TMX Group Equity Financing Statistics - June 2022

Toronto Stock Exchange, TSX Venture Exchange

TORONTO, July 11, 2022 /CNW/ - TMX Group today announced its financing activity on Toronto Stock Exchange and TSX Venture Exchange for June 2022.

TSX welcomed five new issuers in June 2022, compared with 11 in the previous month and 25 in June 2021. The new listings were one exchange traded fund, one special purpose acquisition fund, one mining company, one life sciences company and one technology company. Total financings raised in June 2022 increased 2% compared to the previous month, but were down 67% compared to June 2021. The total number of financings in June 2022 was 45, compared with 28 the previous month and 58 in June 2021.

For additional data relating to the number of transactions billed for TSX, please click on the following link: https://www.tmx.com/resource/en/440

TSXV welcomed 14 new issuers in June 2022, compared with eight in the previous month and 21 in June 2021. The new listings were 10 capital pool companies, two mining companies, one oil & gas company and one consumer products & services company. Total financings raised in June 2022 increased 37% compared to the previous month, but were down 42% compared to June 2021. There were 107 financings in June 2022, compared with 80 in the previous month and 158 in June 2021.

TMX Group consolidated trading statistics for June 2022 can be viewed at www.tmx.com.

Toronto Stock Exchange


June 2022

May 2022

June 2021

Issuers Listed

1,778

1,781

1,709

New Issuers Listed

5

11

25

IPOs                                                                

3

10

17

Graduates from TSXV

1

1

4

Issues Listed                                                  

2,460

2,467

2,365

IPO Financings Raised                                  

$395,185,696

$999,935,805

$1,568,649,390

Secondary Financings Raised

$672,824,422

$252,016,129

$2,274,687,419

Supplemental Financings Raised

$237,505,216

$31,501,880

$172,876,564

Total Financings Raised

$1,305,515,334

$1,283,453,814

$4,016,213,373

Total Number of Financings                        

45

28

58

Market Cap Listed Issues                            

$3,748,438,648,765

$4,123,780,699,145

$3,988,385,475,117

 

Year-to-date Statistics


2022

2021

% change

New Issuers Listed                                        

66

127

-48.0

IPOs

49

95

-48.4

Graduates from TSXV

11

19

-42.1

IPO Financings Raised                                  

$1,887,979,798

$7,170,057,455

-73.7

Secondary Financings Raised

$8,062,329,921

$18,076,433,148

-55.4

Supplemental Financings Raised

$1,856,642,296

$3,089,000,247

-39.9

Total Financings Raised

$11,806,952,015

$28,335,490,850

-58.3

Total Number of Financings

264

374

-29.4

Market Cap Listed Issues

$3,748,438,648,765

$3,988,385,475,117

-6.0

 

TSX Venture Exchange**


June 2022

May 2022

June 2021

Issuers Listed                                                 

1,917

1,907

1,892

New Issuers Listed

14

8

21

IPOs                                           

12

6

14

Graduates to TSX

1

1

4

Issues Listed

2,027

2,015

1,994

IPO Financings Raised                                  

$14,354,401

$3,930,850

$20,055,100

Secondary Financings Raised (1)

$134,159,144

$96,195,197

$253,801,512

Supplemental Financings Raised

$449,052,298

$334,999,059

$758,213,481

Total Financings Raised

$597,565,843

$435,125,106

$1,032,070,093

Total Number of Financings                        

107

80

158

Market Cap Listed Issues

$73,094,304,198

$82,620,211,989

$101,070,642,734

 

Year-to-date Statistics


2022

2021

% Change

New Issuers Listed                      

71

71

0.0

IPOs

57

44

+29.5

Graduates to TSX

11

19

-42.1

IPO Financings Raised                                  

$130,814,454

$151,549,918

-13.7

Secondary Financings Raised (1)

$890,906,819

$2,032,661,367

-56.2

Supplemental Financings Raised

$2,742,744,467

$4,174,839,992

-34.3

Total Financings Raised

$3,764,465,740

$6,359,051,277

-40.8

Total Number of Financings                        

638

959

-33.5

Market Cap Listed Issues

$73,094,304,198

$101,070,642,734

-27.7

**Includes NEX (not applicable to New Issuers Listed, IPOs and IPO Financings Raised)

(1)      Secondary financings include prospectus offerings on both a  treasury and secondary basis

 

TMX Group does not guarantee either the completeness or the accuracy of this information. The information contained in this media release is provided for informational purposes only and you agree not to rely upon the information contained in this media release for any trading, business, or financial purposes.  By using this media release, you expressly agree to the condition that TMX Group assumes no liability or responsibility for any errors or inaccuracies in this media release.

TMX Group welcomes the following companies that listed during June 2022:

Toronto Stock Exchange

Issuer Name

Company Symbol

Agrinam Acquisition Corporation

AGRI.V

Harvest Canadian Equity Income Leaders ETF

HLIF

Ivanhoe Electric Inc.

IE

Sernova Corp.

SVA

WonderFi Technologies Inc.

WNDR

 

TSX Venture Exchange

Issuer Name

Company Symbol

A2ZCryptocap Inc.

AZC.P

AAJ Capital 3 Corp.

AAAJ.P

AD4 Capital Corp. 

ADJ.P

Arras Minerals Corp.

ARK

Aster Acquisition Corp.

ATR.P

Atlas One Capital Corporation

ACAP.P

Carbontech Capital Corp.

CT.P

Coelacanth Energy Inc.

CEI

Coho Collective Kitchens Inc.

COHO

Icwhy Capital Ventures Inc.

ICWY.P

Kiboko Gold Inc.

KIB

Pentagon I Capital Corp.

PNTI.P

Riverwalk Acquisition Corp.

RAC.P

Spitfyre Capital Inc.

FYRE.P

 

About TMX Group (TSX:X)

TMX Group operates global markets, and builds digital communities and analytic solutions that facilitate the funding, growth and success of businesses, traders and investors. TMX Group's key operations include Toronto Stock Exchange, TSX Venture Exchange, TSX Alpha Exchange, The Canadian Depository for Securities, Montréal Exchange, Canadian Derivatives Clearing Corporation, and Trayport which provide listing markets, trading markets, clearing facilities, depository services, technology solutions, data products and other services to the global financial community. TMX Group is headquartered in Toronto and operates offices across North America (Montréal, Calgary, Vancouver and New York), as well as in key international markets including London and Singapore. For more information about TMX Group, visit our website at www.tmx.com. Follow TMX Group on Twitter: @TMXGroup.

SOURCE TMX Group Limited

Cision
Cision

View original content: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/July2022/11/c1379.html

