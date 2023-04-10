TMX Group Equity Financing Statistics - March 2023
Toronto Stock Exchange, TSX Venture Exchange
TORONTO, April 10, 2023 /CNW/ - TMX Group today announced its financing activity on Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX) and TSX Venture Exchange (TSXV) for March 2023.
TSX welcomed two new issuers in March 2023, compared with 14 in the previous month and 11 in March 2022. The new listings were two mining companies. Total financings raised in March 2023 increased 183% compared to the previous month, but were down 81% compared to March 2022. The total number of financings in March 2023 was 30, compared with 36 the previous month and 69 in March 2022.
For additional data relating to the number of transactions billed for TSX, please click on the following link: https://www.tmx.com/resource/en/440
TSXV welcomed seven new issuers in March 2023, compared with seven in the previous month and 12 in March 2022. The new listings were four Capital Pool Companies, two technology companies and one mining company. Total financings raised in March 2023 decreased 14% compared to the previous month, but were down 39% compared to March 2022. There were 106 financings in March 2023, compared with 97 in the previous month and 105 in March 2022.
TMX Group consolidated trading statistics for March 2023 can be viewed at www.tmx.com.
Toronto Stock Exchange
March 2023
February 2023
March 2022
Issuers Listed
1,798
1,812
1,778
New Issuers Listed
2
14
11
IPOs
1
11
7
Graduates from TSXV
1
2
2
Issues Listed
2,475
2,497
2,464
IPO Financings Raised
$150,008,000
$23,993,125
$265,395,820
Secondary Financings Raised
$815,693,092
$375,360,580*
$5,100,005,535
Supplemental Financings Raised
$166,000,000
$0
$547,675,450
Total Financings Raised
$1,131,701,092
$399,353,705*
$5,913,076,805
Total Number of Financings
30
36*
69
Market Cap Listed Issues
$4,021,633,630,681
$4,016,071,025,545
$4,356,997,023,372
Year-to-date Statistics
2023
2022
% change
New Issuers Listed
31
44
-29.5
IPOs
26
34
-23.5
Graduates from TSXV
4
6
-33.3
IPO Financings Raised
$260,019,041
$348,223,297
-25.3
Secondary Financings Raised
$1,419,724,997
$6,209,972,184
-77.1
Supplemental Financings Raised
$267,500,000
$1,290,920,683
-79.3
Total Financings Raised
$1,947,244,038
$7,849,116,164
-75.2
Total Number of Financings
104
155
-32.9
Market Cap Listed Issues
$4,021,633,630,681
$4,356,997,023,372
-7.7
TSX Venture Exchange**
March 2023
February 2023
March 2022
Issuers Listed
1,916
1,922
1,900
New Issuers Listed
7
7
12
IPOs
4
6
10
Graduates to TSX
1
2
2
Issues Listed
2,020
2,029
2,010
IPO Financings Raised
$1,960,050
$3,360,950
$15,243,030
Secondary Financings Raised (1)
$103,428,032
$221,063,685
$205,262,341
Supplemental Financings Raised
$307,630,696
$254,963,068
$452,069,326
Total Financings Raised
$413,018,778
$479,387,703
$672,574,697
Total Number of Financings
106
97
105
Market Cap Listed Issues
$77,986,051,312
$77,727,972,776
99,520,647,853
Year-to-date Statistics
2023
2022
% Change
New Issuers Listed
15
34
-55.9
IPOs
11
27
-59.3
Graduates to TSX
4
6
-33.3
IPO Financings Raised
$5,571,000
$95,745,780
-94.2
Secondary Financings Raised (1)
$417,367,550
$305,392,238
+36.7
Supplemental Financings Raised
$828,498,470
$1,358,989,420
-39.0
Total Financings Raised
$1,251,437,020
$1,760,127,438
-28.9
Total Number of Financings
336
320
+5.0
Market Cap Listed Issues
$77,986,051,312
$99,520,647,853
-21.6
*Correction
**Includes NEX (not applicable to New Issuers Listed, IPOs and IPO Financings Raised)
(1) Secondary financings include prospectus offerings on both a treasury and secondary basis
TMX Group does not guarantee either the completeness or the accuracy of this information. The information contained in this media release is provided for informational purposes only and you agree not to rely upon the information contained in this media release for any trading, business, or financial purposes. By using this media release, you expressly agree to the condition that TMX Group assumes no liability or responsibility for any errors or inaccuracies in this media release.
TMX Group welcomes the following companies that listed during March 2023:
Toronto Stock Exchange
Issuer Name
Company Symbol
Eloro Resources Ltd.
ELO
Lithium Royalty Corp.
LIRC
TSX Venture Exchange
Issuer Name
Company Symbol
Eureka Capital Corp.
EBCD.P
Lumine Group Inc.
LMN
NL2 Capital Inc.
NLII.P
Northstar Gaming Holdings Inc.
BET
Sage Potash Corp.
SAGE
SP Strategic Acquisition Corp.
SPSA.P
Totec Resources Ltd.
TOTC.P
