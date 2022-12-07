TMX Group Holiday Operating Schedule

TORONTO, Dec. 7, 2022 /CNW/ - Toronto Stock Exchange, TSX Venture Exchange, TSX Alpha Exchange and Montréal Exchange will be closed on Monday, December 26, 2022, Tuesday, December 27, 2022, and Monday, January 2, 2023 in lieu of Christmas Day, Boxing Day and New Year's Day, respectively.

Please refer to the timetable below:

Exchange: Date: Market status: Toronto Stock Exchange TSX Venture Exchange TSX Alpha Exchange Monday, December 26, 2022 (in lieu of Christmas Day) Closed Tuesday, December 27, 2022 (in lieu of Boxing Day) Closed Monday, January 2, 2023 (in lieu of New Year's Day) Closed Montréal Exchange Friday, December 23, 2022 (in lieu of day preceding Christmas) Equity, currency, index and ETF derivatives

will be open regular hours. Interest rate

derivatives will be open until 1:30 p.m. (EST) Monday, December 26, 2022 (in lieu of Christmas Day) Closed Tuesday, December 27, 2022 (in lieu of Boxing Day) Closed Friday, December 30, 2022 (in lieu of day preceding New Year's Day) Equity, currency, index and ETF derivatives

will be open regular hours. Interest rate

derivatives will be open until 1:30 p.m. (EST) Monday, January 2, 2023 (in lieu of New Year's Day) Closed

For further information, please refer to the online schedules:

TSX/TSXV/TSX Alpha: http://tsx.com/trading/calendars-and-trading-hours/calendar-and-events

MX: https://www.m-x.ca/en/about-us/mx/holidays

