U.S. markets close in 35 minutes

  • S&P 500

    3,973.32
    -13.05 (-0.33%)
     

  • Dow 30

    32,664.34
    -192.12 (-0.58%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    11,515.29
    -15.05 (-0.13%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,868.91
    -9.82 (-0.52%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    76.43
    -1.15 (-1.48%)
     

  • Gold

    1,819.30
    -0.70 (-0.04%)
     

  • Silver

    20.11
    -0.08 (-0.42%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0546
    -0.0006 (-0.05%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.9760
    +0.0010 (+0.03%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1840
    +0.0008 (+0.07%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    137.2560
    +0.1650 (+0.12%)
     

  • Bitcoin USD

    21,998.33
    -105.62 (-0.48%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    499.74
    -3.61 (-0.72%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,929.92
    +10.44 (+0.13%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,444.19
    +135.03 (+0.48%)
     

TMX Group Equity Financing Statistics - February 2023

·5 min read

Toronto Stock Exchange, TSX Venture Exchange

TORONTO, March 8, 2023 /CNW/ - TMX Group today announced its financing activity on Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX) and TSX Venture Exchange (TSXV) for February 2023.

TSX welcomed 14 new issuers in February 2023, compared with 15 in the previous month and 11 in February 2022. The new listings were 11 exchange traded funds, two oil & gas companies and one mining company. Total financings raised in February 2023 increased 20% compared to the previous month, but were down 62% compared to February 2022. The total number of financings in February 2023 was 37, compared with 38 the previous month and 38 in February 2022.

For additional data relating to the number of transactions billed for TSX, please click on the following link: https://www.tmx.com/resource/en/440

TSXV welcomed seven new issuers in February 2023, compared with one in the previous month and 13 in February 2022. The new listings were six Capital Pool Companies and one financial services company. Total financings raised in February 2023 increased 34% compared to the previous month, and were up 9% compared to February 2022. There were 97 financings in February 2023, compared with 133 in the previous month and 93 in February 2022.

TMX Group consolidated trading statistics for February 2023 can be viewed at www.tmx.com.

Toronto Stock Exchange


February 2023

January 2023

February 2022

Issuers Listed                                                

1,812

1,802

1,772

New Issuers Listed

14

15

11

IPOs                                                                

11

14

9

Graduates from TSXV

2

1

2

Issues Listed                                                  

2,497

2,483

2,455

IPO Financings Raised                                  

$23,993,125

$86,017,916

$26,559,561

Secondary Financings Raised

$475,360,585

$228,671,325

$629,921,380

Supplemental Financings Raised

$0

$101,500,000

$663,393,873

Total Financings Raised

$499,353,710

$416,189,241

$1,319,874,814

Total Number of Financings                        

37

38

38

Market Cap Listed Issues                            

$4,016,071,025,545

$4,100,320,249,728

$4,193,948,694,030

 

Year-to-date Statistics


2023

2022

% change

New Issuers Listed                                        

29

33

-12.1

IPOs

25

27

-7.4

Graduates from TSXV

3

4

-25.0

IPO Financings Raised                                  

$110,011,041

$82,827,477

+32.8

Secondary Financings Raised

$704,031,910

$1,109,966,649

-36.6

Supplemental Financings Raised

$101,500,000

$743,245,233

-86.3

Total Financings Raised

$915,542,951

$1,936,039,359

-52.7

Total Number of Financings

75

86

-12.8

Market Cap Listed Issues

$4,016,071,025,545

$4,193,948,694,030

-4.2

 

TSX Venture Exchange**


February 2023

January 2023

February 2022

Issuers Listed                                                 

1,922

1,921

1,897

New Issuers Listed

7

1

13

IPOs                                           

6

1

11

Graduates to TSX

2

1

2

Issues Listed                                                  

2,029

2,025

2,000

IPO Financings Raised                                  

$3,360,950

$250,000

$38,725,000

Secondary Financings Raised (1)

$221,063,685

$92,875,833

$61,892,888

Supplemental Financings Raised

$254,963,068

$265,904,706

$337,735,078

Total Financings Raised

$479,387,703

$359,030,539

$438,352,966

Total Number of Financings                        

97

133

93

Market Cap Listed Issues

$77,727,972,776

$77,807,516,839

$95,447,421,039

 

Year-to-date Statistics


2023

2022

% Change

New Issuers Listed                      

8

22

-63.6

IPOs

7

17

-58.8

Graduates to TSX

3

4

-25.0

IPO Financings Raised                                  

$3,610,950

$80,502,750

-95.5

Secondary Financings Raised (1)

$313,939,518

$100,129,897

+213.5

Supplemental Financings Raised

$520,867,774

$906,920,094

-42.6

Total Financings Raised

$838,418,242

$1,087,552,741

-22.9

Total Number of Financings                        

230

215

+7.0

Market Cap Listed Issues

$77,727,972,776

$95,447,421,039

-18.6

**Includes NEX (not applicable to New Issuers Listed, IPOs and IPO Financings Raised)

(1)  Secondary financings include prospectus offerings on both a  treasury and secondary basis

TMX Group does not guarantee either the completeness or the accuracy of this information. The information contained in this media release is provided for informational purposes only and you agree not to rely upon the information contained in this media release for any trading, business, or financial purposes.  By using this media release, you expressly agree to the condition that TMX Group assumes no liability or responsibility for any errors or inaccuracies in this media release.

TMX Group welcomes the following companies that listed during February 2023:

Toronto Stock Exchange

Issuer Name

Company Symbol

CI Utilities Giants Covered Call ETF

CUTL

CIBC International Equity Index ETF (CAD-Hedged)

CIEH

Discovery Silver Corp.

DSV

Hammerhead Energy Inc.

HHRS

Invesco S&P International Developed Dividend Aristocrats ESG Index ETF

IIAE

Invesco S&P US Dividend Aristocrats ESG Index ETF

IUAE

Invesco S&P/TSX Canadian Dividend Aristocrats ESG Index ETF

ICAE

iShares 20+ Year U.S. Treasury Bond Index ETF (CAD-Hedged)

XTLH

iShares 20+ Year U.S. Treasury Bond Index ETF

XTLT

iShares Core Canadian 15+ Year Federal Bond Index ETF

XFLB

iShares Global Electric and Autonomous Vehicles Index ETF

XDRV

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China Index ETF

XEMC

Mulvihill U.S. Health Care Enhanced Yield ETF

XLVE

PetroTal Corp.

TAL

 

TSX Venture Exchange

Issuer Name

Company Symbol

Can-Gow Capital Inc.

GOWC.P

Fraser Mackenzie Accelerator Corp.

FMAC.P

Goodbridge Capital Corp.

GODB.P

Haviland Enviro Corp.

HEC.P

Mandala Capital Inc.

MAN.P

Palisades Goldcorp. Ltd.

PALI

Scaling Capital 1 Corp.

SKAL.P

 

About TMX Group (TSX:X)

TMX Group operates global markets, and builds digital communities and analytic solutions that facilitate the funding, growth and success of businesses, traders and investors. TMX Group's key operations include Toronto Stock Exchange, TSX Venture Exchange, TSX Alpha Exchange, The Canadian Depository for Securities, Montréal Exchange, Canadian Derivatives Clearing Corporation, and Trayport which provide listing markets, trading markets, clearing facilities, depository services, technology solutions, data products and other services to the global financial community. TMX Group is headquartered in Toronto and operates offices across North America (Montréal, Calgary, Vancouver and New York), as well as in key international markets including London, Singapore and Vienna. For more information about TMX Group, visit our website at www.tmx.com. Follow TMX Group on Twitter: @TMXGroup.

SOURCE TMX Group Limited

Cision
Cision

View original content: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/March2023/08/c2657.html

Recommended Stories