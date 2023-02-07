U.S. markets closed

TMX Group Limited Announces a Proposed Five-for-One Share Split

·2 min read

TORONTO, Feb. 7, 2023 /CNW/ - TMX Group Limited (TSX: X) announced today that its Board of Directors will seek regulatory and shareholder approval of a five-for-one split of TMX Group's common shares. The Board of Directors will recommend that shareholders approve the proposed share split at the next annual and special meeting of shareholders on May 2, 2023. The share split is also subject to approval from Toronto Stock Exchange.

TMX Group believes the share split may encourage greater liquidity for TMX Group's common shares. Assuming that the company receives regulatory and shareholder approval, the Board of Directors may use its discretion to decide not to proceed with the share split at any time, prior to effecting it.

Further details with respect to the share split will be disclosed in the management information circular to be prepared by TMX Group in connection with the annual and special meeting of shareholders. A copy of the circular will be mailed to shareholders who have requested it, and will also be available under TMX Group's profile on SEDAR.

About TMX Group (TSX-X)

TMX Group operates global markets, and builds digital communities and analytic solutions that facilitate the funding, growth and success of businesses, traders and investors. TMX Group's key operations include Toronto Stock Exchange, TSX Venture Exchange, TSX Alpha Exchange, The Canadian Depository for Securities, Montréal Exchange, Canadian Derivatives Clearing Corporation, and Trayport which provide listing markets, trading markets, clearing facilities, depository services, technology solutions, data products and other services to the global financial community. TMX Group is headquartered in Toronto and operates offices across North America (Montréal, Calgary, Vancouver and New York), as well as in key international markets including London, Singapore and Vienna. For more information about TMX Group, visit our website at www.tmx.com. Follow TMX Group on Twitter: @TMXGroup.

SOURCE TMX Group Limited

Cision
Cision

View original content: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/February2023/07/c2870.html

