TMX Group Consolidated Trading Statistics - February 2022
- TMXXF
Toronto Stock Exchange, TSX Venture Exchange, TSX Alpha Exchange and Montréal Exchange
TORONTO, March 3, 2022 /CNW/ - TMX Group Limited today announced February 2022 trading statistics for its marketplaces – Toronto Stock Exchange, TSX Venture Exchange, TSX Alpha Exchange and Montréal Exchange.
All TMX Equities Marketplaces *
February 2022
January 2022
February 2021
Volume
12,741,249,685
13,383,826,540
26,232,560,618
Value
$253,684,805,283
$267,729,434,061
$251,817,860,571
Transactions
26,713,933
29,169,604
35,854,431
Daily Averages
Volume
670.6 million
669.2 million
1,380.7 million
Value
$13,351.9 million
$13,386.5 million
$13,253.6 million
Transactions
1,405,996
1,458,480
1,887,075
Year-to-date Statistics
2022
2021
% Change
Volume
26,125,076,225
46,829,252,115
-44.2
Value
$521,414,239,344
$478,787,179,322
+8.9
Transactions
55,883,537
66,849,596
-16.4
Daily Averages
Volume
669.9 million
1,200.8 million
-44.2
Value
$13,369.6 million
$12,276.6 million
+8.9
Transactions
1,432,911
1,714,092
-16.4
Toronto Stock Exchange
February 2022
January 2022
February 2021
Volume
8,403,064,471
8,198,474,228
11,965,891,879
Value
$229,672,036,765
$237,041,397,663
$219,125,057,974
Transactions
22,978,047
24,554,875
28,324,006
S&P/TSX Composite Index Close ^
21,126.36
21,098.29
18,060.26
Daily Averages
Volume
442.3 million
409.9 million
629.8 million
Value
$12,088.0 million
$11,852.1 million
$11,532.9 million
Transactions
1,209,371
1,227,744
1,490,737
Year-to-date Statistics
2022
2021
% Change
Volume
16,601,538,699
21,609,650,904
-23.2
Value
$466,713,434,428
$418,641,153,635
+11.5
Transactions
47,532,922
53,613,340
-11.3
Daily Averages
Volume
425.7 million
554.1 million
-23.2
Value
$11,967.0 million
$10,734.4 million
+11.5
Transactions
1,218,793
1,374,701
-11.3
TSX Venture Exchange*
February 2022
January 2022
February 2021
Volume
2,996,517,430
3,537,291,559
11,116,652,801
Value
$2,066,520,024
$2,522,081,178
$7,687,939,712
Transactions
1,192,867
1,464,960
4,155,606
S&P/TSX Venture Composite Index Close ^
849.57
859.14
1,018.50
Daily Averages
Volume
157.7 million
176.9 million
585.1 million
Value
$108.8 million
$126.1 million
$404.6 million
Transactions
62,782
73,248
218,716
Year-to-date Statistics
2022
2021
% Change
Volume
6,533,808,989
19,657,637,060
-66.8
Value
$4,588,601,202
$13,306,822,072
-65.5
Transactions
2,657,827
6,953,424
-61.8
Daily Averages
Volume
167.5 million
504.0million
-66.8
Value
$117.7 million
$341.2million
-65.5
Transactions
68,149
178,293
-61.8
TSX Alpha Exchange
February 2022
January 2022
February 2021
Volume
1,341,667,784
1,648,060,753
3,150,015,938
Value
$21,946,248,494
$28,165,955,220
$25,004,862,885
Transactions
2,543,019
3,149,769
3,374,819
Daily Averages
Volume
70.6 million
82.4 million
165.8 million
Value
$1,155.1 million
$1,408.3 million
$1,316.0 million
Transactions
133,843
157,488
177,622
Year-to-date Statistics
2022
2021
% Change
Volume
2,989,728,537
5,561,964,151
-46.2
Value
$50,112,203,714
$46,839,203,615
+7.0
Transactions
5,692,788
6,282,832
-9.4
Daily Averages
Volume
76.7 million
142.6 million
-46.2
Value
$1,284.9 million
$1,201.0 million
+7.0
Transactions
145,969
161,098
-9.4
Montreal Exchange
February 2022
January 2022
February 2021
Derivatives Volume (Contracts)
13,837,736
10,721,384
14,013,724
Open Interest (Contracts)
11,636,327
10,532,180
9,252,245
Year-to-date Statistics
2022
2021
% Change
Volume (Contracts)
24,559,120
24,568,892
-
Open Interest (Contracts)
11,636,327
9,252,245
+25.8
*Includes NEX
All figures are as February 28, 2022. Because certain trades do not settle on the trade date, figures may be subject to change until all February trades are finalized. The previous month's data has been updated to reflect known trade corrections.
TMX Group does not guarantee either the completeness or the accuracy of this information. The information contained in this media release is provided for informational purposes only and you agree not to rely upon the information contained in this media release for any trading, business, or financial purposes. By using this media release, you expressly agree to the condition that TMX Group assumes no liability or responsibility for any errors or inaccuracies in this media release.
^The S&P/TSX Indices are products of S&P Dow Jones Indices LLC ("SPDJI") and TSX Inc. ("TSX"). Standard & Poor's® and S&P® are registered trademarks of Standard & Poor's Financial Services LLC ("S&P"); Dow Jones® is a registered trademark of Dow Jones Trademark Holdings LLC ("Dow Jones"); and TSX® is a registered trademark of TSX. SPDJI, Dow Jones, S&P and TSX do not sponsor, endorse, sell or promote any products based on the Indices and none of such parties make any representation regarding the advisability of investing in such product(s) nor do they have any liability for any errors, omissions or interruptions of the Indices or any data related thereto.
About TMX Group (TSX:X)
TMX Group operates global markets, and builds digital communities and analytic solutions that facilitate the funding, growth and success of businesses, traders and investors. TMX Group's key operations include Toronto Stock Exchange, TSX Venture Exchange, TSX Alpha Exchange, The Canadian Depository for Securities, Montréal Exchange, Canadian Derivatives Clearing Corporation, and Trayport which provide listing markets, trading markets, clearing facilities, depository services, technology solutions, data products and other services to the global financial community. TMX Group is headquartered in Toronto and operates offices across North America (Montréal, Calgary, Vancouver and New York), as well as in key international markets including London and Singapore. For more information about TMX Group, visit our website at www.tmx.com. Follow TMX Group on Twitter: @TMXGroup.
