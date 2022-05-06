TMX Group Equity Financing Statistics - April 2022

Toronto Stock Exchange, TSX Venture Exchange

TORONTO, May 6, 2022 /CNW/ - TMX Group today announced its financing activity on Toronto Stock Exchange and TSX Venture Exchange for April 2022.

TSX welcomed six new issuers in April 2022, compared with 11 in the previous month and 18 in April 2021. The new listings were two exchange traded products, one special purpose acquisition company (SPAC), one financial services company, one mining company and one technology company. Total financings raised in April 2022 decreased 77% compared to the previous month, and were down 72% compared to April 2021. The total number of financings in April 2022 was 36, compared with 69 the previous month and 59 in April 2021.

For additional data relating to the number of transactions billed for TSX, please click on the following link: https://www.tmx.com/resource/en/440

TSXV welcomed 15 new issuers in April 2022, compared with 12 in the previous month and 17 in April 2021. The new listings were nine capital pool companies, five mining companies, and one financial services company. Total financings raised in April 2022 increased 44% compared to the previous month, but were down 3% compared to April 2021. There were 131 financings in April 2022, compared with 105 in the previous month and 161 in April 2021.

TMX Group consolidated trading statistics for April 2022 can be viewed at www.tmx.com.

Toronto Stock Exchange



April 2022 March 2022 April 2021 Issuers Listed 1,775 1,778 1,692 New Issuers Listed 6 11 18 IPOs 2 7 13 Graduates from TSXV 3 2 2 Issues Listed 2,467 2,464 2,354 IPO Financings Raised $144,635,000 $265,395,820 $647,263,350 Secondary Financings Raised $927,517,186 $5,100,005,535 $2,372,050,220 Supplemental Financings Raised $296,714,517 $547,675,450 $1,850,599,755 Total Financings Raised $1,368,866,703 $5,913,076,805 $4,869,913,325 Total Number of Financings 36 69 59 Market Cap Listed Issues $4,137,719,353,036 $4,356,997,023,372 $3,772,417,327,158

Year-to-date Statistics

2022 2021 % change New Issuers Listed 50 89 -43.8 IPOs 36 68 -47.1 Graduates from TSXV 9 14 -35.7 IPO Financings Raised $492,858,297 $4,139,162,076 -88.1 Secondary Financings Raised $7,137,489,370 $15,046,397,635 -52.6 Supplemental Financings Raised $1,587,635,200 $2,609,242,567 -39.2 Total Financings Raised $9,217,982,867 $21,794,802,278 -57.7 Total Number of Financings 191 264 -27.7 Market Cap Listed Issues $4,137,719,353,036 $3,772,417,327,158 +9.7

TSX Venture Exchange **



April 2022 March 2022 April 2021 Issuers Listed 1,903 1,900 1,895 New Issuers Listed 15 12 17 IPOs 12 10 9 Graduates to TSX 3 2 2 Issues Listed 2,017 2,010 1,997 IPO Financings Raised $16,783,423 $15,243,030 $7,082,065 Secondary Financings Raised (1) $355,160,240 $205,262,341 $374,503,710 Supplemental Financings Raised $599,703,690 $452,069,326 $620,899,717 Total Financings Raised $971,647,353 $672,574,697 $1,002,485,492 Total Number of Financings 131 105 161 Market Cap Listed Issues $91,701,846,628 $99,520,647,853 $95,040,051,259

Year-to-date Statistics



2022 2021 % Change New Issuers Listed 49 39 +25.6 IPOs 39 22 +77.3 Graduates to TSX 9 14 -35.7 IPO Financings Raised $112,529,203 $124,839,818 -9.9 Secondary Financings Raised (1) $660,552,478 $1,543,613,319 -57.2 Supplemental Financings Raised $1,958,693,110 $2,818,800,193 -30.5 Total Financings Raised $2,731,774,791 $4,487,253,330 -39.1 Total Number of Financings 451 685 -34.2 Market Cap Listed Issues $91,701,846,628 $95,040,051,259 -3.5

**Includes NEX (not applicable to New Issuers Listed, IPOs and IPO Financings Raised)

(1) Secondary financings include prospectus offerings on both a treasury and secondary basis

TMX Group does not guarantee either the completeness or the accuracy of this information. The information contained in this media release is provided for informational purposes only and you agree not to rely upon the information contained in this media release for any trading, business, or financial purposes. By using this media release, you expressly agree to the condition that TMX Group assumes no liability or responsibility for any errors or inaccuracies in this media release.

TMX Group welcomes the following companies that listed during April 2022:

Toronto Stock Exchange

Issuer Name Company Symbol Axis Auto Finance Inc. AXIS Bitfarms Ltd. BITF CI Floating Rate Income Fund CFRT CI Global High Yield Credit Private Pool CGHY FG Acquisition Corp. FGAA.V Meridian Mining UK Societas MNO

TSX Venture Exchange

Issuer Name Company Symbol Amego Capital Corp. MEGO.P Canadian North Resources Inc. CNRI Evocati Capital Resources Inc. EVOC.P FRNT Financial Inc. FRNT Lahontan Gold Corp. LG Lavras Gold Corp. LGC LithiumBank Resources Corp. LBNK Mandeville Ventures Inc. MAND.P Mayfair Acquisition Corporation MFA.P Ocean Shore Capital Corp. OCAP.P Regency Silver Corp. RSMX Seven Oaks Capital Corp. SEVN.P Solid Impact Investments Corp. SOLI.P St Charles Resources Inc. SCRS.P Transition Opportunities Corp. TOP.P

About TMX Group (TSX:X)

TMX Group operates global markets, and builds digital communities and analytic solutions that facilitate the funding, growth and success of businesses, traders and investors. TMX Group's key operations include Toronto Stock Exchange , TSX Venture Exchange , TSX Alpha Exchange , The Canadian Depository for Securities , Montréal Exchange , Canadian Derivatives Clearing Corporation , and Trayport which provide listing markets, trading markets, clearing facilities, depository services, technology solutions, data products and other services to the global financial community. TMX Group is headquartered in Toronto and operates offices across North America (Montréal, Calgary, Vancouver and New York), as well as in key international markets including London and Singapore. For more information about TMX Group, visit our website at www.tmx.com . Follow TMX Group on Twitter: @TMXGroup .

