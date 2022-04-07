TMX Group Equity Financing Statistics - March 2022
Toronto Stock Exchange, TSX Venture Exchange
TORONTO, April 7, 2022 /CNW/ - TMX Group today announced its financing activity on Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX) and TSX Venture Exchange (TSXV) for March 2022.
TSX welcomed 11 new issuers in March 2022, compared with 11 in the previous month and 27 in March 2021. The new listings were five exchange traded funds, two closed end funds, one industrial products & services company, one real estate company, one clean technology company and one life sciences company. Total financings raised in March 2022 increased 348% compared to the previous month, and were flat compared to March 2021. The total number of financings in March 2022 was 69, compared with 38 the previous month and 81 in March 2021.
For additional data relating to the number of transactions billed for TSX, please click on the following link: https://www.tmx.com/resource/en/440
TSXV welcomed 12 new issuers in March 2022, compared with 13 in the previous month and nine in March 2021. The new listings were nine capital pool companies, one mining company and two oil & gas companies. Total financings raised in March 2022 increased 53% compared to the previous month, but were down 55% compared to March 2021. There were 105 financings in March 2022, compared with 93 in the previous month and 192 in March 2021.
TMX Group consolidated trading statistics for March 2022 can be viewed at www.tmx.com.
Toronto Stock Exchange
March 2022
February 2022
March 2021
Issuers Listed
1,778
1,772
1,690
New Issuers Listed
11
11
27
IPOs
7
9
24
Graduates from TSXV
2
2
2
Issues Listed
2,464
2,455
2,349
IPO Financings Raised
$265,395,820
$26,559,561
$920,685,150
Secondary Financings Raised
$5,100,005,535
$629,921,380
$4,345,754,876
Supplemental Financings Raised
$547,675,450
$663,393,873
$597,128,000
Total Financings Raised
$5,913,076,805
$1,319,874,814
$5,863,568,026
Total Number of Financings
69
38
81
Market Cap Listed Issues
$4,356,997,023,372
$4,193,948,694,030
$3,675,099,475,534
Year-to-date Statistics
2022
2021
% change
New Issuers Listed
44
71
-38.0
IPOs
34
55
-38.2
Graduates from TSXV
6
12
-50.0
IPO Financings Raised
$348,223,297
$3,491,898,726
-90.0
Secondary Financings Raised
$6,209,972,184
$12,674,347,415
-51.0
Supplemental Financings Raised
$1,290,920,683
$758,642,812
+70.2
Total Financings Raised
$7,849,116,164
$16,924,888,953
-53.6
Total Number of Financings
155
205
-24.4
Market Cap Listed Issues
$4,356,997,023,372
$3,675,099,475,534
+18.6
TSX Venture Exchange**
March 2022
February 2022
March 2021
Issuers Listed
1,900
1,897
1,888
New Issuers Listed
12
13
9
IPOs
10
11
4
Graduates to TSX
2
2
2
Issues Listed
2,010
2,000
1,987
IPO Financings Raised
$15,243,030
$38,725,000
$89,557,553
Secondary Financings Raised (1)
$205,262,341
$61,892,888
$542,958,827
Supplemental Financings Raised
$452,069,326
$337,735,078
$853,833,204
Total Financings Raised
$672,574,697
$438,352,966
$1,486,349,584
Total Number of Financings
105
93
192
Market Cap Listed Issues
99,520,647,853
$95,447,421,039
$91,289,533,618
Year-to-date Statistics
2022
2021
% Change
New Issuers Listed
34
22
+54.5
IPOs
27
13
+107.7
Graduates to TSX
6
12
-50.0
IPO Financings Raised
$95,745,780
$117,757,753
-18.7
Secondary Financings Raised (1)
$305,392,238
$1,169,109,609
-73.9
Supplemental Financings Raised
$1,358,989,420
$2,197,900,476
-38.2
Total Financings Raised
$1,760,127,438
$3,484,767,838
-49.5
Total Number of Financings
320
524
-38.9
Market Cap Listed Issues
99,520,647,853
$91,289,533,618
+9.0
**Includes NEX (not applicable to New Issuers Listed, IPOs and IPO Financings Raised)
(1) Secondary financings include prospectus offerings on both a treasury and secondary basis
TMX Group welcomes the following companies that listed during March 2022:
Toronto Stock Exchange
Issuer Name
Company Symbol
BMO Brookfield Global Real Estate Tech Fund
TOWR
BMO Brookfield Global Renewables Infrastructure Fund
GRNI
Brookfield Business Corporation
BBUC
CI Bio-Revolution ETF
CDNA
CI Digital Security ETF
CBUG
Evolve Enhanced FANGMA Index ETF
TECE
Firm Capital Property Trust
FCD.UN
H2O Innovation Inc.
HEO
PIMCO Multi-Sector Income Fund
PIX.UN
Sustainable Real Estate Dividend Fund
MSRE.UN
Valeo Pharma Inc.
VPH
TSX Venture Exchange
Issuer Name
Company Symbol
Bow Lake Capital Corp.
BLCC.P
Clover Leaf Capital Corp.
CLVR.P
Flying Nickel Mining Corp.
FLYN
Grosvenor CPC I Inc.
GRVA.P
Helium Evolution Incorporated
HEVI
Icarus Capital Corp.
ICRS.P
Impact Acquisitions Corp.
IMPC.P
Intertidal Capital Corp.
TIDE.P
Kua Investments Inc.
KUAI.P
LDB Capital Corp.
LDB.P
Pender Street Capital Corp.
PCP.P
Source Rock Royalties Ltd.
SRR
About TMX Group (TSX:X)
TMX Group operates global markets, and builds digital communities and analytic solutions that facilitate the funding, growth and success of businesses, traders and investors. TMX Group's key operations include Toronto Stock Exchange, TSX Venture Exchange, TSX Alpha Exchange, The Canadian Depository for Securities, Montréal Exchange, Canadian Derivatives Clearing Corporation, and Trayport which provide listing markets, trading markets, clearing facilities, depository services, technology solutions, data products and other services to the global financial community. TMX Group is headquartered in Toronto and operates offices across North America (Montréal, Calgary, Vancouver and New York), as well as in key international markets including London and Singapore. For more information about TMX Group, visit our website at www.tmx.com. Follow TMX Group on Twitter: @TMXGroup.
