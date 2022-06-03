TMX Group Consolidated Trading Statistics - May 2022

Toronto Stock Exchange, TSX Venture Exchange, TSX Alpha Exchange and Montréal Exchange

TORONTO, June 3, 2022 /CNW/ - TMX Group Limited today announced May 2022 trading statistics for its marketplaces – Toronto Stock Exchange, TSX Venture Exchange, TSX Alpha Exchange and Montréal Exchange.

All TMX Equities Marketplaces *



May 2022 April 2022 May 2021 Volume 14,022,112,419 12,728,199,793 15,192,641,674 Value $283,298,822,955 $253,441,652,821 $228,103,038,801 Transactions 29,743,089 25,926,535 27,710,409







Daily Averages





Volume 667.7 million 636.4 million 759.6 million Value $13,490.4 million $12,672.1 million $11,405.2 million Transactions 1,416,338 1,296,327 1,385,520

Year-to-date Statistics



2022 2021 % Change Volume 70,220,805,664 98,875,339,883 -29.0 Value $1,417,568,971,435 $1,233,419,782,763 +14.9 Transactions 146,809,308 157,773,050 -6.9







Daily Averages





Volume 681.8 million 960.0 million -29.0 Value $13,762.8 million $11,974.9 million +14.9 Transactions 1,425,333 1,531,777 -6.9

Toronto Stock Exchange



May 2022 April 2022 May 2021 Volume 9,609,283,915 8,010,541,834 8,535,291,890 Value $258,103,098,859 $229,733,386,285 $203,950,853,880 Transactions 25,928,777 22,284,803 22,794,797 S&P/TSX Composite Index Close ^ 20,729.34 20,762.00 19,730.99







Daily Averages





Volume 457.6 million 400.5 million 426.8 million Value $12,290.6 million $11,486.7 million $10,197.5 million Transactions 1,234,704 1,114,240 1,139,740

Year-to-date Statistics



2022 2021 % Change Volume 45,538,840,076 49,749,171,584 -8.5 Value $1,281,348,773,986 $1,092,094,061,432 +17.3 Transactions 125,985,660 127,895,084 -1.5







Daily Averages





Volume 442.1 million 483.0 million -8.5 Value $12,440.3 million $10,602.9 million +17.3 Transactions 1,223,162 1,241,700 -1.5

TSX Venture Exchange *



May 2022 April 2022 May 2021 Volume 2,867,304,793 3,203,050,785 4,899,225,877 Value $1,412,149,089 $1,862,714,258 $3,504,562,847 Transactions 941,976 1,130,385 2,072,364 S&P/TSX Venture Composite Index Close ^ 720.98 814.43 968.63







Daily Averages





Volume 136.5 million 160.2 million 245.0 million Value $67.2 million $93.1 million $175.2 million Transactions 44,856 56,519 103,618

Year-to-date Statistics



2022 2021 % Change Volume 16,706,188,044 37,640,820,500 -55.6 Value $10,395,329,991 $25,556,247,025 -59.3 Transactions 6,283,412 14,405,614 -56.4







Daily Averages





Volume 162.2 million 365.4 million -55.6 Value $100.9 million $248.1 million -59.3 Transactions 61,004 139,860 -56.4

TSX Alpha Exchange



May 2022 April 2022 May 2021 Volume 1,545,523,711 1,514,607,174 1,758,123,907 Value $23,783,575,007 $21,845,552,278 $20,647,622,074 Transactions 2,872,336 2,511,347 2,843,248







Daily Averages





Volume 73.6 million 75.7 million 87.9 million Value $1,132.6 million $1,092.3 million $1,032.4 million Transactions 136,778 125,567 142,162

Year-to-date Statistics



2022 2021 % Change Volume 7,975,777,544 11,485,347,799 -30.6 Value $125,824,867,458 $115,769,474,306 +8.7 Transactions 14,540,236 15,472,352 -6.0







Daily Averages





Volume 77.4 million 111.5 million -30.6 Value $1,221.6 million $1,124.0 million +8.7 Transactions 141,167 150,217 -6.0

Montreal Exchange



May 2022 April 2022 May 2021 Derivatives Volume (Contracts) 12,566,532 10,221,069 12,842,349 Open Interest (Contracts) 11,644,177 11,139,855 9,679,818

Year-to-date Statistics



2022 2021 % Change Volume (Contracts) 62,094,798 61,095,425 +1.6 Open Interest (Contracts) 11,644,177 9,679,818 +20.3

*Includes NEX

All figures are as May 31, 2022. Because certain trades do not settle on the trade date, figures may be subject to change until all May trades are finalized. The previous month's data has been updated to reflect known trade corrections.

TMX Group does not guarantee either the completeness or the accuracy of this information. The information contained in this media release is provided for informational purposes only and you agree not to rely upon the information contained in this media release for any trading, business, or financial purposes. By using this media release, you expressly agree to the condition that TMX Group assumes no liability or responsibility for any errors or inaccuracies in this media release.

^The S&P/TSX Indices are products of S&P Dow Jones Indices LLC ("SPDJI") and TSX Inc. ("TSX"). Standard & Poor's® and S&P® are registered trademarks of Standard & Poor's Financial Services LLC ("S&P"); Dow Jones® is a registered trademark of Dow Jones Trademark Holdings LLC ("Dow Jones"); and TSX® is a registered trademark of TSX. SPDJI, Dow Jones, S&P and TSX do not sponsor, endorse, sell or promote any products based on the Indices and none of such parties make any representation regarding the advisability of investing in such product(s) nor do they have any liability for any errors, omissions or interruptions of the Indices or any data related thereto.

About TMX Group (TSX:X)

TMX Group operates global markets, and builds digital communities and analytic solutions that facilitate the funding, growth and success of businesses, traders and investors. TMX Group's key operations include Toronto Stock Exchange , TSX Venture Exchange , TSX Alpha Exchange , The Canadian Depository for Securities , Montréal Exchange , Canadian Derivatives Clearing Corporation , and Trayport which provide listing markets, trading markets, clearing facilities, depository services, technology solutions, data products and other services to the global financial community. TMX Group is headquartered in Toronto and operates offices across North America (Montréal, Calgary, Vancouver and New York), as well as in key international markets including London and Singapore. For more information about TMX Group, visit our website at www.tmx.com . Follow TMX Group on Twitter: @TMXGroup .

