TMX Group Equity Financing Statistics - February 2022

TORONTO, March 4, 2022 /CNW/ - TMX Group today announced its financing activity on Toronto Stock Exchange and TSX Venture Exchange for February, 2022.

TSX welcomed 11 new issuers in February 2022, compared with 22 in the previous month and 21 in February 2021. The new listings were nine exchange traded funds, one financial services company and one industrial services & products company. Total financings raised in February 2022 increased 114% compared to the previous month, but were down 87% compared to February 2021. The total number of financings in February 2022 was 38, compared with 48 the previous month and 61 in February 2021.

TSXV welcomed 13 new issuers in February 2022, compared with nine in the previous month and eight in February 2021. The new listings were 10 capital pool companies, two mining companies and one technology company. Total financings raised in February 2022 decreased 32% compared to the previous month, and were down 61% compared to February 2021. There were 93 financings in February 2022, compared with 122 in the previous month and 159 in February 2021.

February 2022 January 2022 February 2021 Issuers Listed 1,772 1,765 1,676 New Issuers Listed 11 22 21 IPOs 9 18 13 Graduates from TSXV 2 2 6 Issues Listed 2,455 2,452 2,336 IPO Financings Raised $26,559,561 $56,267,916 $2,171,645,392 Secondary Financings Raised $629,921,380 $480,045,269 $5,937,643,091 Supplemental Financings Raised $663,393,873 $79,851,360 $105,687,750 Total Financings Raised $1,319,874,814 $616,164,545 $8,214,976,233 Total Number of Financings 38 48 61 Market Cap Listed Issues $4,193,948,694,030 $4,174,505,579,662 $3,544,600,158,481

Year-to-date Statistics

2022 2021 % change New Issuers Listed 33 44 -25.0 IPOs 27 31 -12.9 Graduates from TSXV 4 10 -60.0 IPO Financings Raised $82,827,477 $2,571,213,576 -96.8 Secondary Financings Raised $1,109,966,649 $8,328,592,539 -86.7 Supplemental Financings Raised $743,245,233 $161,514,812 +360.2 Total Financings Raised $1,936,039,359 $11,061,320,927 -82.5 Total Number of Financings 86 124 -30.6 Market Cap Listed Issues $4,193,948,694,030 $3,544,600,158,481 +18.3

TSX Venture Exchange **



February 2022 January 2022 February 2021 Issuers Listed 1,897 1,890 1,887 New Issuers Listed 13 9 8 IPOs 11 6 6 Graduates to TSX 2 2 6 Issues Listed 2,000 1,993 1,976 IPO Financings Raised $38,725,000 $41,777,750 $26,950,200 Secondary Financings Raised (1) $61,892,888 $38,237,009 $346,894,297 Supplemental Financings Raised $337,735,078 $569,185,016 $753,662,123 Total Financings Raised $438,352,966 $649,199,775 $1,127,506,620 Total Number of Financings 93 122 159 Market Cap Listed Issues $95,447,421,039 $92,837,338,711 $92,008,435,828

Year-to-date Statistics



2022 2021 % Change New Issuers Listed 22 13 +69.2 IPOs 17 9 +88.9 Graduates to TSX 4 10 -60.0 IPO Financings Raised $80,502,750 $28,200,200 +185.5 Secondary Financings Raised (1) $100,129,897 $626,150,782 -84.0 Supplemental Financings Raised $906,920,094 $1,344,067,272 -32.5 Total Financings Raised $1,087,552,741 $1,998,418,254 -45.6 Total Number of Financings 215 332 -35.2 Market Cap Listed Issues $95,447,421,039 $92,008,435,828 +3.7

**Includes NEX (not applicable to New Issuers Listed, IPOs and IPO Financings Raised)

(1) Secondary financings include prospectus offerings on both a treasury and secondary basis



TMX Group welcomes the following companies that listed during February 2022:

Toronto Stock Exchange

Issuer Name Company Symbol BMO Canadian Bank Income Index ETF ZBI CI Galaxy Multi-Crypto ETF CMCX Dominion Lending Centres Inc. DLCG Evolve Canadian Banks and Lifecos Enhanced Yield Index Fund BANK GreenFirst Forest Products Inc. GFP Hamilton Enhanced U.S. Covered Call ETF HYLD Harvest Diversified Monthly Income ETF HDIF Horizons Carbon Credits ETF CARB Mackenzie Emerging Markets Equity Index ETF QEE Mulvihill Canadian Bank Enhanced Yield ETF CBNK NBI Sustainable Canadian Short Term Bond ETF NSSB

TSX Venture Exchange

Issuer Name Company Symbol AdRabbit Limited RABI Cuspis Capital III Ltd. CIII.P Dominus Acquisition Corp. DAQ.P Draxos Capital Corp. DRAX.P Freeman Gold Corp. FMAN H2 Ventures 1 Inc. HO.P Hoshi Resource Corp. HRC.P Ikigai Capital Corp. IKC.P Meraki Acquisition One, Inc. MRKI.P Planet X Capital Corp. XOX.P Planet X II Capital Corp. PLXX.P Reem Capital Corp. REEM.P Silver Mountain Resources Inc. AGMR

About TMX Group (TSX:X)

TMX Group operates global markets, and builds digital communities and analytic solutions that facilitate the funding, growth and success of businesses, traders and investors. TMX Group's key operations include Toronto Stock Exchange , TSX Venture Exchange , TSX Alpha Exchange , The Canadian Depository for Securities , Montréal Exchange , Canadian Derivatives Clearing Corporation , and Trayport which provide listing markets, trading markets, clearing facilities, depository services, technology solutions, data products and other services to the global financial community. TMX Group is headquartered in Toronto and operates offices across North America (Montréal, Calgary, Vancouver and New York), as well as in key international markets including London and Singapore. For more information about TMX Group, visit our website at www.tmx.com . Follow TMX Group on Twitter: @TMXGroup .

