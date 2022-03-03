U.S. markets close in 1 hour 32 minutes

TMX Group Consolidated Trading Statistics - February 2022

·5 min read
  • TMXXF

Toronto Stock Exchange, TSX Venture Exchange, TSX Alpha Exchange and Montréal Exchange

TORONTO, March 3, 2022 /CNW/ - TMX Group Limited today announced February 2022 trading statistics for its marketplaces – Toronto Stock Exchange, TSX Venture Exchange, TSX Alpha Exchange and Montréal Exchange.

All TMX Equities Marketplaces *


February 2022

January 2022

February 2021

Volume

12,741,249,685

13,383,826,540

26,232,560,618

Value

$253,684,805,283

$267,729,434,061

$251,817,860,571

Transactions

26,713,933

29,169,604

35,854,431





Daily Averages




Volume

670.6 million

669.2 million

1,380.7 million

Value

$13,351.9 million

$13,386.5 million

$13,253.6 million

Transactions

1,405,996

1,458,480

1,887,075

Year-to-date Statistics


2022

2021

% Change

Volume

26,125,076,225

46,829,252,115

-44.2

Value

$521,414,239,344

$478,787,179,322

+8.9

Transactions

55,883,537

66,849,596

-16.4





Daily Averages




Volume

669.9 million

1,200.8 million

-44.2

Value

$13,369.6 million

$12,276.6 million

+8.9

Transactions

1,432,911

1,714,092

-16.4

Toronto Stock Exchange


February 2022

January 2022

February 2021

Volume

8,403,064,471

8,198,474,228

11,965,891,879

Value

$229,672,036,765

$237,041,397,663

$219,125,057,974

Transactions

22,978,047

24,554,875

28,324,006

S&P/TSX Composite Index Close ^

21,126.36

21,098.29

18,060.26





Daily Averages




Volume

442.3 million

409.9 million

629.8 million

Value

$12,088.0 million

$11,852.1 million

$11,532.9 million

Transactions

1,209,371

1,227,744

1,490,737

Year-to-date Statistics


2022

2021

% Change

Volume

16,601,538,699

21,609,650,904

-23.2

Value

$466,713,434,428

$418,641,153,635

+11.5

Transactions

47,532,922

53,613,340

-11.3





Daily Averages




Volume

425.7 million

554.1 million

-23.2

Value

$11,967.0 million

$10,734.4 million

+11.5

Transactions

1,218,793

1,374,701

-11.3

TSX Venture Exchange*


February 2022

January 2022

February 2021

Volume

2,996,517,430

3,537,291,559

11,116,652,801

Value

$2,066,520,024

$2,522,081,178

$7,687,939,712

Transactions

1,192,867

1,464,960

4,155,606

S&P/TSX Venture Composite Index Close ^

849.57

859.14

1,018.50





Daily Averages




Volume

157.7 million

176.9 million

585.1 million

Value

$108.8 million

$126.1 million

$404.6 million

Transactions

62,782

73,248

218,716

Year-to-date Statistics


2022

2021

% Change

Volume

6,533,808,989

19,657,637,060

-66.8

Value

$4,588,601,202

$13,306,822,072

-65.5

Transactions

2,657,827

6,953,424

-61.8





Daily Averages




Volume

167.5 million

504.0million

-66.8

Value

$117.7 million

$341.2million

-65.5

Transactions

68,149

178,293

-61.8

TSX Alpha Exchange


February 2022

January 2022

February 2021

Volume

1,341,667,784

1,648,060,753

3,150,015,938

Value

$21,946,248,494

$28,165,955,220

$25,004,862,885

Transactions

2,543,019

3,149,769

3,374,819





Daily Averages




Volume

70.6 million

82.4 million

165.8 million

Value

$1,155.1 million

$1,408.3 million

$1,316.0 million

Transactions

133,843

157,488

177,622

Year-to-date Statistics


2022

2021

% Change

Volume

2,989,728,537

5,561,964,151

-46.2

Value

$50,112,203,714

$46,839,203,615

+7.0

Transactions

5,692,788

6,282,832

-9.4





Daily Averages




Volume

76.7 million

142.6 million

-46.2

Value

$1,284.9 million

$1,201.0 million

+7.0

Transactions

145,969

161,098

-9.4

Montreal Exchange


February 2022

January 2022

February 2021

Derivatives Volume (Contracts)

13,837,736

10,721,384

14,013,724

Open Interest (Contracts)

11,636,327

10,532,180

9,252,245

Year-to-date Statistics


2022

2021

% Change

Volume (Contracts)

24,559,120

24,568,892

-

Open Interest (Contracts)

11,636,327

9,252,245

+25.8


*Includes NEX


All figures are as February 28, 2022. Because certain trades do not settle on the trade date, figures may be subject to change until all February trades are finalized. The previous month's data has been updated to reflect known trade corrections.


TMX Group does not guarantee either the completeness or the accuracy of this information. The information contained in this media release is provided for informational purposes only and you agree not to rely upon the information contained in this media release for any trading, business, or financial purposes. By using this media release, you expressly agree to the condition that TMX Group assumes no liability or responsibility for any errors or inaccuracies in this media release.


^The S&P/TSX Indices are products of S&P Dow Jones Indices LLC ("SPDJI") and TSX Inc. ("TSX"). Standard & Poor's® and S&P® are registered trademarks of Standard & Poor's Financial Services LLC ("S&P"); Dow Jones® is a registered trademark of Dow Jones Trademark Holdings LLC ("Dow Jones"); and TSX® is a registered trademark of TSX. SPDJI, Dow Jones, S&P and TSX do not sponsor, endorse, sell or promote any products based on the Indices and none of such parties make any representation regarding the advisability of investing in such product(s) nor do they have any liability for any errors, omissions or interruptions of the Indices or any data related thereto.

About TMX Group (TSX:X)

TMX Group operates global markets, and builds digital communities and analytic solutions that facilitate the funding, growth and success of businesses, traders and investors. TMX Group's key operations include Toronto Stock Exchange, TSX Venture Exchange, TSX Alpha Exchange, The Canadian Depository for Securities, Montréal Exchange, Canadian Derivatives Clearing Corporation, and Trayport which provide listing markets, trading markets, clearing facilities, depository services, technology solutions, data products and other services to the global financial community. TMX Group is headquartered in Toronto and operates offices across North America (Montréal, Calgary, Vancouver and New York), as well as in key international markets including London and Singapore. For more information about TMX Group, visit our website at www.tmx.com. Follow TMX Group on Twitter: @TMXGroup.

