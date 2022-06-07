U.S. markets close in 5 hours 51 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,099.15
    -22.28 (-0.54%)
     

  • Dow 30

    32,740.00
    -175.78 (-0.53%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    11,978.74
    -82.63 (-0.69%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,885.01
    -4.87 (-0.26%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    119.84
    +1.34 (+1.13%)
     

  • Gold

    1,854.00
    +10.30 (+0.56%)
     

  • Silver

    22.12
    +0.03 (+0.13%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0688
    -0.0013 (-0.12%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.9850
    -0.0530 (-1.74%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2527
    -0.0002 (-0.02%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    132.6130
    +0.7120 (+0.54%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    29,609.91
    -1,953.70 (-6.19%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    641.96
    +3.33 (+0.52%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,593.05
    -15.17 (-0.20%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,943.95
    +28.06 (+0.10%)
     

TMX Group Equity Financing Statistics - May 2022

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·5 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • TMXXF

Toronto Stock Exchange and TSX Venture Exchange

TORONTO, June 7, 2022 /CNW/ - TMX Group today announced its financing activity on Toronto Stock Exchange and TSX Venture Exchange for May 2022.

TSX welcomed 11 new issuers in May 2022, compared with six in the previous month and 13 in May 2021. The new listings were eight exchange traded products, one life sciences company, one real estate company, and one oil & gas company. Total financings raised in May 2022 decreased 6% compared to the previous month, and were down 49% compared to May 2021. The total number of financings in May 2022 was 28, compared with 36 the previous month and 52 in May 2021.

For additional data relating to the number of transactions billed for TSX, please click on the following link: https://www.tmx.com/resource/en/440

TSXV welcomed eight new issuers in May 2022, compared with 15 in the previous month and 11 in May 2021. The new listings were five capital pool companies, two mining companies, and one technology company. Total financings raised in May 2022 decreased 55% compared to the previous month, and were down 48% compared to May 2021. There were 80 financings in May 2022, compared with 131 in the previous month and 116 in May 2021.

TMX Group consolidated trading statistics for May 2022 can be viewed at www.tmx.com.

Toronto Stock Exchange


May 2022

April 2022

May 2021

Issuers Listed

1,781

1,775

1,692

New Issuers Listed

11

6

13

IPOs                                                                

10

2

10

Graduates from TSXV

1

3

1

Issues Listed                                                  

2,467

2,467

2,354

IPO Financings Raised                                  

$999,935,805

$144,635,000

$1,462,245,989

Secondary Financings Raised

$252,016,129

$927,517,186

$755,348,094

Supplemental Financings Raised

$31,501,880

$296,714,517

$306,881,116

Total Financings Raised

$1,283,453,814

$1,368,866,703

$2,524,475,199

Total Number of Financings                        

28

36

52

Market Cap Listed Issues                            

$4,123,780,699,145

$4,137,719,353,036

$3,911,420,732,114

Year-to-date Statistics


2022

2021

% change

New Issuers Listed                                        

61

102

-40.2

IPOs

46

78

-41.0

Graduates from TSXV

10

15

-33.3

IPO Financings Raised                                  

$1,492,794,102

$5,601,408,065

-73.3

Secondary Financings Raised

$7,389,505,499

$15,801,745,729

-53.2

Supplemental Financings Raised

$1,619,137,080

$2,916,123,683

-44.5

Total Financings Raised

$10,501,436,681

$24,319,277,477

-56.8

Total Number of Financings

219

316

-30.7

Market Cap Listed Issues

$4,123,780,699,145

$3,911,420,732,114

+5.4

TSX Venture Exchange**


May 2022

April 2022

May 2021

Issuers Listed                                                 

1,907

1,903

1,880

New Issuers Listed

8

15

11

IPOs                                           

6

12

8

Graduates to TSX

1

3

1

Issues Listed

2,015

2,017

1,983

IPO Financings Raised                                  

$3,930,850

$16,783,423

$6,655,000

Secondary Financings Raised (1)

$96,195,197

$355,160,240

$235,246,536

Supplemental Financings Raised

$334,999,059

$599,703,690

$597,826,318

Total Financings Raised

$435,125,106

$971,647,353

$839,727,854

Total Number of Financings                        

80

131

116

Market Cap Listed Issues

$82,620,211,989

$91,701,846,628

$100,228,113,238

Year-to-date Statistics


2022

2021

% Change

New Issuers Listed                      

57

50

+14.0

IPOs

45

30

+50.0

Graduates to TSX

10

15

-33.3

IPO Financings Raised                                  

$116,460,053

$131,494,818

-11.4

Secondary Financings Raised (1)

$756,747,675

$1,778,859,855

-57.5

Supplemental Financings Raised

$2,293,692,169

$3,416,626,511

-32.9

Total Financings Raised

$3,166,899,897

$5,326,981,184

-40.5

Total Number of Financings                        

531

801

-33.7

Market Cap Listed Issues

$82,620,211,989

$100,228,113,238

-17.6

 


**Includes NEX (not applicable to New Issuers Listed, IPOs and IPO Financings Raised)


(1)   Secondary financings include prospectus offerings on both a  treasury and secondary basis




TMX Group does not guarantee either the completeness or the accuracy of this information. The information contained in this media release is provided for informational purposes only and you agree not to rely upon the information contained in this media release for any trading, business, or financial purposes.  By using this media release, you expressly agree to the condition that TMX Group assumes no liability or responsibility for any errors or inaccuracies in this media release.

 

TMX Group welcomes the following companies that listed during May 2022:

Toronto Stock Exchange

Issuer Name

Company Symbol

Bausch + Lomb Corporation

BLCO

CI Galaxy Blockchain ETF

CBCX

CI Galaxy Metaverse ETF

CMVX

Dream Residential Real Estate Investment Trust

DRR.U

Horizons Copper Producers Index ETF

COPP

iShares Cybersecurity and Tech Index ETF

XHAK

iShares Exponential Technologies Index ETF

XEXP

iShares Genomics Immunology and Healthcare Index ETF

XDNA

iShares Global Clean Energy Index ETF

XCLN

Picton Mahoney Fortified Alpha Alternative Fund

PFAA

Tenaz Energy Corp.

TNZ

TSX Venture Exchange

Issuer Name

Company Symbol

Aardvark 2 Capital Corp.

ACCB.P

AMG Acquisition Corp.

AMG.P

Cavalry Capital Corp.

CVY.P

Clip Money Inc.

CLIP

Hilo Mining Ltd.

HILO

JVR Ventures Inc.

JVR.P

Longhorn Exploration Corp.

LEX

Proton Capital Corp.

PTN.P

About TMX Group (TSX: X)

TMX Group operates global markets, and builds digital communities and analytic solutions that facilitate the funding, growth and success of businesses, traders and investors. TMX Group's key operations include Toronto Stock Exchange, TSX Venture Exchange, TSX Alpha Exchange, The Canadian Depository for Securities, Montréal Exchange, Canadian Derivatives Clearing Corporation, and Trayport which provide listing markets, trading markets, clearing facilities, depository services, technology solutions, data products and other services to the global financial community. TMX Group is headquartered in Toronto and operates offices across North America (Montréal, Calgary, Vancouver and New York), as well as in key international markets including London and Singapore. For more information about TMX Group, visit our website at www.tmx.com. Follow TMX Group on Twitter: @TMXGroup.

SOURCE TMX Group Limited

Cision
Cision

View original content: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/June2022/07/c7267.html

Recommended Stories

  • Tesla: Musk’s Economy Warning Demands Attention, Says Morgan Stanley

    As if investors weren’t jittery enough about the state of the global economy, Tesla (TSLA) CEO Elon Musk has now further added to the heebie-jeebies. In an email to Tesla employees, Musk said the company will not only pause hiring but that it will have to let go of 10% of the workforce. If that wasn’t bad enough, Musk also said he had a “super bad feeling” regarding the economy. Should investors go into panic mode, then? Maybe not quite yet, although according to Morgan Stanley’s Adam Jonas, wit

  • Analysis-Shorts circle GameStop and AMC, sensing retail fatigue

    Bearish investors are ramping up bets against meme stocks GameStop Corp and AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc, spotlighting how short sellers have grown bolder during a broader market selloff that has pummeled risky post-pandemic favorites once beloved by retail traders. "Retail investors are at a point now where they are just sitting on the sidelines and they’ve lost money in many cases," said Randy Frederick, managing director of trading and derivatives at the Schwab Center for Financial Research. At the same time, "institutional investors don’t have the luxury of sitting on sidelines and they are much more comfortable going short so they are becoming the more dominant player in the market," he said.

  • 10 Undervalued Blue Chip Stocks to Buy Now

    In this article, we discuss the 10 undervalued blue-chip stocks to buy now. If you want to skip our analysis of these stocks, go directly to the 5 Undervalued Blue Chip Stocks to Buy Now. Blue-chip companies are considered to be established and large-scale organizations with a rich history of long-term stable financial performance. These […]

  • Seeking at Least 10% Dividend Yield? Analysts Suggest 2 Dividend Stocks to Buy

    A falling market trend, a rally at the end of May, and now a volatile week to start off the month of June. Just what is the market up to, and how can we make sense of it? Those are the questions that Morgan Stanley strategist Mike Wilson tries to tackle in a recent note. The well-known analyst is one of the Street’s highest-profile bears right now, although he does see gains coming in the short term. Wilson quantifies those gains with a prediction of 4,250 to 4,300 in the S&P 500’s current rally

  • Amazon's Split Loses Momentum, but These 2 Soaring Stocks Are Picking Up the Slack

    The stock market has struggled to sustain any sort of gains, and Tuesday morning, it appeared that Wall Street would once again let a minor market rally on Monday start to slip away. S&P 500 (SNPINDEX: ^GSPC) futures had fallen 31 points to 4,090, and Nasdaq Composite (NASDAQINDEX: ^IXIC) futures had lost 122 points to 12,482. A lot of buzz among stock traders has come from Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN) and its recently completed 20-for-1 stock split.

  • Should You Sell Amazon After Its Stock Split?

    After months of anticipation, Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN) has finally split its stock 20 for 1. In many ways, Amazon's 20-for-1 split is like exchanging a $20 bill for 20 $1 bills. The e-commerce arena has long been dominated by Amazon.

  • Down More Than 40%: Insiders Call a Bottom in These 2 Stocks

    Every investor knows that the path toward profits lies in buying low and selling high. That’s a basic precept of any economic trading system. The trick, however, is recognizing when the stock is low enough to buy in. The prime moment to buy is when the stock hits bottom; that will maximize returns when the share price starts to rise again. There are a multitude of possible clues investors can use to find the price bottom; today, we’ll be looking at insider buying trends. Insiders – the corporate

  • Kohl’s Jumps on Talks With Franchise Group on $8 Billion Bid

    (Bloomberg) -- Kohl’s Corp. rose after saying it’s in exclusive talks about a potential $8 billion takeover deal from Franchise Group Inc., the owner of Pet Supplies Plus and The Vitamin Shoppe.Most Read from BloombergAmazon’s Stock Split Delivers More Than Bargained ForApple Unveils Biggest MacBook Air Redesign in Over a DecadeUS Probes Binance Over Token That Is Now World’s Fifth LargestInflation Is Poised to Ease According to These Three Key IndicatorsMusk’s ‘Buyer’s Remorse’ Won’t Get Him Ou

  • 10 Stocks to Buy Before the Next Pandemic

    In this article, we discuss the 10 stocks to buy before the next pandemic. If you wish to skip our comprehensive review of the biotech firms well-positioned to fight the next pandemic, go directly to 5 Stocks to Buy Before the Next Pandemic. The Covid-19 pandemic tested the world’s readiness to deal with a global health […]

  • This Beat-Up Mega Tech Stock Is Your Best Bet, Analysts Say

    Falling tech-related stocks are a big reason the S&P 500 is struggling this year. But analysts have a favorite.

  • Chinese stocks soaring despite regulatory crackdowns against tech industry

    Yahoo Finance reporter Ines Ferre joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss the impressive performance of several Chinese stocks amid regulatory scrutiny of the country's tech industry.

  • 3 Unstoppable Stocks to Buy Now and Never Sell

    The tech-sector bear market has presented an opportunity to buy these quality companies for the long term.

  • 2 Warren Buffett Stocks to Buy and Hold for Decades

    Investing legend Warren Buffett has offered plenty of stock picking advice over the years, but there's one notion of his that seems pertinent to the current market environment. Buffett encouraged investors to be “fearful when others are greedy, and greedy when others are fearful.” Looking at stocks that can be found in Buffett-controlled Berkshire Hathaway's portfolio, Amazon.com (NASDAQ: AMZN) and RH (NYSE: RH) seem to have what it takes to make great long-term picks.

  • After Coinbase's Latest Move, Is It Time to Sell the Stock?

    The top U.S. crypto brokerage and exchange operator reported a 35% year-over-year revenue decline and a $430 million net loss in the first quarter of 2022, a major reversal of fortune compared with prior quarters. Like many other tech companies, including Meta Platforms, Netflix, and Salesforce, Coinbase recently implemented a hiring freeze. After starting the year with plans to triple the employee headcount in 2022, the emphasis now is to focus on the most pressing business needs, like security and compliance.

  • Carvana Is Down 89% This Year -- Time to Buy the Dip on This Pandemic Favorite?

    The e-commerce site for used cars is in a precarious situation but is going after a large market opportunity.

  • NIO Stock Is Under the Microscope Ahead of Earnings; Here’s What to Expect

    Most companies have already reported Q1 earnings, although some names have yet to deliver the quarter’s financials. Nio (NIO) is one of those but before the market kicks into action on Thursday (June 9), the Chinese EV maker will step up to the earnings plate. As deliveries have already been announced for the quarter (NIO delivered 25,768 vehicles in Q1), Deutsche Bank analyst Edison Yu is not anticipating any big surprises, with the analyst expecting an “in-line” display. As such, attention wil

  • Nasdaq Bear Market: 3 of the Safest Stocks on the Planet to Buy Right Now

    An up to 31% plunge in the Nasdaq is the perfect excuse to put your money to work in these three steady businesses.

  • Is Novavax Stock a Buy Ahead of FDA Advisory Committee Meeting? Analyst Weighs In

    This week will be a big one for Novavax (NVAX). On Tuesday (June 7), the FDA's Vaccines and Related Biological Products Advisory Committee (VRBPAC) will meet to discuss Novavax’s EUA application for the use of its Covid-19 vaccine NVX-CoV2373 as a primary vaccine for adults. Ahead of the meeting, last week the FDA released briefing documents which put potential issues under the spotlight. These included the risk of myocarditis (inflammation of the heart muscle) especially in young men, one Guill

  • Amazon’s Stock Split Delivers More Than Bargained For

    (Bloomberg) -- Stock splits were all the rage early this year as indexes hovered near record highs, with companies from Amazon.com Inc. to Alphabet Inc. announcing them to make their share prices more alluring to individual investors. A few months on, the market has taken care of the problem. Most Read from BloombergAmazon’s Stock Split Delivers More Than Bargained ForElon Musk Says Twitter’s Lack of Info on Bots Breaches Merger DealApple Unveils Biggest MacBook Air Redesign in Over a DecadeStoc

  • 7 Surefire Stocks I Plan to Hold for at Least 20 Years

    According to legendary investor Warren Buffett, you should "be greedy when others are fearful." It's an ethos I've taken to heart with the stock market enduring two big pullbacks since the beginning of 2020.