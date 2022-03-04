TMX Group Equity Financing Statistics - February 2022
Toronto Stock Exchange, TSX Venture Exchange
TORONTO, March 4, 2022 /CNW/ - TMX Group today announced its financing activity on Toronto Stock Exchange and TSX Venture Exchange for February, 2022.
TSX welcomed 11 new issuers in February 2022, compared with 22 in the previous month and 21 in February 2021. The new listings were nine exchange traded funds, one financial services company and one industrial services & products company. Total financings raised in February 2022 increased 114% compared to the previous month, but were down 87% compared to February 2021. The total number of financings in February 2022 was 38, compared with 48 the previous month and 61 in February 2021.
For additional data relating to the number of transactions billed for TSX, please click on the following link: https://www.tmx.com/resource/en/440
TSXV welcomed 13 new issuers in February 2022, compared with nine in the previous month and eight in February 2021. The new listings were 10 capital pool companies, two mining companies and one technology company. Total financings raised in February 2022 decreased 32% compared to the previous month, and were down 61% compared to February 2021. There were 93 financings in February 2022, compared with 122 in the previous month and 159 in February 2021.
TMX Group consolidated trading statistics for February 2022 can be viewed at www.tmx.com.
Toronto Stock Exchange
February 2022
January 2022
February 2021
Issuers Listed
1,772
1,765
1,676
New Issuers Listed
11
22
21
IPOs
9
18
13
Graduates from TSXV
2
2
6
Issues Listed
2,455
2,452
2,336
IPO Financings Raised
$26,559,561
$56,267,916
$2,171,645,392
Secondary Financings Raised
$629,921,380
$480,045,269
$5,937,643,091
Supplemental Financings Raised
$663,393,873
$79,851,360
$105,687,750
Total Financings Raised
$1,319,874,814
$616,164,545
$8,214,976,233
Total Number of Financings
38
48
61
Market Cap Listed Issues
$4,193,948,694,030
$4,174,505,579,662
$3,544,600,158,481
Year-to-date Statistics
2022
2021
% change
New Issuers Listed
33
44
-25.0
IPOs
27
31
-12.9
Graduates from TSXV
4
10
-60.0
IPO Financings Raised
$82,827,477
$2,571,213,576
-96.8
Secondary Financings Raised
$1,109,966,649
$8,328,592,539
-86.7
Supplemental Financings Raised
$743,245,233
$161,514,812
+360.2
Total Financings Raised
$1,936,039,359
$11,061,320,927
-82.5
Total Number of Financings
86
124
-30.6
Market Cap Listed Issues
$4,193,948,694,030
$3,544,600,158,481
+18.3
TSX Venture Exchange**
February 2022
January 2022
February 2021
Issuers Listed
1,897
1,890
1,887
New Issuers Listed
13
9
8
IPOs
11
6
6
Graduates to TSX
2
2
6
Issues Listed
2,000
1,993
1,976
IPO Financings Raised
$38,725,000
$41,777,750
$26,950,200
Secondary Financings Raised (1)
$61,892,888
$38,237,009
$346,894,297
Supplemental Financings Raised
$337,735,078
$569,185,016
$753,662,123
Total Financings Raised
$438,352,966
$649,199,775
$1,127,506,620
Total Number of Financings
93
122
159
Market Cap Listed Issues
$95,447,421,039
$92,837,338,711
$92,008,435,828
Year-to-date Statistics
2022
2021
% Change
New Issuers Listed
22
13
+69.2
IPOs
17
9
+88.9
Graduates to TSX
4
10
-60.0
IPO Financings Raised
$80,502,750
$28,200,200
+185.5
Secondary Financings Raised (1)
$100,129,897
$626,150,782
-84.0
Supplemental Financings Raised
$906,920,094
$1,344,067,272
-32.5
Total Financings Raised
$1,087,552,741
$1,998,418,254
-45.6
Total Number of Financings
215
332
-35.2
Market Cap Listed Issues
$95,447,421,039
$92,008,435,828
+3.7
**Includes NEX (not applicable to New Issuers Listed, IPOs and IPO Financings Raised)
(1) Secondary financings include prospectus offerings on both a treasury and secondary basis
TMX Group does not guarantee either the completeness or the accuracy of this information. The information contained in this media release is provided for informational purposes only and you agree not to rely upon the information contained in this media release for any trading, business, or financial purposes. By using this media release, you expressly agree to the condition that TMX Group assumes no liability or responsibility for any errors or inaccuracies in this media release.
TMX Group welcomes the following companies that listed during February 2022:
Toronto Stock Exchange
Issuer Name
Company Symbol
BMO Canadian Bank Income Index ETF
ZBI
CI Galaxy Multi-Crypto ETF
CMCX
Dominion Lending Centres Inc.
DLCG
Evolve Canadian Banks and Lifecos Enhanced Yield Index Fund
BANK
GreenFirst Forest Products Inc.
GFP
Hamilton Enhanced U.S. Covered Call ETF
HYLD
Harvest Diversified Monthly Income ETF
HDIF
Horizons Carbon Credits ETF
CARB
Mackenzie Emerging Markets Equity Index ETF
QEE
Mulvihill Canadian Bank Enhanced Yield ETF
CBNK
NBI Sustainable Canadian Short Term Bond ETF
NSSB
TSX Venture Exchange
Issuer Name
Company Symbol
AdRabbit Limited
RABI
Cuspis Capital III Ltd.
CIII.P
Dominus Acquisition Corp.
DAQ.P
Draxos Capital Corp.
DRAX.P
Freeman Gold Corp.
FMAN
H2 Ventures 1 Inc.
HO.P
Hoshi Resource Corp.
HRC.P
Ikigai Capital Corp.
IKC.P
Meraki Acquisition One, Inc.
MRKI.P
Planet X Capital Corp.
XOX.P
Planet X II Capital Corp.
PLXX.P
Reem Capital Corp.
REEM.P
Silver Mountain Resources Inc.
AGMR
About TMX Group (TSX:X)
TMX Group operates global markets, and builds digital communities and analytic solutions that facilitate the funding, growth and success of businesses, traders and investors. TMX Group's key operations include Toronto Stock Exchange, TSX Venture Exchange, TSX Alpha Exchange, The Canadian Depository for Securities, Montréal Exchange, Canadian Derivatives Clearing Corporation, and Trayport which provide listing markets, trading markets, clearing facilities, depository services, technology solutions, data products and other services to the global financial community. TMX Group is headquartered in Toronto and operates offices across North America (Montréal, Calgary, Vancouver and New York), as well as in key international markets including London and Singapore. For more information about TMX Group, visit our website at www.tmx.com. Follow TMX Group on Twitter: @TMXGroup.
