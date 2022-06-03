TMX Group Consolidated Trading Statistics - May 2022
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
- TMXXF
Toronto Stock Exchange, TSX Venture Exchange, TSX Alpha Exchange and Montréal Exchange
TORONTO, June 3, 2022 /CNW/ - TMX Group Limited today announced May 2022 trading statistics for its marketplaces – Toronto Stock Exchange, TSX Venture Exchange, TSX Alpha Exchange and Montréal Exchange.
All TMX Equities Marketplaces *
May 2022
April 2022
May 2021
Volume
14,022,112,419
12,728,199,793
15,192,641,674
Value
$283,298,822,955
$253,441,652,821
$228,103,038,801
Transactions
29,743,089
25,926,535
27,710,409
Daily Averages
Volume
667.7 million
636.4 million
759.6 million
Value
$13,490.4 million
$12,672.1 million
$11,405.2 million
Transactions
1,416,338
1,296,327
1,385,520
Year-to-date Statistics
2022
2021
% Change
Volume
70,220,805,664
98,875,339,883
-29.0
Value
$1,417,568,971,435
$1,233,419,782,763
+14.9
Transactions
146,809,308
157,773,050
-6.9
Daily Averages
Volume
681.8 million
960.0 million
-29.0
Value
$13,762.8 million
$11,974.9 million
+14.9
Transactions
1,425,333
1,531,777
-6.9
Toronto Stock Exchange
May 2022
April 2022
May 2021
Volume
9,609,283,915
8,010,541,834
8,535,291,890
Value
$258,103,098,859
$229,733,386,285
$203,950,853,880
Transactions
25,928,777
22,284,803
22,794,797
S&P/TSX Composite Index Close ^
20,729.34
20,762.00
19,730.99
Daily Averages
Volume
457.6 million
400.5 million
426.8 million
Value
$12,290.6 million
$11,486.7 million
$10,197.5 million
Transactions
1,234,704
1,114,240
1,139,740
Year-to-date Statistics
2022
2021
% Change
Volume
45,538,840,076
49,749,171,584
-8.5
Value
$1,281,348,773,986
$1,092,094,061,432
+17.3
Transactions
125,985,660
127,895,084
-1.5
Daily Averages
Volume
442.1 million
483.0 million
-8.5
Value
$12,440.3 million
$10,602.9 million
+17.3
Transactions
1,223,162
1,241,700
-1.5
TSX Venture Exchange*
May 2022
April 2022
May 2021
Volume
2,867,304,793
3,203,050,785
4,899,225,877
Value
$1,412,149,089
$1,862,714,258
$3,504,562,847
Transactions
941,976
1,130,385
2,072,364
S&P/TSX Venture Composite Index Close ^
720.98
814.43
968.63
Daily Averages
Volume
136.5 million
160.2 million
245.0 million
Value
$67.2 million
$93.1 million
$175.2 million
Transactions
44,856
56,519
103,618
Year-to-date Statistics
2022
2021
% Change
Volume
16,706,188,044
37,640,820,500
-55.6
Value
$10,395,329,991
$25,556,247,025
-59.3
Transactions
6,283,412
14,405,614
-56.4
Daily Averages
Volume
162.2 million
365.4 million
-55.6
Value
$100.9 million
$248.1 million
-59.3
Transactions
61,004
139,860
-56.4
TSX Alpha Exchange
May 2022
April 2022
May 2021
Volume
1,545,523,711
1,514,607,174
1,758,123,907
Value
$23,783,575,007
$21,845,552,278
$20,647,622,074
Transactions
2,872,336
2,511,347
2,843,248
Daily Averages
Volume
73.6 million
75.7 million
87.9 million
Value
$1,132.6 million
$1,092.3 million
$1,032.4 million
Transactions
136,778
125,567
142,162
Year-to-date Statistics
2022
2021
% Change
Volume
7,975,777,544
11,485,347,799
-30.6
Value
$125,824,867,458
$115,769,474,306
+8.7
Transactions
14,540,236
15,472,352
-6.0
Daily Averages
Volume
77.4 million
111.5 million
-30.6
Value
$1,221.6 million
$1,124.0 million
+8.7
Transactions
141,167
150,217
-6.0
Montreal Exchange
May 2022
April 2022
May 2021
Derivatives Volume (Contracts)
12,566,532
10,221,069
12,842,349
Open Interest (Contracts)
11,644,177
11,139,855
9,679,818
Year-to-date Statistics
2022
2021
% Change
Volume (Contracts)
62,094,798
61,095,425
+1.6
Open Interest (Contracts)
11,644,177
9,679,818
+20.3
*Includes NEX
All figures are as May 31, 2022. Because certain trades do not settle on the trade date, figures may be subject to change until all May trades are finalized. The previous month's data has been updated to reflect known trade corrections.
TMX Group does not guarantee either the completeness or the accuracy of this information. The information contained in this media release is provided for informational purposes only and you agree not to rely upon the information contained in this media release for any trading, business, or financial purposes. By using this media release, you expressly agree to the condition that TMX Group assumes no liability or responsibility for any errors or inaccuracies in this media release.
^The S&P/TSX Indices are products of S&P Dow Jones Indices LLC ("SPDJI") and TSX Inc. ("TSX"). Standard & Poor's® and S&P® are registered trademarks of Standard & Poor's Financial Services LLC ("S&P"); Dow Jones® is a registered trademark of Dow Jones Trademark Holdings LLC ("Dow Jones"); and TSX® is a registered trademark of TSX. SPDJI, Dow Jones, S&P and TSX do not sponsor, endorse, sell or promote any products based on the Indices and none of such parties make any representation regarding the advisability of investing in such product(s) nor do they have any liability for any errors, omissions or interruptions of the Indices or any data related thereto.
About TMX Group (TSX:X)
TMX Group operates global markets, and builds digital communities and analytic solutions that facilitate the funding, growth and success of businesses, traders and investors. TMX Group's key operations include Toronto Stock Exchange, TSX Venture Exchange, TSX Alpha Exchange, The Canadian Depository for Securities, Montréal Exchange, Canadian Derivatives Clearing Corporation, and Trayport which provide listing markets, trading markets, clearing facilities, depository services, technology solutions, data products and other services to the global financial community. TMX Group is headquartered in Toronto and operates offices across North America (Montréal, Calgary, Vancouver and New York), as well as in key international markets including London and Singapore. For more information about TMX Group, visit our website at www.tmx.com. Follow TMX Group on Twitter: @TMXGroup.
SOURCE TMX Group Limited
View original content: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/June2022/03/c7572.html