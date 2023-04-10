TMX Group Equity Financing Statistics - March 2023

Toronto Stock Exchange, TSX Venture Exchange

TORONTO, April 10, 2023 /CNW/ - TMX Group today announced its financing activity on Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX) and TSX Venture Exchange (TSXV) for March 2023.

TSX welcomed two new issuers in March 2023, compared with 14 in the previous month and 11 in March 2022. The new listings were two mining companies. Total financings raised in March 2023 increased 183% compared to the previous month, but were down 81% compared to March 2022. The total number of financings in March 2023 was 30, compared with 36 the previous month and 69 in March 2022.

TSXV welcomed seven new issuers in March 2023, compared with seven in the previous month and 12 in March 2022. The new listings were four Capital Pool Companies, two technology companies and one mining company. Total financings raised in March 2023 decreased 14% compared to the previous month, but were down 39% compared to March 2022. There were 106 financings in March 2023, compared with 97 in the previous month and 105 in March 2022.

Toronto Stock Exchange



March 2023 February 2023 March 2022 Issuers Listed 1,798 1,812 1,778 New Issuers Listed 2 14 11 IPOs 1 11 7 Graduates from TSXV 1 2 2 Issues Listed 2,475 2,497 2,464 IPO Financings Raised $150,008,000 $23,993,125 $265,395,820 Secondary Financings Raised $815,693,092 $375,360,580* $5,100,005,535 Supplemental Financings Raised $166,000,000 $0 $547,675,450 Total Financings Raised $1,131,701,092 $399,353,705* $5,913,076,805 Total Number of Financings 30 36* 69 Market Cap Listed Issues $4,021,633,630,681 $4,016,071,025,545 $4,356,997,023,372

Year-to-date Statistics



2023 2022 % change New Issuers Listed 31 44 -29.5 IPOs 26 34 -23.5 Graduates from TSXV 4 6 -33.3 IPO Financings Raised $260,019,041 $348,223,297 -25.3 Secondary Financings Raised $1,419,724,997 $6,209,972,184 -77.1 Supplemental Financings Raised $267,500,000 $1,290,920,683 -79.3 Total Financings Raised $1,947,244,038 $7,849,116,164 -75.2 Total Number of Financings 104 155 -32.9 Market Cap Listed Issues $4,021,633,630,681 $4,356,997,023,372 -7.7

TSX Venture Exchange **



March 2023 February 2023 March 2022 Issuers Listed 1,916 1,922 1,900 New Issuers Listed 7 7 12 IPOs 4 6 10 Graduates to TSX 1 2 2 Issues Listed 2,020 2,029 2,010 IPO Financings Raised $1,960,050 $3,360,950 $15,243,030 Secondary Financings Raised (1) $103,428,032 $221,063,685 $205,262,341 Supplemental Financings Raised $307,630,696 $254,963,068 $452,069,326 Total Financings Raised $413,018,778 $479,387,703 $672,574,697 Total Number of Financings 106 97 105 Market Cap Listed Issues $77,986,051,312 $77,727,972,776 99,520,647,853

Year-to-date Statistics



2023 2022 % Change New Issuers Listed 15 34 -55.9 IPOs 11 27 -59.3 Graduates to TSX 4 6 -33.3 IPO Financings Raised $5,571,000 $95,745,780 -94.2 Secondary Financings Raised (1) $417,367,550 $305,392,238 +36.7 Supplemental Financings Raised $828,498,470 $1,358,989,420 -39.0 Total Financings Raised $1,251,437,020 $1,760,127,438 -28.9 Total Number of Financings 336 320 +5.0 Market Cap Listed Issues $77,986,051,312 $99,520,647,853 -21.6

*Correction

**Includes NEX (not applicable to New Issuers Listed, IPOs and IPO Financings Raised)





(1) Secondary financings include prospectus offerings on both a treasury and secondary basis





TMX Group welcomes the following companies that listed during March 2023:

Toronto Stock Exchange

Issuer Name Company Symbol Eloro Resources Ltd. ELO Lithium Royalty Corp. LIRC

TSX Venture Exchange

Issuer Name Company Symbol Eureka Capital Corp. EBCD.P Lumine Group Inc. LMN NL2 Capital Inc. NLII.P Northstar Gaming Holdings Inc. BET Sage Potash Corp. SAGE SP Strategic Acquisition Corp. SPSA.P Totec Resources Ltd. TOTC.P

