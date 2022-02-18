U.S. markets open in 22 minutes

TMX Group Limited Makes Strategic Investment in ETFLogic

·2 min read
  • TMXXF

TMX LOGICLY, a research and analytics platform for financial industry professionals, was launched in 2021

TORONTO, Feb. 18, 2022 /CNW/ - TMX Group Limited (TMX) today announced that it has closed an equity investment, acquiring a minority interest in SigmaLogic, Inc. (DBA ETFLogic), a U.S.-based fintech company and leading provider of analytics and portfolio tools to the wealth management industry and investment fund manufacturers. This investment follows the launch of TMX LOGICLY, a collaboration between TMX Datalinx®, TMX's information services division, and ETFLogic, in January 2021.

"TMX is committed to seeking out strategic opportunities to partner with the innovative, early-stage companies pushing the transformation of today's investment industry," said Jay Rajarathinam, Chief Operating Officer, TMX Group. "We are excited to announce this investment in ETFLogic, as we continue our collaborative work on TMX LOGICLY to help bring ETF advisors and investors greater transparency and efficient access to valuable insights and tools."

Founded in 2017, ETFLogic's flagship product, LOGICLY, integrates multi-asset research including ETFs, mutual funds, and stocks, AI-powered portfolio analysis, optimization, and trading analytics into a web-based portfolio management trading platform. Using these tools, wealth advisors can better screen and compare products for their clients, analyze a fund's risk and exposure, ESG factors, liquidity, income, and returns, based on its component stocks, and satisfy client compliance requirements.

"Deepening our relationship with TMX, a company with a strong track record of innovation in the investment industry, is an exciting move forward for us," said Emil Tarazi, CEO and Co-Founder of ETFLogic. "Working with TMX, we will strengthen our international distribution and further capitalize on the unique analytics and portfolio tools the ETFLogic team has built for firms and advisors. Empowering our users with better data and automation means that they can do better by their clients. Better, more confident portfolio outcomes are what LOGICLY is all about."

For more information, please visit www.tmx.com/logicly.

About TMX Group

TMX Group operates global markets, and builds digital communities and analytic solutions that facilitate the funding, growth and success of businesses, traders and investors. TMX Group's key operations include Toronto Stock Exchange, TSX Venture Exchange, TSX Alpha Exchange, The Canadian Depository for Securities, Montréal Exchange, Canadian Derivatives Clearing Corporation, and Trayport which provide listing markets, trading markets, clearing facilities, depository services, technology solutions, data products and other services to the global financial community. TMX Group is headquartered in Toronto and operates offices across North America (Montréal, Calgary, Vancouver and New York), as well as in key international markets including London and Singapore. For more information about TMX Group, visit our website at www.tmx.com. Follow TMX Group on Twitter: @TMXGroup.

SOURCE TMX Group Limited

Cision
Cision

View original content: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/February2022/18/c1409.html

