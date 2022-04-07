U.S. markets close in 26 minutes

TMX Group Equity Financing Statistics - March 2022

5 min read
Toronto Stock Exchange, TSX Venture Exchange

TORONTO, April 7, 2022 /CNW/ - TMX Group today announced its financing activity on Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX) and TSX Venture Exchange (TSXV) for March 2022.

TSX welcomed 11 new issuers in March 2022, compared with 11 in the previous month and 27 in March 2021. The new listings were five exchange traded funds, two closed end funds, one industrial products & services company, one real estate company, one clean technology company and one life sciences company. Total financings raised in March 2022 increased 348% compared to the previous month, and were flat compared to March 2021. The total number of financings in March 2022 was 69, compared with 38 the previous month and 81 in March 2021.

For additional data relating to the number of transactions billed for TSX, please click on the following link: https://www.tmx.com/resource/en/440

TSXV welcomed 12 new issuers in March 2022, compared with 13 in the previous month and nine in March 2021. The new listings were nine capital pool companies, one mining company and two oil & gas companies. Total financings raised in March 2022 increased 53% compared to the previous month, but were down 55% compared to March 2021. There were 105 financings in March 2022, compared with 93 in the previous month and 192 in March 2021.

TMX Group consolidated trading statistics for March 2022 can be viewed at www.tmx.com.

Toronto Stock Exchange


March 2022

February 2022

March 2021

Issuers Listed

1,778

1,772

1,690

New Issuers Listed

11

11

27

IPOs

7

9

24

Graduates from TSXV

2

2

2

Issues Listed

2,464

2,455

2,349

IPO Financings Raised

$265,395,820

$26,559,561

$920,685,150

Secondary Financings Raised

$5,100,005,535

$629,921,380

$4,345,754,876

Supplemental Financings Raised

$547,675,450

$663,393,873

$597,128,000

Total Financings Raised

$5,913,076,805

$1,319,874,814

$5,863,568,026

Total Number of Financings

69

38

81

Market Cap Listed Issues

$4,356,997,023,372

$4,193,948,694,030

$3,675,099,475,534

Year-to-date Statistics


2022

2021

% change

New Issuers Listed

44

71

-38.0

IPOs

34

55

-38.2

Graduates from TSXV

6

12

-50.0

IPO Financings Raised

$348,223,297

$3,491,898,726

-90.0

Secondary Financings Raised

$6,209,972,184

$12,674,347,415

-51.0

Supplemental Financings Raised

$1,290,920,683

$758,642,812

+70.2

Total Financings Raised

$7,849,116,164

$16,924,888,953

-53.6

Total Number of Financings

155

205

-24.4

Market Cap Listed Issues

$4,356,997,023,372

$3,675,099,475,534

+18.6

TSX Venture Exchange**


March 2022

February 2022

March 2021

Issuers Listed

1,900

1,897

1,888

New Issuers Listed

12

13

9

IPOs

10

11

4

Graduates to TSX

2

2

2

Issues Listed

2,010

2,000

1,987

IPO Financings Raised

$15,243,030

$38,725,000

$89,557,553

Secondary Financings Raised (1)

$205,262,341

$61,892,888

$542,958,827

Supplemental Financings Raised

$452,069,326

$337,735,078

$853,833,204

Total Financings Raised

$672,574,697

$438,352,966

$1,486,349,584

Total Number of Financings

105

93

192

Market Cap Listed Issues

99,520,647,853

$95,447,421,039

$91,289,533,618

Year-to-date Statistics


2022

2021

% Change

New Issuers Listed

34

22

+54.5

IPOs

27

13

+107.7

Graduates to TSX

6

12

-50.0

IPO Financings Raised

$95,745,780

$117,757,753

-18.7

Secondary Financings Raised (1)

$305,392,238

$1,169,109,609

-73.9

Supplemental Financings Raised

$1,358,989,420

$2,197,900,476

-38.2

Total Financings Raised

$1,760,127,438

$3,484,767,838

-49.5

Total Number of Financings

320

524

-38.9

Market Cap Listed Issues

99,520,647,853

$91,289,533,618

+9.0

**Includes NEX (not applicable to New Issuers Listed, IPOs and IPO Financings Raised)


(1) Secondary financings include prospectus offerings on both a treasury and secondary basis


TMX Group does not guarantee either the completeness or the accuracy of this information. The information contained in this media release is provided for informational purposes only and you agree not to rely upon the information contained in this media release for any trading, business, or financial purposes. By using this media release, you expressly agree to the condition that TMX Group assumes no liability or responsibility for any errors or inaccuracies in this media release.

TMX Group welcomes the following companies that listed during March 2022:

Toronto Stock Exchange

Issuer Name

Company Symbol

BMO Brookfield Global Real Estate Tech Fund

TOWR

BMO Brookfield Global Renewables Infrastructure Fund

GRNI

Brookfield Business Corporation

BBUC

CI Bio-Revolution ETF

CDNA

CI Digital Security ETF

CBUG

Evolve Enhanced FANGMA Index ETF

TECE

Firm Capital Property Trust

FCD.UN

H2O Innovation Inc.

HEO

PIMCO Multi-Sector Income Fund

PIX.UN

Sustainable Real Estate Dividend Fund

MSRE.UN

Valeo Pharma Inc.

VPH

TSX Venture Exchange

Issuer Name

Company Symbol

Bow Lake Capital Corp.

BLCC.P

Clover Leaf Capital Corp.

CLVR.P

Flying Nickel Mining Corp.

FLYN

Grosvenor CPC I Inc.

GRVA.P

Helium Evolution Incorporated

HEVI

Icarus Capital Corp.

ICRS.P

Impact Acquisitions Corp.

IMPC.P

Intertidal Capital Corp.

TIDE.P

Kua Investments Inc.

KUAI.P

LDB Capital Corp.

LDB.P

Pender Street Capital Corp.

PCP.P

Source Rock Royalties Ltd.

SRR

About TMX Group (TSX:X)

TMX Group operates global markets, and builds digital communities and analytic solutions that facilitate the funding, growth and success of businesses, traders and investors. TMX Group's key operations include Toronto Stock Exchange, TSX Venture Exchange, TSX Alpha Exchange, The Canadian Depository for Securities, Montréal Exchange, Canadian Derivatives Clearing Corporation, and Trayport which provide listing markets, trading markets, clearing facilities, depository services, technology solutions, data products and other services to the global financial community. TMX Group is headquartered in Toronto and operates offices across North America (Montréal, Calgary, Vancouver and New York), as well as in key international markets including London and Singapore. For more information about TMX Group, visit our website at www.tmx.com. Follow TMX Group on Twitter: @TMXGroup.

