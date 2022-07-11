TMX Group Equity Financing Statistics - June 2022
Toronto Stock Exchange, TSX Venture Exchange
TORONTO, July 11, 2022 /CNW/ - TMX Group today announced its financing activity on Toronto Stock Exchange and TSX Venture Exchange for June 2022.
TSX welcomed five new issuers in June 2022, compared with 11 in the previous month and 25 in June 2021. The new listings were one exchange traded fund, one special purpose acquisition fund, one mining company, one life sciences company and one technology company. Total financings raised in June 2022 increased 2% compared to the previous month, but were down 67% compared to June 2021. The total number of financings in June 2022 was 45, compared with 28 the previous month and 58 in June 2021.
For additional data relating to the number of transactions billed for TSX, please click on the following link: https://www.tmx.com/resource/en/440
TSXV welcomed 14 new issuers in June 2022, compared with eight in the previous month and 21 in June 2021. The new listings were 10 capital pool companies, two mining companies, one oil & gas company and one consumer products & services company. Total financings raised in June 2022 increased 37% compared to the previous month, but were down 42% compared to June 2021. There were 107 financings in June 2022, compared with 80 in the previous month and 158 in June 2021.
TMX Group consolidated trading statistics for June 2022 can be viewed at www.tmx.com.
Toronto Stock Exchange
June 2022
May 2022
June 2021
Issuers Listed
1,778
1,781
1,709
New Issuers Listed
5
11
25
IPOs
3
10
17
Graduates from TSXV
1
1
4
Issues Listed
2,460
2,467
2,365
IPO Financings Raised
$395,185,696
$999,935,805
$1,568,649,390
Secondary Financings Raised
$672,824,422
$252,016,129
$2,274,687,419
Supplemental Financings Raised
$237,505,216
$31,501,880
$172,876,564
Total Financings Raised
$1,305,515,334
$1,283,453,814
$4,016,213,373
Total Number of Financings
45
28
58
Market Cap Listed Issues
$3,748,438,648,765
$4,123,780,699,145
$3,988,385,475,117
Year-to-date Statistics
2022
2021
% change
New Issuers Listed
66
127
-48.0
IPOs
49
95
-48.4
Graduates from TSXV
11
19
-42.1
IPO Financings Raised
$1,887,979,798
$7,170,057,455
-73.7
Secondary Financings Raised
$8,062,329,921
$18,076,433,148
-55.4
Supplemental Financings Raised
$1,856,642,296
$3,089,000,247
-39.9
Total Financings Raised
$11,806,952,015
$28,335,490,850
-58.3
Total Number of Financings
264
374
-29.4
Market Cap Listed Issues
$3,748,438,648,765
$3,988,385,475,117
-6.0
TSX Venture Exchange**
June 2022
May 2022
June 2021
Issuers Listed
1,917
1,907
1,892
New Issuers Listed
14
8
21
IPOs
12
6
14
Graduates to TSX
1
1
4
Issues Listed
2,027
2,015
1,994
IPO Financings Raised
$14,354,401
$3,930,850
$20,055,100
Secondary Financings Raised (1)
$134,159,144
$96,195,197
$253,801,512
Supplemental Financings Raised
$449,052,298
$334,999,059
$758,213,481
Total Financings Raised
$597,565,843
$435,125,106
$1,032,070,093
Total Number of Financings
107
80
158
Market Cap Listed Issues
$73,094,304,198
$82,620,211,989
$101,070,642,734
Year-to-date Statistics
2022
2021
% Change
New Issuers Listed
71
71
0.0
IPOs
57
44
+29.5
Graduates to TSX
11
19
-42.1
IPO Financings Raised
$130,814,454
$151,549,918
-13.7
Secondary Financings Raised (1)
$890,906,819
$2,032,661,367
-56.2
Supplemental Financings Raised
$2,742,744,467
$4,174,839,992
-34.3
Total Financings Raised
$3,764,465,740
$6,359,051,277
-40.8
Total Number of Financings
638
959
-33.5
Market Cap Listed Issues
$73,094,304,198
$101,070,642,734
-27.7
**Includes NEX (not applicable to New Issuers Listed, IPOs and IPO Financings Raised)
(1) Secondary financings include prospectus offerings on both a treasury and secondary basis
TMX Group does not guarantee either the completeness or the accuracy of this information. The information contained in this media release is provided for informational purposes only and you agree not to rely upon the information contained in this media release for any trading, business, or financial purposes. By using this media release, you expressly agree to the condition that TMX Group assumes no liability or responsibility for any errors or inaccuracies in this media release.
TMX Group welcomes the following companies that listed during June 2022:
Toronto Stock Exchange
Issuer Name
Company Symbol
Agrinam Acquisition Corporation
AGRI.V
Harvest Canadian Equity Income Leaders ETF
HLIF
Ivanhoe Electric Inc.
IE
Sernova Corp.
SVA
WonderFi Technologies Inc.
WNDR
TSX Venture Exchange
Issuer Name
Company Symbol
A2ZCryptocap Inc.
AZC.P
AAJ Capital 3 Corp.
AAAJ.P
AD4 Capital Corp.
ADJ.P
Arras Minerals Corp.
ARK
Aster Acquisition Corp.
ATR.P
Atlas One Capital Corporation
ACAP.P
Carbontech Capital Corp.
CT.P
Coelacanth Energy Inc.
CEI
Coho Collective Kitchens Inc.
COHO
Icwhy Capital Ventures Inc.
ICWY.P
Kiboko Gold Inc.
KIB
Pentagon I Capital Corp.
PNTI.P
Riverwalk Acquisition Corp.
RAC.P
Spitfyre Capital Inc.
FYRE.P
