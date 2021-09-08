TMX Group Consolidated Trading Statistics - August 2021
Toronto Stock Exchange, TSX Venture Exchange, TSX Alpha Exchange and
Montréal Exchange
TORONTO, Sept. 8, 2021 /CNW/ - TMX Group Limited today announced August 2021 trading statistics for its marketplaces – Toronto Stock Exchange, TSX Venture Exchange, TSX Alpha Exchange and Montréal Exchange.
All TMX Equities Marketplaces *
August 2021
July 2021
August 2020
Volume
10,884,080,579
10,911,182,785
13,819,081,244
Value
$187,772,877,348
$187,232,142,663
$163,635,200,319
Transactions
22,935,310
22,493,348
23,019,007
Daily Averages
Volume
518.3 million
519.6 million
691.0 million
Value
$8,941.6 million
$8,915.8 million
$8,181.8 million
Transactions
1,092,158
1,071,112
1,150,950
Year-to-date Statistics
2021
2020
% Change
Volume
135,399,599,387
126,651,733,945
+6.9
Value
$1,854,092,473,697
$1,683,922,545,701
+10.1
Transactions
231,297,279
244,772,116
-5.5
Daily Averages
Volume
810.8 million
753.9 million
+7.5
Value
$11,102.4 million
$10,023.3 million
+10.8
Transactions
1,385,014
1,456,977
-4.9
Toronto Stock Exchange
August 2021
July 2021
August 2020
Volume
6,324,849,035
6,138,616,418
7,583,769,636
Value
$166,977,081,185
$166,342,095,152
$147,288,060,861
Transactions
19,071,460
18,566,679
19,577,319
S&P/TSX Composite Index Close ^
20,582.94
20,287.80
16,514.44
Daily Averages
Volume
301.2 million
292.3 million
379.2 million
Value
$7,951.3 million
$7,921.1 million
$7,364.4 million
Transactions
908,165
884,128
978,866
Year-to-date Statistics
2021
2020
% Change
Volume
70,719,707,143
80,867,289,874
-12.5
Value
$1,646,001,551,474
$1,522,072,515,636
+8.1
Transactions
188,802,360
213,427,274
-11.5
Daily Averages
Volume
423.5 million
481.4 million
-12.0
Value
$9,856.3 million
$9,060.0 million
+8.8
Transactions
1,130,553
1,270,400
-11.0
TSX Venture Exchange*
August 2021
July 2021
August 2020
Volume
3,258,023,169
3,434,516,104
4,813,873,346
Value
$2,573,878,532
$2,437,900,345
$2,339,534,424
Transactions
1,520,572
1,521,526
1,194,087
S&P/TSX Venture Composite Index Close ^
896.54
925.63
751.09
Daily Averages
Volume
155.1 million
163.5 million
240.7 million
Value
$122.6 million
$116.1 million
$117.0 million
Transactions
72,408
72,454
59,704
Year-to-date Statistics
2021
2020
% Change
Volume
48,789,224,808
33,599,936,925
+45.2
Value
$33,720,941,330
$12,525,985,010
+169.2
Transactions
19,283,395
6,651,650
+189.9
Daily Averages
Volume
292.2 million
200.0 million
+46.1
Value
$201.9 million
$74.6 million
+170.8
Transactions
115,469
39,593
+191.6
TSX Alpha Exchange
August 2021
July 2021
August 2020
Volume
1,301,208,375
1,338,050,263
1,421,438,262
Value
$18,221,917,631
$18,452,147,166
$14,007,605,034
Transactions
2,343,278
2,405,143
2,247,601
Daily Averages
Volume
62.0 million
63.7 million
71.1 million
Value
$867.7 million
$878.7 million
$700.4 million
Transactions
111,585
114,531
112,380
Year-to-date Statistics
2021
2020
% Change
Volume
15,890,667,436
12,184,507,146
+30.4
Value
$174,369,980,893
$149,324,045,055
+16.8
Transactions
23,211,524
24,693,192
-6.0
Daily Averages
Volume
95.2 million
72.5 million
+31.2
Value
$1,044.1 million
$888.8 million
+17.5
Transactions
138,991
146,983
-5.4
Montreal Exchange
August 2021
July 2021
August 2020
Derivatives Volume (Contracts)
11,885,418
10,139,304
7,922,616
Open Interest (Contracts)
10,545,312
9,686,837
7,635,401
Year-to-date Statistics
2021
2020
% Change
Volume (Contracts)
96,173,535
80,996,571
+18.7
Open Interest (Contracts)
10,545,312
7,635,401
+38.1
*Includes NEX
All figures are as August 31, 2021. Because certain trades do not settle on the trade date, figures may be subject to change until all August trades are finalized. The previous month's data has been updated to reflect known trade corrections.
TMX Group does not guarantee either the completeness or the accuracy of this information. The information contained in this media release is provided for informational purposes only and you agree not to rely upon the information contained in this media release for any trading, business, or financial purposes. By using this media release, you expressly agree to the condition that TMX Group assumes no liability or responsibility for any errors or inaccuracies in this media release.
^The S&P/TSX Indices are products of S&P Dow Jones Indices LLC ("SPDJI") and TSX Inc. ("TSX"). Standard & Poor's® and S&P® are registered trademarks of Standard & Poor's Financial Services LLC ("S&P"); Dow Jones® is a registered trademark of Dow Jones Trademark Holdings LLC ("Dow Jones"); and TSX® is a registered trademark of TSX. SPDJI, Dow Jones, S&P and TSX do not sponsor, endorse, sell or promote any products based on the Indices and none of such parties make any representation regarding the advisability of investing in such product(s) nor do they have any liability for any errors, omissions or interruptions of the Indices or any data related thereto.
About TMX Group (TSX:X)
TMX Group operates global markets, and builds digital communities and analytic solutions that facilitate the funding, growth and success of businesses, traders and investors. TMX Group's key operations include Toronto Stock Exchange, TSX Venture Exchange, TSX Alpha Exchange, The Canadian Depository for Securities, Montréal Exchange, Canadian Derivatives Clearing Corporation, and Trayport which provide listing markets, trading markets, clearing facilities, depository services, technology solutions, data products and other services to the global financial community. TMX Group is headquartered in Toronto and operates offices across North America (Montréal, Calgary, Vancouver and New York), as well as in key international markets including London and Singapore. For more information about TMX Group, visit our website at www.tmx.com. Follow TMX Group on Twitter: @TMXGroup.
