TMX Group Limited Reports Results for Fourth Quarter of 2022

Revenue of $274.1 million, up 9% from $252.4 million in Q4/21, including $27.7 million from acquisition of voting control of BOX on January 3, 2022 1



Diluted earnings per share of $1.83, up 17% from $1.56 in Q4/21

Adjusted diluted earnings per share2 of $1.74, down 2% from $1.77 in Q4/21

TORONTO, Feb. 6, 2023 /CNW/ - TMX Group Limited (TSX: X) ("TMX Group") today announced results for the fourth quarter ended December 31, 2022.

Commenting on year ended December 31, 2022, John McKenzie, Chief Executive Officer of TMX Group, said:

"TMX's positive 2022 results reflect solid performance in some of our key business areas despite difficult macroeconomic conditions, and serve to highlight the benefits of an adaptive and responsive, long-term global growth strategy. Revenue growth in Derivatives Trading and Clearing, Global Solutions, Insights and Analytics, and Capital Formation was driven by contributions from BOX, consolidated into our results in January 2022, AST Canada, acquired in August 2021, Trayport and TMX Datalinx. Looking to the future, we are focused on leveraging the deep value of our assets to augment our service offerings, solve emerging industry challenges, and drive sustainable growth. TMX is extremely grateful to our clients and stakeholders for their partnership in progress as we strive to push the pace of evolution of world markets."

Commenting on TMX Group's performance in the fourth quarter of 2022, David Arnold, Chief Financial Officer of TMX Group, said:

"Our results for the fourth quarter reflect our commitment to continue investing for long term growth and our ability to effectively manage our business in challenging economic conditions, with overall growth in revenue of 9%, driven by increases in Derivatives Trading and Clearing, and Global Solutions, Insights and Analytics. Our organic revenue3 decreased by 3% from the fourth quarter of last year, and we managed our organic operating expense4 increase to 3%, which continues to be well below the current Canadian inflation rate. Our diluted earnings per share grew by 17%, and our adjusted diluted earnings per share was down 2% compared to the fourth quarter of last year. Our Board increased the quarterly dividend by 5% to 87 cents per common share, consistent with our target payout range. As we enter 2023, we remain focused on our purpose to make markets better and empower bold ideas."

_____________________________________________________________________________________________________ 1 See discussion under the heading "BOX". 2 Adjusted diluted earnings per share is a non-GAAP ratio, see discussion under the heading "Non-GAAP Measures". 3 Organic revenue excludes BOX (consolidated January 3, 2022) and Wall Street Horizon (acquired November 9, 2022), see Quarterly Results from Operations - Revenue for more details. 4 Organic operating expense excludes BOX (consolidated January 3, 2022) and Wall Street Horizon (acquired November 9, 2022), see Quarterly Results from Operations - Operating Expenses for more details.

RESULTS OF OPERATIONS

Non-GAAP Measures

Adjusted net income is a non-GAAP measure5, and adjusted earnings per share, adjusted diluted earnings per share, and adjusted earnings per share CAGR are non-GAAP ratios6, and do not have standardized meanings prescribed by GAAP and are, therefore, unlikely to be comparable to similar measures presented by other companies.

Management uses these measures, and excludes certain items, because it believes doing so provides investors a more effective analysis of underlying operating and financial performance, including, in some cases, our ability to generate cash. Management also uses these measures to more effectively measure performance over time, and excluding these items increases comparability across periods. The exclusion of certain items does not imply that they are non-recurring or not useful to investors.

We present adjusted earnings per share, adjusted diluted earnings per share, and adjusted net income to indicate ongoing financial performance from period to period, exclusive of a number of adjustments as outlined under the headings "Adjusted Net Income and Adjusted Earnings Per Share Reconciliation for Q4/22 and Q4/21" and "Adjusted Net Income and Adjusted Earnings Per Share Reconciliation for 2022 and 2021".

BOX7

On January 3, 2022 BOX executed a unit buy-back with certain members which resulted in TMX Group's economic and voting interests increasing from 42.6% and 45.5%, to 47.9 % and 51.4%, respectively. As a result, effective January 3, 2022, TMX Group obtained voting control over BOX and commenced consolidating the entity. Going forward, non-controlling interests ("NCI") related to BOX (52.1%), including net income and equity attributable to NCI will be reported in our financial statements. The transaction has been accounted for as a business combination in accordance with IFRS 3, Business Combinations. TMX Group remeasured its previously held interest, resulting in a non-cash gain of approximately $177.9 million in Q1/22, recognized in the consolidated income statements as other income. BOX is included in the Derivatives Trading & Clearing operating segment.

A well-diversified market model has enabled BOX to capture market share in its core operating segments reaching an equity option market share of 7% in Q4/228. Overall, BOX had a positive contribution to net income attributable to equity holders of TMX Group, adjusted net income attributable to equity holders of TMX Group9, diluted earnings per share, and adjusted diluted earnings per share10 in Q4/22 compared to Q4/21, as a result of improved operating performance and our increased economic interest.

___________________________________________________________________________________________________ 5 As defined in National Instrument 52-112 Non-GAAP and Other Financial Measures Disclosure. 6 As defined in National Instrument 52-112 Non-GAAP and Other Financial Measures Disclosure. 7 BOX Options Market LLC, and when the context requires, BOX includes its parent BOX Holdings Group LLC. 8 Source: The OCC website, volume by exchange report. 9 Adjusted net income is a non-GAAP measure, see discussion under the heading "Non-GAAP Measures". 10 Adjusted earnings per share is a non-GAAP ratio, see discussion under the heading "Non-GAAP Measures".



Quarter ended December 31, 2022 (Q4/22) Compared with Quarter ended December 31, 2021 (Q4/21)

The information below reflects the financial statements of TMX Group for Q4/22 compared with Q4/21.

(in millions of dollars, except per share amounts) Q4/22 Q4/21 $ increase / (decrease) % increase / (decrease) Revenue $274.1 $252.4 $21.7 9 % Operating expenses 154.8 136.2 18.6 14 % Income from operations 119.3 116.2 3.1 3 % Net income attributable to equity holders of TMX Group 102.2 87.9 14.3 16 % Adjusted net income attributable to equity holders of TMX Group11 97.4 99.0 (1.6) (2) %









Earnings per share attributable to equity holders of TMX Group







Basic 1.84 1.57 0.27 17 % Diluted 1.83 1.56 0.27 17 % Adjusted Earnings per share attributable to equity holders of TMX Group12







Basic 1.75 1.77 (0.02) (1) % Diluted 1.74 1.77 (0.03) (2) %









Cash flows from operating activities 100.9 103.0 (2.1) (2) %

____________________________________________________________________________________________ 11 Adjusted net income is a non-GAAP measure, see discussion under the heading "Non-GAAP Measures". 12 Adjusted earnings per share is a non-GAAP ratio, see discussion under the heading "Non-GAAP Measures".

Net Income attributable to equity holders of TMX Group and Earnings per Share

Net income attributable to equity holders of TMX Group in Q4/22 was $102.2 million, or $1.84 per common share on a basic and $1.83 on a diluted basis, compared with a net income attributable to equity holders of TMX Group of $87.9 million, or $1.57 per common share on a basic and $1.56 on a diluted basis, for Q4/21. The increase in net income attributable to equity holders of TMX Group from Q4/21 to Q4/22 reflects a decrease in income tax expense of $22.3 million, primarily related to a reversal of a prior year tax provision, and an increase in Income from operations of $3.1 million (includes 100% income from operations of BOX of which 52.1% relates to non-controlling interests), driven by an increase in revenue of $21.7 million partially offset by an increase in operating expenses of $18.6 million. The increase in revenue included approximately $27.7 million related to BOX (consolidated January 3, 2022), and $1.0 million related to Wall Street Horizon (acquired November 9, 2022). The increase in operating expenses included approximately $13.9 million related to BOX, and Wall Street Horizon of which $3.4 million related to amortization of acquired intangibles, $0.7 million related to acquisition and related costs, and $0.1 million related to integration costs. Partially offsetting these increases to operating expenses were $6.4 million lower short term employee performance incentive plan costs, and $1.3 million related to the transitional services agreement (TSA) with AST Canada in Q4/21.

The increase in earnings per share was also partially attributable to a decrease in the number of weighted average common shares outstanding from Q4/21 to Q4/22.

Adjusted Net Income attributable to equity holders of TMX Group13 and Adjusted Earnings per Share14 Reconciliation for Q4/22 and Q4/21

The following tables present reconciliations of net income attributable to equity holders of TMX Group to adjusted net income attributable to equity holders of TMX Group and earnings per share to adjusted earnings per share. The financial results have been adjusted for the following:

The amortization expenses of intangible assets in Q4/21 and Q4/22 related to the 2012 Maple transaction (TSX, TSXV, MX, CDS, Alpha, Shorcan), TSX Trust, Trayport (including VisoTech and Tradesignal), AST Canada, and BOX; and is a component of Depreciation and amortization expenses.



Integration costs related to integrating the AST Canada acquisition in Q4/22 and Q4/21, and the integration of Wall Street Horizon acquisition in Q4/22. These costs are included in Depreciation and amortization, Information and trading systems, Compensation and benefits and Selling, general and administration.



Acquisition and related costs associated with the acquisition of AST Canada (acquired August 12, 2021) in Q4/21 and acquisition of Wall Street Horizon (acquired November 9, 2022) and other equity investments in Q4/22. These costs are included in Selling general, and administration and Compensation and benefits.



An adjustment to deferred income tax liabilities in Q4/21 relating to a change in the U.K. corporate income tax rate effective April 1, 2023. This adjustment in deferred income tax liabilities is included in Income tax expense, see Additional Information - Income tax expense and effective tax rate for more details.



A reversal of a write-off of deferred income tax assets in 2017 related to TMX Atrium Wireless (sold April 2017) in Q4/21. This increase in deferred income tax assets is included in Income tax expense, see Additional Information - Income tax expense and effective tax rate for more details.



In Q4/22, we reversed a prior year tax provision resulting in a decrease to income tax expense, see Additional Information - Income tax expense and effective tax rate for more details.

_____________________________________________________________________________________________ 13 Adjusted net income is a non-GAAP measure, see discussion under the heading "Non-GAAP Measures". 14 Adjusted earnings per share is a non-GAAP ratio, see discussion under the heading "Non-GAAP Measures".



Pre-tax Tax After-tax (in millions of dollars)

(unaudited) Q4/22 Q4/21 Q4/22 Q4/21 Q4/22 Q4/21 $ increase / (decrease) % increase / (decrease) Net income attributable to equity holders of TMX Group







$102.2 $87.9 $14.3 16 % Adjustments related to:















Amortization of intangibles related to acquisitions15 14.5 13.4 3.3 2.2 11.2 11.2 — 0 % Integration costs16 4.1 2.8 1.1 0.8 3.0 2.0 1.0 50 % Acquisition and related costs17 1.4 1.0 — — 1.4 1.0 0.4 40 % Adjustment to deferred income tax liabilities relating to a change in the future U.K. tax rate — — — 0.2 — (0.2) 0.2 (100) % Reversal of a previous write-off of deferred income tax assets18 — — — 2.9 — (2.9) 2.9 (100) % Reversal of a prior year tax provision19 — — 20.4 — (20.4) — (20.4) n/a Adjusted net income attributable to equity holders of TMX Group20







$97.4 $99.0 ($1.6) (2 %)



Adjusted net income attributable to equity holders of TMX Group decreased by 2% from $99.0 million in Q4/21 to $97.4 million in Q4/22 largely driven by a decrease in income from operations (after deducting the portion of income from operations belonging to the 52.1% NCI in BOX).

_____________________________________________________________________________________________________ 15 Includes amortization expense of acquired intangibles including BOX, AST Canada, and Tradesignal in Q4/22 and AST Canada in Q4/21. 16 Includes costs related to the integration of AST Canada (acquired August 12, 2021) and Wall Street Horizon (acquired November 9, 2022). See Initiatives and Accomplishments in the 2022 Annual MD&A for more details. 17 Includes costs related to the acquisition of Wall Street Horizon (acquired November 9, 2022) and other equity investments in Q4/22, and acquisition of AST Canada (acquired August 12, 2021) in Q4/21. See Initiatives and Accomplishments in the 2022 Annual MD&A for more details. 18 Related to TMX Atrium Wireless (sold April 2017). 19 Relates to a prior year tax reserve no longer required 20 Adjusted net income is a non-GAAP measure, see discussion under the heading "Non-GAAP Measures".



Q4/22 Q4/21 (unaudited) Basic Diluted Basic Diluted Earnings per share attributable to equity holders of TMX Group $1.84 $1.83 $1.57 $1.56 Adjustments related to:







Amortization of intangibles related to acquisitions21 0.20 0.20 0.20 0.20 Integration costs22 0.05 0.05 0.04 0.04 Acquisition and related costs23 0.03 0.02 0.02 0.02 Adjustment to deferred income tax liabilities relating to a change in the future U.K. tax rate — — — — Reversal of a previous write-off of deferred income tax assets24 — — (0.05) (0.05) Reversal of a prior year tax provision25 (0.37) (0.36) — — Adjusted earnings per share attributable to equity holders of TMX Group26 $1.75 $1.74 $1.78 $1.77 Weighted average number of common shares outstanding 55,647,249 55,864,637 55,950,887 56,293,788



Adjusted diluted earnings per share decreased by 2% from $1.77 in Q4/21 to $1.74 in Q4/22 largely driven by a decrease in income from operations (after deducting the portion of income from operations belonging to the 52.1% NCI in BOX). The decrease in adjusted earnings per share was partially offset by a decrease in the number of weighted average common shares outstanding from Q4/21 to Q4/22.

_______________________________________________________________________________________________________ 21 Includes amortization expense of acquired intangibles including BOX, AST Canada, and Tradesignal in Q4/22, and AST Canada in Q4/21. 22 Includes costs related to the integration of AST Canada (acquired August 12, 2021) and Wall Street Horizon (acquired November 9, 2022). See Initiatives and Accomplishments in the 2022 Annual MD&A for more details. 23 Includes costs related to the acquisition of Wall Street Horizon (acquired November 9, 2022) and other equity investments in Q4/22, and acquisition of AST Canada (acquired August 12, 2021) in Q4/21. See Initiatives and Accomplishments in the 2022 Annual MD&A for more details. 24 Related to TMX Atrium Wireless (sold April 2017). 25 Relates to a prior year tax reserve no longer required 26 Adjusted earnings per share is a non-GAAP ratio, see discussion under the heading "Non-GAAP Measures".



Revenue

(in millions of dollars) Q4/22 Q4/21 $ increase / (decrease) % increase / (decrease) Capital Formation $61.5 $67.2 $(5.7) (8) % Equities and Fixed Income Trading and Clearing 57.1 58.0 (0.9) (2) % Derivatives Trading and Clearing 63.7 38.2 25.5 67 % Global Solutions, Insights and Analytics 93.6 89.1 4.5 5 % Other (1.8) (0.1) (1.7) 1700 %

$274.1 $252.4 $21.7 9 %



Revenue was $274.1 million in Q4/22, up $21.7 million or 9% from $252.4 million in Q4/21 attributable to increases in Derivatives Trading and Clearing, and Global Solutions, Insights and Analytics partially offset by Capital Formation, Equities and Fixed Income Trading and Clearing, and Other. The increase in revenue from Q4/21 to Q4/22 included approximately $27.7 million related to BOX (consolidated January 3, 2022), and $1.0 million related to Wall Street Horizon (acquired November 9, 2022). Revenue excluding BOX, and Wall Street Horizon decreased by 3% from Q4/21 to Q4/22.

Capital Formation27

(in millions of dollars) Q4/22 Q4/21 $ increase / (decrease) % increase / (decrease) Initial listing fees $3.2 $6.3 $(3.1) (49) % Additional listing fees 14.0 24.2 (10.2) (42) % Sustaining listing fees 20.1 19.3 0.8 4 % Other issuer services 24.2 17.4 6.8 39 %

$61.5 $67.2 $(5.7) (8) %

______________________________________________________________________________________________________ 27 The "Capital Formation" section contains certain forward-looking statements. Please refer to "Caution Regarding Forward Looking Information" for a discussion of risks and uncertainties related to such statements.

Initial listing fees in Q4/22 decreased from Q4/21 due to lower revenue in TSX and slightly lower revenue in TSXV. The amount of deferred initial listing fee revenue decreased in Q4/22 compared with Q4/21. We recognized $3.0 million in initial listing fees received in 2021 and 2022 in Q4/22 compared with $6.0 million i nitial listing fees received in 2020 and 2021 in Q4/21.

Based on initial listing fees billed in 2022, the following amounts have been deferred to be recognized in Q1/23, Q2/23, Q3/23 and Q4/23: $1.9 million, $1.1 million, $0.4 million and $0.1 million respectively. Total initial listing fees revenue for future quarters will also depend on listing activity in those quarters.

Additional listing fees in Q4/22 decreased compared to Q4/21 reflecting a decrease in both the total number of financings and total financing dollars raised on TSX and TSXV. The decrease in additional listing fee revenue on TSX from Q4/21 to Q4/22 reflected a decrease of 21% in the number of transactions billed below the maximum fee, and a decrease of 58% in the number of transactions at the maximum listing fee of $250,000.

Issuers listed on TSX and TSXV pay annual sustaining listing fees primarily based on their market capitalization at the end of the prior calendar year, subject to minimum and maximum fees. There was an increase in sustaining listing fees on both TSX and TSXV from Q4/21 to Q4/22 reflecting an increase in the market capitalization of issuers at December 31, 2021 compared with December 31, 2020.

Other issuer services revenue in Q4/22 was higher compared to Q4/21 primarily due to higher net interest income, partially offset by lower transfer agent fees, and corporate trust revenue.

Equities and Fixed Income Trading and Clearing

(in millions of dollars) Q4/22 Q4/21 $ increase / (decrease) % increase / (decrease) Equities and fixed income trading $28.3 $29.4 ($1.1) (4) % Equities and fixed income clearing, settlement, depository and other

services (CDS) 28.8 28.6 0.2 1 %

$57.1 $58.0 ($0.9) (2) %

Equities Trading revenue decreased in Q4/22 compared with Q4/21 driven by lower volume, partially offset by favourable product mix within TSX, the impact of April 2022 price changes on continuous trading for securities with price per share less than $1, and larger distribution for TSX within TMX volumes compared to TSXV and Alpha. The overall volume of securities traded on our equities marketplaces decreased by 16% (34.6 billion securities in Q4/22 versus 41.4 billion securities in Q4/21). There was a decrease in volumes of 5% on TSX, 34% on TSXV, and 31% on Alpha in Q4/22 compared with Q4/21.

There was higher fixed income trading revenue from Q4/21 to Q4/22 reflecting increased activity SWAP, and REPO partially offset by lower activity in Government of Canada bonds.

CDS revenue was up 1% from Q4/21 to Q4/22 reflecting higher interest income on clearing funds, and pass-through liquidity facility fees, mostly offset by lower special handling fees, international revenue, clearing fee on exchange trade volumes and depository revenues.

Excluding intentional crosses, for TSX and TSXV listed issues, our combined domestic equities trading market share was approximately 66% in Q4/22, up 1% from approximately 65% in Q4/21. We only trade securities that are listed on TSX or TSXV.

Excluding intentional crosses, in all listed issues in Canada, our combined domestic equities trading market share was approximately 59% in Q4/22, up 4% from approximately 55% in Q4/21.

Derivatives Trading and Clearing

(in millions of dollars) Q4/22 Q4/21 $ increase/(decrease) % increase/(decrease) Derivatives Trading and Clearing (excl. BOX) $36.0 $38.2 $(2.2) (6) % BOX 27.7 0.0 27.7 n/a

$63.7 $38.2 $25.5 67 %



Derivatives Trading and Clearing (excl. BOX)

The decrease in revenue in Derivatives Trading and Clearing (excl. BOX) was driven by an 9% decrease in MX revenue, partially offset by an 2% increase in CDCC revenue. The decrease in MX revenue was primarily driven by an 8% decrease in volume from Q4/21 to Q4/22 (37.7 million contracts traded in Q4/22 vs. 40.9 million contracts traded in Q4/21), unfavourable product and client mix, partially offset by the impact of the pricing changes on S&P/TSX 60 Index28 Standard Futures (SXF) trading fees which came into effect in January 2022. The increase in CDCC revenue related largely to increased REPO dealer activity, and interest rate derivatives clearing fee changes which came into effect in January 2022, partially offset by lower volumes.

BOX

As a result of the consolidation of BOX (January 3, 2022), we recognized $27.7 million of BOX revenue in Q4/22. Volumes on BOX were up 17% from Q4/21 to Q4/22 (165.8 million contracts traded in Q4/22 versus 141.5 million contracts traded in Q4/21). BOX market share in equity options was 7% in Q4/22, up 1%, from 6% in Q4/21.

The following table summarizes the BOX volume and the equity option market share over the last four quarters:



Q4/22 Q3/22 Q2/22 Q1/22 Volume (million contracts) 166 169 127 149 Market Share (equity options) 7 % 7 % 6 % 6 % Revenue (in millions of CAD) $27.7 $30.5 $27.3 $33.0 Average CAD-USD FX rate 1.36 1.30 1.28 1.26 Revenue (in millions of USD) $20.4 $23.4 $21.4 $26.1

_______________________________________________________________________________________________ 28 The S&P/TSX 60 Index (the "Index) is the product of S&P Dow Jones Indices LLC or its affiliates ("SPDJI") and TSX Inc. ("TSX"). Standard & Poor's® and S&P® are registered trademarks of Standard & Poor's Financial Services LLC ("S&P"); Dow Jones® is a registered trademark of Dow Jones Trademark Holdings LLC ("Dow Jones"); and TSX® is a registered trademark of TSX. SPDJI, Dow Jones, S&P, their respective affiliates and TSX do not sponsor, endorse, sell or promote any products based on the Index and none of such parties make any representation regarding the advisability of investing in such product(s) nor do they have any liability for any errors, omissions or interruptions of the Index or any data related thereto.



Global Solutions, Insights and Analytics

(in millions of dollars) Q4/22 Q4/21 $ increase/(decrease) % increase/(decrease) Trayport $40.8 $38.9 $1.9 5 % TMX Datalinx including Co-location 52.8 50.2 2.6 5 %

$93.6 $89.1 $4.5 5 %



The increase in Global Solutions, Insights and Analytics (GSIA) revenue in Q4/22 compared with Q4/21 was driven by a 5% increase from Trayport, and a 5% increase from TMX Datalinx including Co-location. The Q4/22 TMX Datalinx revenue included $1.0 million related to Wall Street Horizon (acquired November 9, 2022). The unfavourable FX impact from Canadian dollar relative to a weaker GBP on Trayport revenue was partially offset by favourable FX impact from Canadian dollar relative to a stronger U.S. dollar on TMX Datalinx revenue.

Trayport

The following table summarizes the average number of Trayport subscribers over the last eight quarters29: