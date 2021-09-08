U.S. markets close in 56 minutes

TMX Group Consolidated Trading Statistics - August 2021

Toronto Stock Exchange, TSX Venture Exchange, TSX Alpha Exchange and
Montréal Exchange

TORONTO, Sept. 8, 2021 /CNW/ - TMX Group Limited today announced August 2021 trading statistics for its marketplaces – Toronto Stock Exchange, TSX Venture Exchange, TSX Alpha Exchange and Montréal Exchange.

All TMX Equities Marketplaces *


August 2021

July 2021

August 2020

Volume

10,884,080,579

10,911,182,785

13,819,081,244

Value

$187,772,877,348

$187,232,142,663

$163,635,200,319

Transactions

22,935,310

22,493,348

23,019,007





Daily Averages




Volume

518.3 million

519.6 million

691.0 million

Value

$8,941.6 million

$8,915.8 million

$8,181.8 million

Transactions

1,092,158

1,071,112

1,150,950

Year-to-date Statistics


2021

2020

% Change

Volume

135,399,599,387

126,651,733,945

+6.9

Value

$1,854,092,473,697

$1,683,922,545,701

+10.1

Transactions

231,297,279

244,772,116

-5.5





Daily Averages




Volume

810.8 million

753.9 million

+7.5

Value

$11,102.4 million

$10,023.3 million

+10.8

Transactions

1,385,014

1,456,977

-4.9

Toronto Stock Exchange


August 2021

July 2021

August 2020

Volume

6,324,849,035

6,138,616,418

7,583,769,636

Value

$166,977,081,185

$166,342,095,152

$147,288,060,861

Transactions

19,071,460

18,566,679

19,577,319

S&P/TSX Composite Index Close ^

20,582.94

20,287.80

16,514.44





Daily Averages




Volume

301.2 million

292.3 million

379.2 million

Value

$7,951.3 million

$7,921.1 million

$7,364.4 million

Transactions

908,165

884,128

978,866

Year-to-date Statistics


2021

2020

% Change

Volume

70,719,707,143

80,867,289,874

-12.5

Value

$1,646,001,551,474

$1,522,072,515,636

+8.1

Transactions

188,802,360

213,427,274

-11.5





Daily Averages




Volume

423.5 million

481.4 million

-12.0

Value

$9,856.3 million

$9,060.0 million

+8.8

Transactions

1,130,553

1,270,400

-11.0

TSX Venture Exchange*


August 2021

July 2021

August 2020

Volume

3,258,023,169

3,434,516,104

4,813,873,346

Value

$2,573,878,532

$2,437,900,345

$2,339,534,424

Transactions

1,520,572

1,521,526

1,194,087

S&P/TSX Venture Composite Index Close ^

896.54

925.63

751.09





Daily Averages




Volume

155.1 million

163.5 million

240.7 million

Value

$122.6 million

$116.1 million

$117.0 million

Transactions

72,408

72,454

59,704

Year-to-date Statistics


2021

2020

% Change

Volume

48,789,224,808

33,599,936,925

+45.2

Value

$33,720,941,330

$12,525,985,010

+169.2

Transactions

19,283,395

6,651,650

+189.9





Daily Averages




Volume

292.2 million

200.0 million

+46.1

Value

$201.9 million

$74.6 million

+170.8

Transactions

115,469

39,593

+191.6

TSX Alpha Exchange


August 2021

July 2021

August 2020

Volume

1,301,208,375

1,338,050,263

1,421,438,262

Value

$18,221,917,631

$18,452,147,166

$14,007,605,034

Transactions

2,343,278

2,405,143

2,247,601





Daily Averages




Volume

62.0 million

63.7 million

71.1 million

Value

$867.7 million

$878.7 million

$700.4 million

Transactions

111,585

114,531

112,380

Year-to-date Statistics


2021

2020

% Change

Volume

15,890,667,436

12,184,507,146

+30.4

Value

$174,369,980,893

$149,324,045,055

+16.8

Transactions

23,211,524

24,693,192

-6.0





Daily Averages




Volume

95.2 million

72.5 million

+31.2

Value

$1,044.1 million

$888.8 million

+17.5

Transactions

138,991

146,983

-5.4

Montreal Exchange


August 2021

July 2021

August 2020

Derivatives Volume (Contracts)

11,885,418

10,139,304

7,922,616

Open Interest (Contracts)

10,545,312

9,686,837

7,635,401

Year-to-date Statistics


2021

2020

% Change

Volume (Contracts)

96,173,535

80,996,571

+18.7

Open Interest (Contracts)

10,545,312

7,635,401

+38.1

*Includes NEX


All figures are as August 31, 2021. Because certain trades do not settle on the trade date, figures may be subject to change until all August trades are finalized. The previous month's data has been updated to reflect known trade corrections.


TMX Group does not guarantee either the completeness or the accuracy of this information. The information contained in this media release is provided for informational purposes only and you agree not to rely upon the information contained in this media release for any trading, business, or financial purposes. By using this media release, you expressly agree to the condition that TMX Group assumes no liability or responsibility for any errors or inaccuracies in this media release.


^The S&P/TSX Indices are products of S&P Dow Jones Indices LLC ("SPDJI") and TSX Inc. ("TSX"). Standard & Poor's® and S&P® are registered trademarks of Standard & Poor's Financial Services LLC ("S&P"); Dow Jones® is a registered trademark of Dow Jones Trademark Holdings LLC ("Dow Jones"); and TSX® is a registered trademark of TSX. SPDJI, Dow Jones, S&P and TSX do not sponsor, endorse, sell or promote any products based on the Indices and none of such parties make any representation regarding the advisability of investing in such product(s) nor do they have any liability for any errors, omissions or interruptions of the Indices or any data related thereto.

About TMX Group (TSX:X)

TMX Group operates global markets, and builds digital communities and analytic solutions that facilitate the funding, growth and success of businesses, traders and investors. TMX Group's key operations include Toronto Stock Exchange, TSX Venture Exchange, TSX Alpha Exchange, The Canadian Depository for Securities, Montréal Exchange, Canadian Derivatives Clearing Corporation, and Trayport which provide listing markets, trading markets, clearing facilities, depository services, technology solutions, data products and other services to the global financial community. TMX Group is headquartered in Toronto and operates offices across North America (Montréal, Calgary, Vancouver and New York), as well as in key international markets including London and Singapore. For more information about TMX Group, visit our website at www.tmx.com. Follow TMX Group on Twitter: @TMXGroup.

SOURCE TMX Group Limited

Cision
Cision

View original content: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/September2021/08/c9344.html

