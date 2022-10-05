TMX Group Consolidated Trading Statistics - September 2022
Toronto Stock Exchange, TSX Venture Exchange, TSX Alpha Exchange and Montréal Exchange
TORONTO, Oct. 5, 2022 /CNW/ - TMX Group Limited today announced September 2022 trading statistics for its marketplaces – Toronto Stock Exchange, TSX Venture Exchange, TSX Alpha Exchange and Montréal Exchange.
All TMX Equities Marketplaces *
September 2022
August 2022
September 2021
Volume
11,371,138,718
11,309,048,237
14,097,241,843
Value
$238,004,977,498
$228,469,955,224
$242,940,021,405
Transactions
24,455,534
23,706,952
26,847,140
Daily Averages
Volume
541.5 million
514.0 million
671.3 million
Value
$11,333.6 million
$10,385.0 million
$11,568.6 million
Transactions
1,164,549
1,077,589
1,278,435
Year-to-date Statistics
2022
2021
% Change
Volume
116,825,452,756
149,496,841,230
-21.9
Value
$2,372,984,638,790
$2,097,032,495,102
+13.2
Transactions
245,774,380
258,144,419
-4.8
Daily Averages
Volume
621.4 million
795.2 million
-21.9
Value
$12,622.3 million
$11,154.4 million
+13.2
Transactions
1,307,311
1,373,109
-4.8
Toronto Stock Exchange
September 2022
August 2022
September 2021
Volume
7,943,402,913
7,721,123,302
8,423,490,199
Value
$222,488,239,492
$211,542,289,964
$217,998,239,673
Transactions
21,954,948
21,050,058
22,316,539
S&P/TSX Composite Index Close ^
18,444.22
19,330.81
20,070.25
Daily Averages
Volume
378.3 million
351.0 million
401.1 million
Value
$10,594.7 million
$9,615.6 million
$10,380.9 million
Transactions
1,045,474
956,821
1,062,692
Year-to-date Statistics
2022
2021
% Change
Volume
77,753,348,837
79,143,197,342
-1.8
Value
$2,163,180,893,625
$1,863,999,791,147
+16.1
Transactions
213,554,308
211,118,899
+1.2
Daily Averages
Volume
413.6 million
421.0 million
-1.8
Value
$11,506.3 million
$9,914.9 million
+16.1
Transactions
1,135,927
1,122,973
+1.2
TSX Venture Exchange*
September 2022
August 2022
September 2021
Volume
2,392,632,336
2,477,068,972
4,160,646,635
Value
$1,009,585,263
$1,103,403,246
$2,979,725,869
Transactions
688,659
717,673
1,797,407
S&P/TSX Venture Composite Index Close ^
594.13
638.44
858.87
Daily Averages
Volume
113.9 million
112.6 million
198.1 million
Value
$48.1 million
$50.2 million
$141.9 million
Transactions
32,793
32,622
85,591
Year-to-date Statistics
2022
2021
% Change
Volume
26,370,244,490
52,949,871,443
-50.2
Value
$14,555,899,736
$36,700,667,199
-60.3
Transactions
9,074,549
21,080,802
-57.0
Daily Averages
Volume
140.3 million
281.6 million
-50.2
Value
$77.4 million
$195.2 million
-60.3
Transactions
48,269
112,132
-57.0
TSX Alpha Exchange
September 2022
August 2022
September 2021
Volume
1,035,103,469
1,110,855,963
1,513,105,009
Value
$14,507,152,743
$15,824,262,014
$21,962,055,863
Transactions
1,811,927
1,939,221
2,733,194
Daily Averages
Volume
49.3 million
50.5 million
72.1 million
Value
$690.8 million
$719.3 million
$1,045.8 million
Transactions
86,282
88,146
130,152
Year-to-date Statistics
2022
2021
% Change
Volume
12,701,859,429
17,403,772,445
-27.0
Value
$195,247,845,429
$196,332,036,756
-0.6
Transactions
23,145,523
25,944,718
-10.8
Daily Averages
Volume
67.6 million
92.6 million
-27.0
Value
$1,038.6 million
$1,044.3 million
-0.6
Transactions
123,114
138,004
-10.8
Montreal Exchange
September 2022
August 2022
September 2021
Derivatives Volume (Contracts)
11,923,849
13,368,211
12,935,610
Open Interest (Contracts)
13,745,655
13,619,444
11,409,883
Year-to-date Statistics
2022
2021
% Change
Volume (Contracts)
112,033,825
109,109,145
+2.7
Open Interest (Contracts)
13,745,655
11,409,883
+20.5
*Includes NEX
All figures are as of September 30, 2022. Because certain trades do not settle on the trade date, figures may be subject to change until all September trades are finalized. The previous month's data has been updated to reflect known trade corrections.
TMX Group does not guarantee either the completeness or the accuracy of this information. The information contained in this media release is provided for informational purposes only and you agree not to rely upon the information contained in this media release for any trading, business, or financial purposes. By using this media release, you expressly agree to the condition that TMX Group assumes no liability or responsibility for any errors or inaccuracies in this media release.
^The S&P/TSX Indices are products of S&P Dow Jones Indices LLC ("SPDJI") and TSX Inc. ("TSX"). Standard & Poor's® and S&P® are registered trademarks of Standard & Poor's Financial Services LLC ("S&P"); Dow Jones® is a registered trademark of Dow Jones Trademark Holdings LLC ("Dow Jones"); and TSX® is a registered trademark of TSX. SPDJI, Dow Jones, S&P and TSX do not sponsor, endorse, sell or promote any products based on the Indices and none of such parties make any representation regarding the advisability of investing in such product(s) nor do they have any liability for any errors, omissions or interruptions of the Indices or any data related thereto.
About TMX Group (TSX:X)
TMX Group operates global markets, and builds digital communities and analytic solutions that facilitate the funding, growth and success of businesses, traders and investors. TMX Group's key operations include Toronto Stock Exchange, TSX Venture Exchange, TSX Alpha Exchange, The Canadian Depository for Securities, Montréal Exchange, Canadian Derivatives Clearing Corporation, and Trayport which provide listing markets, trading markets, clearing facilities, depository services, technology solutions, data products and other services to the global financial community. TMX Group is headquartered in Toronto and operates offices across North America (Montréal, Calgary, Vancouver and New York), as well as in key international markets including London, Singapore and Vienna. For more information about TMX Group, visit our website at www.tmx.com. Follow TMX Group on Twitter: @TMXGroup.
