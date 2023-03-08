TMX Group Equity Financing Statistics - February 2023
TORONTO, March 8, 2023 /CNW/ - TMX Group today announced its financing activity on Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX) and TSX Venture Exchange (TSXV) for February 2023.
TSX welcomed 14 new issuers in February 2023, compared with 15 in the previous month and 11 in February 2022. The new listings were 11 exchange traded funds, two oil & gas companies and one mining company. Total financings raised in February 2023 increased 20% compared to the previous month, but were down 62% compared to February 2022. The total number of financings in February 2023 was 37, compared with 38 the previous month and 38 in February 2022.
For additional data relating to the number of transactions billed for TSX, please click on the following link: https://www.tmx.com/resource/en/440
TSXV welcomed seven new issuers in February 2023, compared with one in the previous month and 13 in February 2022. The new listings were six Capital Pool Companies and one financial services company. Total financings raised in February 2023 increased 34% compared to the previous month, and were up 9% compared to February 2022. There were 97 financings in February 2023, compared with 133 in the previous month and 93 in February 2022.
TMX Group consolidated trading statistics for February 2023 can be viewed at www.tmx.com.
Toronto Stock Exchange
February 2023
January 2023
February 2022
Issuers Listed
1,812
1,802
1,772
New Issuers Listed
14
15
11
IPOs
11
14
9
Graduates from TSXV
2
1
2
Issues Listed
2,497
2,483
2,455
IPO Financings Raised
$23,993,125
$86,017,916
$26,559,561
Secondary Financings Raised
$475,360,585
$228,671,325
$629,921,380
Supplemental Financings Raised
$0
$101,500,000
$663,393,873
Total Financings Raised
$499,353,710
$416,189,241
$1,319,874,814
Total Number of Financings
37
38
38
Market Cap Listed Issues
$4,016,071,025,545
$4,100,320,249,728
$4,193,948,694,030
Year-to-date Statistics
2023
2022
% change
New Issuers Listed
29
33
-12.1
IPOs
25
27
-7.4
Graduates from TSXV
3
4
-25.0
IPO Financings Raised
$110,011,041
$82,827,477
+32.8
Secondary Financings Raised
$704,031,910
$1,109,966,649
-36.6
Supplemental Financings Raised
$101,500,000
$743,245,233
-86.3
Total Financings Raised
$915,542,951
$1,936,039,359
-52.7
Total Number of Financings
75
86
-12.8
Market Cap Listed Issues
$4,016,071,025,545
$4,193,948,694,030
-4.2
TSX Venture Exchange**
February 2023
January 2023
February 2022
Issuers Listed
1,922
1,921
1,897
New Issuers Listed
7
1
13
IPOs
6
1
11
Graduates to TSX
2
1
2
Issues Listed
2,029
2,025
2,000
IPO Financings Raised
$3,360,950
$250,000
$38,725,000
Secondary Financings Raised (1)
$221,063,685
$92,875,833
$61,892,888
Supplemental Financings Raised
$254,963,068
$265,904,706
$337,735,078
Total Financings Raised
$479,387,703
$359,030,539
$438,352,966
Total Number of Financings
97
133
93
Market Cap Listed Issues
$77,727,972,776
$77,807,516,839
$95,447,421,039
Year-to-date Statistics
2023
2022
% Change
New Issuers Listed
8
22
-63.6
IPOs
7
17
-58.8
Graduates to TSX
3
4
-25.0
IPO Financings Raised
$3,610,950
$80,502,750
-95.5
Secondary Financings Raised (1)
$313,939,518
$100,129,897
+213.5
Supplemental Financings Raised
$520,867,774
$906,920,094
-42.6
Total Financings Raised
$838,418,242
$1,087,552,741
-22.9
Total Number of Financings
230
215
+7.0
Market Cap Listed Issues
$77,727,972,776
$95,447,421,039
-18.6
**Includes NEX (not applicable to New Issuers Listed, IPOs and IPO Financings Raised)
(1) Secondary financings include prospectus offerings on both a treasury and secondary basis
TMX Group welcomes the following companies that listed during February 2023:
Toronto Stock Exchange
Issuer Name
Company Symbol
CI Utilities Giants Covered Call ETF
CUTL
CIBC International Equity Index ETF (CAD-Hedged)
CIEH
Discovery Silver Corp.
DSV
Hammerhead Energy Inc.
HHRS
Invesco S&P International Developed Dividend Aristocrats ESG Index ETF
IIAE
Invesco S&P US Dividend Aristocrats ESG Index ETF
IUAE
Invesco S&P/TSX Canadian Dividend Aristocrats ESG Index ETF
ICAE
iShares 20+ Year U.S. Treasury Bond Index ETF (CAD-Hedged)
XTLH
iShares 20+ Year U.S. Treasury Bond Index ETF
XTLT
iShares Core Canadian 15+ Year Federal Bond Index ETF
XFLB
iShares Global Electric and Autonomous Vehicles Index ETF
XDRV
iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China Index ETF
XEMC
Mulvihill U.S. Health Care Enhanced Yield ETF
XLVE
PetroTal Corp.
TAL
TSX Venture Exchange
Issuer Name
Company Symbol
Can-Gow Capital Inc.
GOWC.P
Fraser Mackenzie Accelerator Corp.
FMAC.P
Goodbridge Capital Corp.
GODB.P
Haviland Enviro Corp.
HEC.P
Mandala Capital Inc.
MAN.P
Palisades Goldcorp. Ltd.
PALI
Scaling Capital 1 Corp.
SKAL.P
