stock Exchange , TSX Venture Exchange , TSX Alpha Exchange , The Canadian Depository for Securities , Montréal Exchange , Canadian Derivatives Clearing Corporation , and Trayport which provide listing markets, trading markets, clearing facilities, depository services, technology solutions, data products and other services to the global financial community. TMX Group is headquartered in Toronto and operates offices across North America (Montréal, Calgary, Vancouver and New York), as well as in key international markets including London, Singapore and Vienna. For more information about TMX Group, visit our website at www.tmx.com . Follow TMX Group on Twitter: @TMXGroup .

Story continues

SOURCE TMX Group Limited

Cision

View original content: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/February2023/16/c6450.html