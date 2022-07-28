U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,072.43
    +48.82 (+1.21%)
     

  • Dow 30

    32,529.63
    +332.04 (+1.03%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    12,162.59
    +130.17 (+1.08%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,873.03
    +24.69 (+1.34%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    97.30
    +0.04 (+0.04%)
     

  • Gold

    1,773.00
    +35.50 (+2.04%)
     

  • Silver

    19.99
    +1.39 (+7.45%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0198
    -0.0006 (-0.06%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.6810
    -0.0530 (-1.94%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2180
    +0.0023 (+0.19%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    134.2590
    -2.3030 (-1.69%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    23,951.22
    +1,231.72 (+5.42%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    552.48
    +21.72 (+4.09%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,345.25
    -2.98 (-0.04%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,815.48
    +99.73 (+0.36%)
     

TMX Group Limited Declares Dividend of $0.83 per Common Share

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·1 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • TMXXF

TORONTO, July 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - The Board of Directors of TMX Group Limited today declared a dividend of $0.83 on each common share outstanding. This dividend is payable on August 26, 2022 to shareholders of record at the close of business on August 12, 2022.

TMX Group hereby advises that this dividend is designated as an "eligible dividend" for Canadian income tax purposes.

For the results of the quarter ended June 30, 2022 for TMX Group, please click on the following link: http://www.tmx.com/investor-relations/.

About TMX Group (TSX: X)

TMX Group operates global markets, and builds digital communities and analytic solutions that facilitate the funding, growth and success of businesses, traders and investors. TMX Group's key operations include Toronto Stock Exchange, TSX Venture Exchange, TSX Alpha Exchange, The Canadian Depository for Securities, Montréal Exchange, Canadian Derivatives Clearing Corporation, and Trayport which provide listing markets, trading markets, clearing facilities, depository services, technology solutions, data products and other services to the global financial community. TMX Group is headquartered in Toronto and operates offices across North America (Montréal, Calgary, Vancouver and New York), as well as in key international markets including London and Singapore. For more information about TMX Group, visit our website at www.tmx.com. Follow TMX Group on Twitter: @TMXGroup.

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/tmx-group-limited-declares-dividend-of-0-83-per-common-share-301595757.html

SOURCE TMX Group Limited

Recommended Stories