TMX Group Equity Financing Statistics - May 2022
Toronto Stock Exchange and TSX Venture Exchange
TORONTO, June 7, 2022 /CNW/ - TMX Group today announced its financing activity on Toronto Stock Exchange and TSX Venture Exchange for May 2022.
TSX welcomed 11 new issuers in May 2022, compared with six in the previous month and 13 in May 2021. The new listings were eight exchange traded products, one life sciences company, one real estate company, and one oil & gas company. Total financings raised in May 2022 decreased 6% compared to the previous month, and were down 49% compared to May 2021. The total number of financings in May 2022 was 28, compared with 36 the previous month and 52 in May 2021.
For additional data relating to the number of transactions billed for TSX, please click on the following link: https://www.tmx.com/resource/en/440
TSXV welcomed eight new issuers in May 2022, compared with 15 in the previous month and 11 in May 2021. The new listings were five capital pool companies, two mining companies, and one technology company. Total financings raised in May 2022 decreased 55% compared to the previous month, and were down 48% compared to May 2021. There were 80 financings in May 2022, compared with 131 in the previous month and 116 in May 2021.
TMX Group consolidated trading statistics for May 2022 can be viewed at www.tmx.com.
Toronto Stock Exchange
May 2022
April 2022
May 2021
Issuers Listed
1,781
1,775
1,692
New Issuers Listed
11
6
13
IPOs
10
2
10
Graduates from TSXV
1
3
1
Issues Listed
2,467
2,467
2,354
IPO Financings Raised
$999,935,805
$144,635,000
$1,462,245,989
Secondary Financings Raised
$252,016,129
$927,517,186
$755,348,094
Supplemental Financings Raised
$31,501,880
$296,714,517
$306,881,116
Total Financings Raised
$1,283,453,814
$1,368,866,703
$2,524,475,199
Total Number of Financings
28
36
52
Market Cap Listed Issues
$4,123,780,699,145
$4,137,719,353,036
$3,911,420,732,114
Year-to-date Statistics
2022
2021
% change
New Issuers Listed
61
102
-40.2
IPOs
46
78
-41.0
Graduates from TSXV
10
15
-33.3
IPO Financings Raised
$1,492,794,102
$5,601,408,065
-73.3
Secondary Financings Raised
$7,389,505,499
$15,801,745,729
-53.2
Supplemental Financings Raised
$1,619,137,080
$2,916,123,683
-44.5
Total Financings Raised
$10,501,436,681
$24,319,277,477
-56.8
Total Number of Financings
219
316
-30.7
Market Cap Listed Issues
$4,123,780,699,145
$3,911,420,732,114
+5.4
TSX Venture Exchange**
May 2022
April 2022
May 2021
Issuers Listed
1,907
1,903
1,880
New Issuers Listed
8
15
11
IPOs
6
12
8
Graduates to TSX
1
3
1
Issues Listed
2,015
2,017
1,983
IPO Financings Raised
$3,930,850
$16,783,423
$6,655,000
Secondary Financings Raised (1)
$96,195,197
$355,160,240
$235,246,536
Supplemental Financings Raised
$334,999,059
$599,703,690
$597,826,318
Total Financings Raised
$435,125,106
$971,647,353
$839,727,854
Total Number of Financings
80
131
116
Market Cap Listed Issues
$82,620,211,989
$91,701,846,628
$100,228,113,238
Year-to-date Statistics
2022
2021
% Change
New Issuers Listed
57
50
+14.0
IPOs
45
30
+50.0
Graduates to TSX
10
15
-33.3
IPO Financings Raised
$116,460,053
$131,494,818
-11.4
Secondary Financings Raised (1)
$756,747,675
$1,778,859,855
-57.5
Supplemental Financings Raised
$2,293,692,169
$3,416,626,511
-32.9
Total Financings Raised
$3,166,899,897
$5,326,981,184
-40.5
Total Number of Financings
531
801
-33.7
Market Cap Listed Issues
$82,620,211,989
$100,228,113,238
-17.6
**Includes NEX (not applicable to New Issuers Listed, IPOs and IPO Financings Raised)
(1) Secondary financings include prospectus offerings on both a treasury and secondary basis
TMX Group does not guarantee either the completeness or the accuracy of this information. The information contained in this media release is provided for informational purposes only and you agree not to rely upon the information contained in this media release for any trading, business, or financial purposes. By using this media release, you expressly agree to the condition that TMX Group assumes no liability or responsibility for any errors or inaccuracies in this media release.
TMX Group welcomes the following companies that listed during May 2022:
Toronto Stock Exchange
Issuer Name
Company Symbol
Bausch + Lomb Corporation
BLCO
CI Galaxy Blockchain ETF
CBCX
CI Galaxy Metaverse ETF
CMVX
Dream Residential Real Estate Investment Trust
DRR.U
Horizons Copper Producers Index ETF
COPP
iShares Cybersecurity and Tech Index ETF
XHAK
iShares Exponential Technologies Index ETF
XEXP
iShares Genomics Immunology and Healthcare Index ETF
XDNA
iShares Global Clean Energy Index ETF
XCLN
Picton Mahoney Fortified Alpha Alternative Fund
PFAA
Tenaz Energy Corp.
TNZ
TSX Venture Exchange
Issuer Name
Company Symbol
Aardvark 2 Capital Corp.
ACCB.P
AMG Acquisition Corp.
AMG.P
Cavalry Capital Corp.
CVY.P
Clip Money Inc.
CLIP
Hilo Mining Ltd.
HILO
JVR Ventures Inc.
JVR.P
Longhorn Exploration Corp.
LEX
Proton Capital Corp.
PTN.P
About TMX Group (TSX: X)
TMX Group operates global markets, and builds digital communities and analytic solutions that facilitate the funding, growth and success of businesses, traders and investors. TMX Group's key operations include Toronto Stock Exchange, TSX Venture Exchange, TSX Alpha Exchange, The Canadian Depository for Securities, Montréal Exchange, Canadian Derivatives Clearing Corporation, and Trayport which provide listing markets, trading markets, clearing facilities, depository services, technology solutions, data products and other services to the global financial community. TMX Group is headquartered in Toronto and operates offices across North America (Montréal, Calgary, Vancouver and New York), as well as in key international markets including London and Singapore. For more information about TMX Group, visit our website at www.tmx.com. Follow TMX Group on Twitter: @TMXGroup.
