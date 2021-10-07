TMX Group Limited announces release date for Q3 2021 financial results and analyst conference call

TORONTO, Oct. 7, 2021 /CNW/ - TMX Group Limited will announce its financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2021 in the evening of Monday, November 8, 2021. An analyst conference call to review the results will be held on Tuesday, November 9, 2021 at 8:00 a.m. ET.

Phone numbers for the live call are 416-764-8659 or 1-888-664-6392. An audio replay of the conference call will be available at 416-764-8677 or 1-888-390-0541, pass code 984942.

WHAT: TMX Group Limited Q3 2021 financial results analyst conference call



WHO: John McKenzie, Chief Executive Officer, TMX Group

David Arnold, Chief Financial Officer, TMX Group

Paul Malcolmson, Vice President, Enterprise Sustainability and Investor Relations, TMX Group



WHEN: Tuesday, November 9, 2021, 8:00 a.m. ET



HOW: Phone numbers for the live call are 416-764-8659 or 1-888-664-6392.





The audio webcast of the conference call will also be available and archived in TMX's shareholder events section.

About TMX Group (TSX:X)

TMX Group operates global markets, and builds digital communities and analytic solutions that facilitate the funding, growth and success of businesses, traders and investors. TMX Group's key operations include Toronto Stock Exchange , TSX Venture Exchange , TSX Alpha Exchange , The Canadian Depository for Securities , Montréal Exchange , Canadian Derivatives Clearing Corporation , and Trayport which provide listing markets, trading markets, clearing facilities, depository services, technology solutions, data products and other services to the global financial community. TMX Group is headquartered in Toronto and operates offices across North America (Montréal, Calgary, Vancouver and New York), as well as in key international markets including London and Singapore. For more information about TMX Group, visit our website at www.tmx.com . Follow TMX Group on Twitter: @TMXGroup .

