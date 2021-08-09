TMX Group Equity Financing Statistics - July 2021
Toronto Stock Exchange, TSX Venture Exchange
TORONTO, Aug. 9, 2021 /CNW/ - TMX Group today announced its financing activity on Toronto Stock Exchange and TSX Venture Exchange for July 2021.
TSX welcomed 19 new issuers in July 2021, compared with 25 in the previous month and 10 in July 2020. The new listings were 11 exchange traded funds, two clean technology companies, two consumer products & services companies, two life sciences companies, one financial services company and one real estate company. Total financings raised in July 2021 decreased 51% compared to the previous month, and decreased 38% compared to July 2020. The total number of financings in July 2021 was 46, compared with 58 the previous month and 34 in July 2020.
For additional data relating to the number of transactions billed for TSX, please click on the following link: https://www.tmx.com/resource/en/440
TSXV welcomed 10 new issuers in July 2021, compared with 21 in the previous month and four in July 2020. The new listings were seven capital pool companies, two clean technology companies and one oil & gas company. Total financings raised in July 2021 decreased 30% compared to the previous month, but were up 7% compared to July 2020. There were 122 financings in July 2021, compared with 158 in the previous month and 211 in July 2020.
TMX Group consolidated trading statistics for July 2021 can be viewed at www.tmx.com.
Toronto Stock Exchange
July 2021
June 2021
July 2020
Issuers Listed
1,712
1,709
1,617
New Issuers Listed
19
25
10
IPOs
12
17
5
Graduates from TSXV
4
4
3
Issues Listed
2,376
2,365
2,273
IPO Financings Raised
$110,492,416
$1,568,649,390
$244,640,000
Secondary Financings Raised
$663,786,542
$2,274,687,419
$2,247,934,732
Supplemental Financings Raised
$1,198,750,000
$172,876,564
$671,063,900
Total Financings Raised
$1,973,028,958
$4,016,213,373
$3,163,638,632
Total Number of Financings
46
58
34
Market Cap Listed Issues
$4,009,393,931,863
$3,988,385,475,117
$3,072,938,995,842
Year-to-date Statistics
2021
2020
% change
New Issuers Listed
146
101
+44.6
IPOs
107
84
+27.4
Graduates from TSXV
23
10
+130.0
IPO Financings Raised
$7,280,549,871
$3,617,831,667
+101.2
Secondary Financings Raised
$18,740,219,690
$13,037,932,907
+43.7
Supplemental Financings Raised
$4,287,750,247
$1,584,928,968
+170.5
Total Financings Raised
$30,308,519,808
$18,240,693,542
+66.2
Total Number of Financings
420
306
+37.3
Market Cap Listed Issues
$4,009,393,931,863
$3,072,938,995,842
+30.5
TSX Venture Exchange**
July 2021
June 2021
July 2020
Issuers Listed
1,890
1,892
1,918
New Issuers Listed
10
21
4
IPOs
8
14
2
Graduates to TSX
4
4
3
Issues Listed
2,000
1,994
2,000
IPO Financings Raised
$23,462,900
$20,055,100
$400,000
Secondary Financings Raised (1)
$181,376,095
$253,801,512
$158,426,543
Supplemental Financings Raised
$521,107,297
$758,213,481
$520,984,787
Total Financings Raised
$725,946,292
$1,032,070,093
$679,811,330
Total Number of Financings
122
158
211
Market Cap Listed Issues
$97,408,014,997
$101,070,642,734
$58,801,959,705
Year-to-date Statistics
2021
2020
% Change
New Issuers Listed
81
29
+179.3
IPOs
52
19
+173.7
Graduates to TSX
23
10
+130.0
IPO Financings Raised
$175,012,818
$56,880,390
+207.7
Secondary Financings Raised (1)
$2,214,037,462
$733,217,611
+202.0
Supplemental Financings Raised
$4,695,947,289
$2,044,866,829
+129.6
Total Financings Raised
$7,084,997,569
$2,834,964,830
+149.9
Total Number of Financings
1,081
926
+16.7
Market Cap Listed Issues
$97,408,014,997
$58,801,959,705
+65.7
**Includes NEX (not applicable to New Issuers Listed, IPOs and IPO Financings Raised)
(1) Secondary financings include prospectus offerings on both a treasury and secondary basis
TMX Group does not guarantee either the completeness or the accuracy of this information. The information contained in this media release is provided for informational purposes only and you agree not to rely upon the information contained in this media release for any trading, business, or financial purposes. By using this media release, you expressly agree to the condition that TMX Group assumes no liability or responsibility for any errors or inaccuracies in this media release.
TMX Group welcomes the following companies that listed during July 2021:
Toronto Stock Exchange
Issuer Name
Company Symbol
Avant Brands Inc.
AVNT
Brookfield Property Preferred L.P.
BPYP.PR.A
CI Alternative North American Opportunities Fund
CNAO
CI Global Climate Leaders Fund
CLML
Exro Technologies Inc.
EXRO
Flow Beverage Corp.
FLOW
Franklin Martin Currie Sustainable Emerging Markets Active ETF
FSEM
Franklin Martin Currie Sustainable Global Equity Active ETF
FGSG
Hamilton Enhanced Multi-Sector Covered Call ETF
HDIV
iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond Index ETF (CAD-Hedged)
XSTH
iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond Index ETF
XSTP
iShares 1-5 Year U.S. IG Corporate Bond Index ETF (CAD-Hedged)
XIGS
iShares 1-5 Year U.S. IG Corporate Bond Index ETF
XSHU
iShares U.S. IG Corporate Bond Index ETF
XCBU
LifeSpeak Inc.
LSPK
NanoXplore Inc.
GRA
NextPoint Financial Inc.
NPF.U
Nova Cannabis Inc.
NOVC
Picton Mahoney Fortified Special Situations Alternative Fund
PFSS
TSX Venture Exchange
Issuer Name
Company Symbol
Bigstack Opportunities I Inc.
STAK.P
Cranstown Capital Corp.
CRAN.P
Evergen Infrastructure Corp.
EVGN
FIFE Capital Corp.
FFC.P
First Helium Inc.
HELI
Michichi Capital Corp.
MCCP.P
Miza III Ventures Inc.
MIZA.P
Northstar Clean Technologies Inc.
ROOF
Sayward Capital Corp.
SAWC.P
Whatcom Capital II Corp.
WAT.P
About TMX Group (TSX:X)
TMX Group operates global markets, and builds digital communities and analytic solutions that facilitate the funding, growth and success of businesses, traders and investors. TMX Group's key operations include Toronto Stock Exchange, TSX Venture Exchange, TSX Alpha Exchange, The Canadian Depository for Securities, Montréal Exchange, Canadian Derivatives Clearing Corporation, and Trayport which provide listing markets, trading markets, clearing facilities, depository services, technology solutions, data products and other services to the global financial community. TMX Group is headquartered in Toronto and operates offices across North America (Montréal, Calgary, Vancouver and New York), as well as in key international markets including London and Singapore. For more information about TMX Group, visit our website at www.tmx.com. Follow TMX Group on Twitter: @TMXGroup.
SOURCE TMX Group Inc.
View original content: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/August2021/09/c6298.html