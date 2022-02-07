TMX Group Limited Reports Results for Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2021

Cision

Revenue of $252.4 million, up 15% from $219.5 million in Q4/20





Diluted earnings per share of $1.56, up 24% from $1.26 in Q4/20





Adjusted diluted earnings per share 1 of $1.77, up 24% over $1.43 in Q4/20





Cash flows from operating activities of $103.0 million, up 2% from $100.6 million in Q4/20





Increased quarterly dividend by 6 cents per common share, up 8% to 83 cents per common share

TORONTO, Feb. 7, 2022 /CNW/ - TMX Group Limited (TSX: X) ("TMX Group") today announced results for the full year and fourth quarter ended December 31, 2021.

Commenting on 2021 and the company's outlook, John McKenzie, Chief Executive Officer of TMX Group, said:

"TMX's excellent 2021 results, highlighted by double digit revenue and earnings per share growth, reflect an extraordinary year for clients raising capital on our markets and strength across our business model. Year-over-year growth was driven by increased revenue from Capital Formation, Derivatives Trading and Clearing, and Trayport. We are extremely proud of the efforts of our people in driving TMX's success, and thankful for their exemplary efforts in serving our clients and industry stakeholders through all market conditions. As we move forward in 2022, TMX is focused on building our great markets even stronger, innovating and adapting to meet the evolving needs of the marketplace, and accelerating our global growth strategy."

Commenting on TMX Group's performance in the fourth quarter of 2021, David Arnold, Chief Financial Officer of TMX Group, said:

"We were pleased to deliver very strong financial results this past quarter with revenue growth of 15% and organic revenue growth of 11%2. While Equities and Fixed Income Trading revenue was down slightly, we delivered solid growth in each of our other businesses led by Capital Formation, which also reflected the benefit from the AST Canada acquisition. With the mid-teens revenue growth, we were able to report 24% growth in diluted earnings per share and adjusted diluted earnings per share. Given our continued strong performance, our Board increased the quarterly dividend by 8% to 83 cents per common share, consistent with our targeted payout range."

_________________________ 1 Adjusted diluted earnings per share is a non-GAAP ratio, see discussion under the heading "Non-GAAP Measures". 2 Organic revenue excludes acquisitions ($8.6 million for AST Canada and $0.8 million for Tradesignal) from Total revenue.

RESULTS OF OPERATIONS

Non-GAAP Measures

Adjusted net income is a non-GAAP measure and adjusted earnings per share, and adjusted diluted earnings per share are non-GAAP ratios, and do not have standardized meanings prescribed by GAAP and are, therefore, unlikely to be comparable to similar measures presented by other companies.

Management uses these measures, and excludes certain items, because it believes doing so provides investors a more effective analysis of underlying operating and financial performance, including, in some cases, our ability to generate cash. Management also uses these measures to more effectively measure performance over time, and excluding these items increases comparability across periods. The exclusion of certain items does not imply that they are non-recurring or not useful to investors.

We present adjusted earnings per share, adjusted diluted earnings per share, and adjusted net income to indicate ongoing financial performance from period to period, exclusive of a number of adjustments as outlined under the heading "Adjusted Net Income and Adjusted Earnings Per Share Reconciliation for Q4/21 and Q4/20" and "Adjusted Net Income and Adjusted Earnings Per Share Reconciliation for 2021 and 2020".

Quarter ended December 31, 2021 (Q4/21) Compared with Quarter ended December 31, 2020 (Q4/20)

The information below reflects the financial statements of TMX Group for Q4/21 compared with Q4/20.



(in millions of dollars, except per

share amounts) Q4/21 Q4/20 $ increase % increase Revenue $252.4 $219.5 $32.9 15% Operating expenses 136.2 113.4 22.8 20% Income from operations 116.2 106.1 10.1 10% Net income 87.9 71.8 16.1 22% Adjusted net income3 99.0 81.3 17.7 22%









Earnings per share







Basic 1.57 1.27 0.30 24% Diluted 1.56 1.26 0.30 24% Adjusted Earnings per share4







Basic 1.77 1.44 0.33 23% Diluted 1.77 1.43 0.34 24%









Cash flows from operating activities 103.0 100.6 2.4 2%

_________________________ 3 Adjusted net income is a non-GAAP measure, see discussion under the heading "Non-GAAP Measures". 4 Adjusted earnings per share is a non-GAAP ratio, see discussion under the heading "Non-GAAP Measures".

Net Income and Earnings per Share

Net income in Q4/21 was $87.9 million, or $1.57 per common share on a basic and $1.56 on a diluted basis, compared with a net income of $71.8 million, or $1.27 per common share on a basic and $1.26 on a diluted basis for Q4/20. The increase in net income and earnings per share from Q4/20 to Q4/21 was largely driven by an increase in revenue partially offset by an increase in operating expenses. In Q4/21, there were integration costs related to AST Canada (acquired August 12, 2021) of approximately $2.8 million (4 cents per basic and diluted share), and acquisition and related costs of $1.0 million (2 cents per basic and diluted share). These decreases to net income were partially offset by $0.4 million of acquisition and related costs in Q4/20, and an increase in our share of income from BOX from Q4/20 to Q4/21. In Q4/21, there was also a $3.9 million reduction to income tax expenses related to TMX Atrium Wireless (sold April 2017), including a $2.9 million (5 cents per basic and diluted share) reversal of a write-off from 2017. The increase in earnings per share was also partially attributable to a decrease in the number of weighted average common shares outstanding from Q4/20 to Q4/21.

Adjusted Net Income5 and Adjusted Earnings per Share6 Reconciliation for Q4/21 and Q4/20

The following are reconciliations of net income to adjusted net income; and earnings per share to adjusted earnings per share ; the adjustments include:

The amortization expenses of intangible assets in Q4/20 and Q4/21 related to the Maple transaction (TSX, TSXV, MX, CDS, Alpha, Shorcan), TSX Trust, Trayport (including Visotech and Tradesignal), and AST Canada; and is a component of Depreciation and amortization expenses.



An adjustment to deferred income tax liabilities in Q4/21 relating to a change in the U.K. corporate income tax rate effective April 1, 2023. The increase in deferred income tax liabilities of $19.8 million in Q2/21 was reduced by $0.2 million in Q4/21 following updated information. This adjustment in deferred income tax liabilities is included in Income tax expense, see Additional Information - Income tax expense and effective tax rate for more details.



Acquisition and related costs in Q4/20 associated with acquiring AST Canada, and Q4/21 associated with acquiring AST Canada and Tradesignal. These costs are included in Selling general, and administration and Compensation and benefits.



Integration costs related to integrating the AST Canada acquisition in Q4/21. These costs are included in Selling, general and administration and Compensation and benefits.



A reversal of a write-off of deferred income tax assets in 2017 related to TMX Atrium Wireless (sold April 2017) in Q4/21. This increase in deferred income tax assets is included in Income tax expense, see Additional Information - Income tax expense and effective tax rate for more details.



A reduction in commodity tax provision of $0.2 million in Q4/20, and is included in Selling general and administration.

_________________________ 5 Adjusted net income is a non-GAAP measure, see discussion under the heading "Non-GAAP Measures". 6 Adjusted earnings per share is a non-GAAP ratio, see discussion under the heading "Non-GAAP Measures".



Pre-tax Tax After-tax (in millions of dollars)

(unaudited) Q4/21 Q4/20 Q4/21 Q4/20 Q4/21 Q4/20 $ increase /

(decrease) % increase /

(decrease) Net income







$87.9 $71.8 $16.1 22% Adjustments related to:















Amortization of intangibles

related to acquisitions 13.4 11.9 2.2 2.5 11.2 9.4 1.8 19% Adjustment to deferred

income tax liabilities relating

to a change in the future

U.K. tax rate — — 0.2 — (0.2) — (0.2) n/a Acquisition and related

costs7 1.0 0.4 — 0.1 1.0 0.3 0.7 233% Integration costs8 2.8 — 0.8 — 2.0 — 2.0 n/a Reversal of a previous write-

off of deferred income tax

assets9 — — 2.9 — (2.9) — (2.9) n/a Reduction in commodity tax

provision — (0.2) — — — (0.2) 0.2 (100)% Adjusted net income10







$99.0 $81.3 $17.7 22%

Adjusted net income increased by 22% from $81.3 million in Q4/20 to $99.0 million in Q4/21 largely driven by higher revenue partially offset by higher operating expenses. There was also an increase in our share of income from BOX partially offset by higher net finance costs.

_________________________ 7 Includes costs related to the acquisitions of AST Canada (acquired August 12, 2021), and Tradesignal (acquired June 1, 2021) in Q4/20 and Q4/21. See Initiatives and Accomplishments - Capital Formation - AST Canada transaction and Initiatives and Accomplishments - GSIA - Tradesignal transaction in the 2021 Annual MD&A for more details. 8 Includes costs related to the integration of AST Canada (acquired August 12, 2021). See Initiatives and Accomplishments - Capital Formation - AST Canada transaction in the 2021 Annual MD&A for more details. 9 Related to TMX Atrium Wireless (sold April 2017). 10 Adjusted net income is a non-GAAP measure, see discussion under the heading "Non-GAAP Measures".



Q4/21 Q4/20 (unaudited) Basic Diluted Basic Diluted Earnings per share $1.57 $1.56 $1.27 $1.26 Adjustments related to:







Amortization of intangibles related to acquisitions 0.20 0.20 0.17 0.17 Acquisition and related costs11 0.02 0.02 — — Integration costs12 0.04 0.04 — — Reversal of a previous write-off of deferred income

tax assets13 (0.05) (0.05) — — Reduction in commodity tax provision — — — — Adjusted earnings per share14 $1.78 $1.77 $1.44 $1.43 Weighted average number of common shares

outstanding 55,950,887 56,293,788 56,481,774 56,945,696

Adjusted diluted earnings per share increased by 23% from $1.43 in Q4/20 to $1.77 in Q4/21 largely driven by higher revenue partially offset by higher operating expenses. The increase in adjusted earnings per share was also partially attributable to an increase in our share of income from BOX, and a decrease in the number of weighted average common shares outstanding from Q4/20 to Q4/21.

_________________________ 11 Includes costs related to the acquisitions of AST Canada (acquired August 12, 2021), and Tradesignal (acquired June 1, 2021) in Q4/20 and Q4/21. See Initiatives and Accomplishments - Capital Formation - AST Canada transaction and Initiatives and Accomplishments - GSIA - Tradesignal transaction in the 2021 Annual MD&A for more details. 12 Includes costs related to the integration of AST Canada (acquired August 12, 2021). See Initiatives and Accomplishments - Capital Formation - AST Canada transaction in the 2021 Annual MD&A for more details. 13 Related to TMX Atrium Wireless (sold April 2017). 14 Adjusted earnings per share is a non-GAAP ratio, see discussion under the heading "Non-GAAP Measures".

Revenue

(in millions of dollars) Q4/21 Q4/20 $ increase % increase Capital Formation $67.2 $50.6 $16.6 33% Equities and Fixed Income Trading

and Clearing 58.0 56.3 1.7 3% Derivatives Trading and Clearing 38.2 30.8 7.4 24% Global Solutions, Insights and

Analytics 89.1 82.6 6.5 8% Other (0.1) (0.8) 0.7 88%

$252.4 $219.5 $32.9 15%

Revenue was $252.4 million in Q4/21, up $32.9 million or 15% from $219.5 million in Q4/20 attributable to increases in revenue from Capital Formation, CDS, Derivatives Trading and Clearing, Global Solutions, Insights and Analytics, and Other partially offset by a decrease in Equities and Fixed Income Trading. Revenue for Q4/21 included approximately $8.6 million related to AST Canada (acquired August 12, 2021) and approximately $0.8 million related to Tradesignal (acquired June 1, 2021). Revenue excluding AST Canada and Tradesignal increased by 11% from Q4/20 to Q4/21.

Capital Formation

(in millions of dollars) Q4/21 Q4/20 $ increase % increase Initial listing fees $6.3 $2.8 $3.5 125% Additional listing fees 24.2 22.6 1.6 7% Sustaining listing fees 19.3 17.5 1.8 10% Other issuer services 17.4 7.7 9.7 126%

$67.2 $50.6 $16.6 33%

Initial listing fees in Q4/21 increased from Q4/20 primarily due to an increase in the amount of deferred initial listing fee revenue recognized in Q4/21 compared with Q4/20 on TSX and TSXV. We recognized initial listing fees received in 2020 and 2021 of $6.0 million in Q4/21 compared with initial listing fees received in 2019 and 2020 of $2.5 million in Q4/20.





Based on initial listing fees billed in 2020 and 2021, the following amounts have been deferred to be recognized in Q1/22, Q2/22, Q3/22 and Q4/22: $5.0 million, $3.3 million, $1.8 million and $0.5 million respectively. Total initial listing fees revenue for future quarters will also depend on listing activity in those quarters.





Additional listing fees in Q4/21 increased compared to Q4/20 reflecting an increase in additional listing fee revenue from Q4/20 to Q4/21 due to increases in both the total number of financings and total financing dollars raised on TSX and TSXV. There was an increase in additional listing fee revenue on TSX reflecting a 52% increase in the number of transactions billed at the maximum listing fee of $250,000, partially offset by a 6% decrease in the number of transactions billed below the maximum fee from Q4/20 to Q4/21.





Issuers listed on TSX and TSXV pay annual sustaining listing fees primarily based on their market capitalization at the end of the prior calendar year, subject to minimum and maximum fees. There was an increase in sustaining listing fees on both TSX and TSXV from Q4/20 to Q4/21 reflecting an increase in the market capitalization of issuers at December 31, 2020 compared with December 31, 2019.





Other issuer services revenue in Q4/21 increased compared to Q4/20, and included approximately $8.6 million of revenue related to AST Canada (acquired August 12, 2021). Excluding AST Canada, Other issuer services revenue increased 14% primarily due to higher revenue from TSX Trust related to higher transfer agency and corporate trust revenues.

Equities and Fixed Income Trading and Clearing

(in millions of dollars) Q4/21 Q4/20 $ increase /

(decrease) % increase /

(decrease) Equities and fixed income trading $29.4 $30.6 ($1.2) (4)% Equities and fixed income clearing,

settlement, depository and other

services (CDS) 28.6 25.7 2.9 11%

$58.0 $56.3 $1.7 3%

CDS revenue increased from Q4/20 to Q4/21. There was higher depository, event management fee, international as well as clearing and settlement revenue in Q4/21 compared with Q4/20. The increases in revenue were partially offset by higher rebates and lower network fees.





There was a decrease in Equities and Fixed Income Trading revenue in Q4/21 compared with Q4/20 driven by lower volumes on TSX, TSXV and Alpha. The impact from the lower volumes was somewhat offset by higher yields in Q4/21 compared with Q4/20. There was also a decrease in Fixed Income Trading revenue reflecting decreased activity in swaps.





The overall volume of securities traded on our equities marketplaces decreased by 9% (41.4 billion securities in Q4/21 versus 45.7 billion securities in Q4/20). There were decreases in volumes of 6% on TSX, 17% on TSXV, and 6% on Alpha in Q4/21 compared with Q4/20.





Excluding intentional crosses, for TSX and TSXV listed issues, our combined domestic equities trading market share was approximately 65% in Q4/21, down 2% from approximately 67% in Q4/20. We only trade securities that are listed on TSX or TSXV.





Excluding intentional crosses, in all listed issues in Canada, our combined domestic equities trading market share was approximately 55% in Q4/21, down 1% from approximately 56% in Q4/20.

Derivatives Trading and Clearing

(in millions of dollars) Q4/21 Q4/20 $ increase % increase

$38.2 $30.8 $7.4 24%

There was an increase in Derivatives Trading and Clearing revenue from Q4/20 to Q4/21 driven by higher volumes on MX. The impact from the higher volumes was somewhat offset by lower revenue per contract traded in Q4/21 compared with Q4/20.





While volumes increased 46% on MX (40.9 million contracts traded in Q4/21 versus 28.0 million contracts traded in Q4/20), there was lower revenue per contract reflecting changes in client mix and product mix. In Q4/21, there was an increase in high volume traders which resulted in lower revenue per contract. In addition, the volume increase was partially driven by contracts with lower yields, including single stock futures which made up 15% of total volumes in Q4/21, compared with 7% in Q4/20.

Global Solutions, Insights and Analytics

(in millions of dollars) Q4/21 Q4/20 $ increase % increase Trayport $38.9 $35.3 $3.6 10% GSIA (excluding Trayport) 50.2 47.3 $2.9 6%

$89.1 $82.6 $6.5 8%

The increase in Global Solutions, Insights and Analytics (GSIA) revenue in Q4/21 compared with Q4/20 was primarily driven by increased revenue from Trayport (including Tradesignal) and higher usage based quotes, partially offset by unfavorable impacts from a stronger Canadian dollar relative to the U.S. dollar and to the British Pound Sterling (GBP).

Trayport

The following table summarizes the average number of Trayport subscribers (excluding VisoTech and Tradesignal) over the last eight quarters15:



Q4/21 Q3/21 Q2/21 Q1/21 Q4/20 Q3/20 Q2/20 Q1/20 Trader Subscribers 6,135 5,677 5,483 5,392 5,259 5,150 4,999 5,192 Total Subscribers 27,473 26,620 26,196 25,889 25,259 24,662 24,277 24,712 Revenue (in millions of CAD) $38.9 $37.9 $36.5 $37.3 $35.3 $34.2 $33.5 $33.7 Average CAD-GBP FX rate 1.71 1.72 1.71 1.77 1.73 1.74 1.70 1.74 Revenue (in millions of GBP) £22.7 £22.0 £21.3 £21.1 £20.4 £19.6 £19.7 £19.4

_________________________ 15 Previous amounts have been restated based on current data.

Total Subscribers means all chargeable licenses of core Trayport products in core customer segments including Traders, Brokers and Exchanges. Trader Subscribers are a subset of Total Subscribers. Trader Subscribers revenue represents over 50% of total Trayport revenue.

Revenue from Trayport increased by 10% from Q4/20 to Q4/21. In GBP, revenue from Trayport was £22.7 million (based on CAD-GBP FX rate of 1.71) in Q4/21, up 11% over Q4/20. The increase in Trayport revenue was driven by a 17% increase in Trader Subscribers and 9% growth in Total subscribers in Q4/21 compared with Q4/20. In addition, Q4/21 included approximately $0.8 million (£0.5 million, based on CAD-GBP FX rate of 1.70) of revenue related to Tradesignal (acquired June 1, 2021).

GSIA (excluding Trayport)

Revenue from GSIA (excluding Trayport) increased by 6% from Q4/20 to Q4/21. There were higher revenues related to increased usage based quotes, subscriptions, co-location, feeds, and benchmarks and indices. The higher revenue was partially offset by an unfavourable impact of approximately $0.7 million from a stronger Canadian dollar relative to the U.S. dollar in Q4/21 compared with Q4/20.

The average number of professional market data subscriptions for TSX and TSXV products was up 7% in Q4/21 compared with Q4/20 (108,038 professional market data subscriptions in Q4/21 compared with 101,052 in Q4/20).





The average number of MX professional market data subscriptions was up 7% in Q4/21 from Q4/20 (20,090 MX professional market data subscriptions in Q4/21 compared with 18,746 in Q4/20).

Other

(in millions of dollars) Q4/21 Q4/20 $ increase % increase

$(0.1) $(0.8) $0.7 88%

The increase in Other revenue reflected lower net foreign exchange losses on net monetary assets in Q4/21 compared with Q4/20.

Operating expenses

(in millions of dollars) Q4/21 Q4/20 $ increase % increase Compensation and benefits $68.0 $58.2 $9.8 17% Information and trading systems 19.4 17.7 1.7 10% Selling, general and administration 25.8 16.9 8.9 53% Depreciation and amortization 23.0 20.6 2.4 12%

$136.2 $113.4 $22.8 20%

Operating expenses in Q4/21 were $136.2 million, up $22.8 million or 20%, from $113.4 million in Q4/20. There were approximately $13.3 million of expenses included in Q4/21 related to AST Canada (acquired August 12, 2021), including $1.5 million related to amortization of acquired intangibles (2 cents per basic and diluted share), $1.3 million related to the transitional services agreement (TSA) with AST, acquisition and related costs of $0.9 million (2 cents per basic and diluted share), as well as integration costs of $2.8 million (4 cents per basic and diluted share). The increase in costs was also attributable to higher headcount and payroll costs, increased short term employee incentive plan costs, higher legal costs, as well as increased recoverable expenses in Q4/21 compared with Q4/20. These increases were partially offset by lower severance costs of $2.0 million, lower long term employee performance incentive plan costs of $0.9 million, and acquisition and related costs related to AST Canada in Q4/20 of $0.4 million.

Compensation and benefits

(in millions of dollars) Q4/21 Q4/20 $ increase % increase

$68.0 $58.2 $9.8 17%

Compensation and benefits costs increased in Q4/21 reflecting higher headcount and payroll costs including merit increases, increased short term employee incentive plan costs of approximately $1.3 million, as well as approximately $3.4 million included in Q4/21 related to AST Canada (acquired August 12, 2021). In addition, we incurred integration costs related to AST Canada of $1.6 million. These increases were somewhat offset by lower severance costs of approximately $2.0 million and lower long term employee performance incentive plan costs of approximately $0.9 million.





There were 1,576 TMX Group employees at December 31, 2021 versus 1,383 employees at December 31, 2020 reflecting an increase in headcount attributable to investing in the various growth areas of our business. The headcount in Q4/21, includes approximately 150 employees for AST Canada (acquired August 12, 2021) and approximately 15 employees for Tradesignal (acquired June 1, 2021).

Information and trading systems

(in millions of dollars) Q4/21 Q4/20 $ increase % increase

$19.4 $17.7 $1.7 10%

The increase in Information and trading systems expenses from Q4/20 to Q4/21 was primarily attributable to approximately $2.0 million included in Q4/21 related to AST Canada (acquired August 12, 2021), including $0.6 million related to the TSA and integration costs of $0.4 million.

Selling, general and administration

(in millions of dollars) Q4/21 Q4/20 $ increase % increase

$25.8 $16.9 $8.9 53%

Selling, general and administration expenses increased in Q4/21 compared with Q4/20 attributable to higher legal costs, recoverable expenses, travel and entertainment costs, and increased marketing expenses in Q4/21 compared with Q4/20. There were also approximately $5.0 million of s elling, general and administration expenses included in Q4/21 related to AST Canada (acquired August 12, 2021), including $0.7 million related to the TSA, acquisition and related costs of approximately $0.9 million, as well as integration costs of $0.8 million





These increases in Selling, general and administration expenses were partially offset by acquisition and related costs related to AST Canada in Q4/20 of $0.4 million.

Depreciation and amortization

(in millions of dollars) Q4/21 Q4/20 $ increase % increase

$23.0 $20.6 $2.4 12%

There were higher Depreciation and amortization costs reflecting increased amortization related to AST Canada (acquired August 12, 2021) of approximately $1.3 million, as well as Tradesignal (acquired June 1, 2021).





The Depreciation and amortization costs in Q4/21 of $23.0 million included $13.4 million related to amortization of intangibles related to acquisitions (20 cents per basic and diluted share).





The Depreciation and amortization costs in Q4/20 of $20.6 million included $11.9 million related to amortization of intangibles related to acquisitions (17 cents per basic and diluted share).

Additional Information

Share of (income) loss from equity accounted investees

(in millions of dollars) Q4/21 Q4/20 $ increase % increase

$5.8 $(0.9) $6.7 744%

The increase in our share of income from equity accounted investees of $6.7 million primarily reflected an increase in our share of income from BOX reflecting higher revenues driven by a 113% increase in volumes from Q4/20 to Q4/21, partially offset by unfavorable impacts from a stronger Canadian dollar relative to the U.S dollar. In Q4/20, we recognized a loss from our share of BOX driven by an increase in our share of long term employee performance incentive plan costs for the full year of 2020.

Net finance costs

(in millions of dollars) Q4/21 Q4/20 $ increase % increase

$9.0 $8.0 $1.0 13%

The increase in net finance costs from Q4/20 to Q4/21 largely reflected higher interest expense largely related to the Series F Debentures issued in Q1/21.

Income tax expense and effective tax rate

Income Tax Expense (in millions of dollars) Effective Tax Rate (%) Q4/21 Q4/20 Q4/21 Q4/20 $25.1 $25.4 22% 26%

Excluding adjustments, primarily related to items noted below, the effective tax rate would have been approximately 26% for Q4/21 and Q4/20.

In Q4/21, there was a $3.9 million increase in our deferred income tax assets, which reduced income tax expense, primarily relating to the carryforward of net operating losses related to TMX Atrium Wireless (sold April 2017) that were not previously recognized. This increase included a reversal of a $2.9 million (5 cents per basic and diluted share) write off of deferred income tax assets in 2017. In Q1/17, we adjusted our basic and diluted earnings per share for this item. As of Q4/21, we expect these net operating losses to now be fully recoverable.

Summary of Cash Flows

Q4/21 compared with Q4/20

(in millions of dollars) Q4/21 Q4/20 $ increase /

(decrease) in cash Cash flows from operating activities $103.0 $100.6 $2.4 Cash flows used in financing activities (88.5) (123.9) 35.4 Cash flows used in investing activities (10.7) (30.1) 19.4

In Q4/21, Cash flows from operating activities increased compared with Q4/20 reflecting higher income from operations (excluding depreciation and amortization). This increase was partially offset by decreases in cash related to trade and other receivables, and prepaid expenses, and higher income taxes paid.





In Q4/21, Cash flows used in financing activities increased compared with Q4/20 reflecting decreased cash used for shares repurchased under normal course issuer bid of $23.5 million and a lower net draw under credit and liquidity facilities of $8.2 million.





In Q4/21, Cash flows used in investing activities decreased compared with Q4/20 reflecting decreased cash used for additions to premises and equipment and intangible assets of $11.5 million, and cash used for the net purchase of marketable securities in Q4/20 compared with net sales in Q4/21.

Year ended December 31, 2021 (2021) Compared with Year ended December 31, 2020 (2020)

The information below reflects the financial statements of TMX Group for 2021 compared with 2020.

(in millions of dollars, except per share

amounts) 2021 2020 $ increase % increase Revenue $980.7 $865.1 $115.6 13% Operating expenses 489.5 449.2 40.3 9% Income from operations 491.2 415.9 75.3 18% Net income 338.5 279.7 58.8 21% Adjusted net income16 401.2 334.9 66.3 20%









Earnings per share







Basic 6.03 4.96 1.07 22% Diluted 5.99 4.91 1.08 22% Adjusted Earnings per share17







Basic 7.14 5.93 1.21 20% Diluted 7.10 5.88 1.22 21%









Cash flows from operating activities 441.4 412.2 29.2 7%

Net Income and Earnings per Share

Net income in 2021 was $338.5 million, or $6.03 per common share on a basic and $5.99 per common share on a diluted basis, compared with a net income of $279.7 million, or $4.96 per common share on a basic and $4.91 on a diluted basis, for 2020. The increase in net income reflected an increase in income from operations of $75.3 million. The increase in income from operations from 2020 to 2021 was driven by an increase in revenue of $115.6 million, which included $13.7 million related to AST Canada (acquired August 12, 2021), slightly offset by an increase in operating expenses of $40.3 million. The increase in operating expenses included approximately $21.9 million of expenses included in 2021 related to AST Canada, including $2.0 million related to amortization of acquired intangibles (3 cents per basic and diluted share), $2.0 million related to the TSA, acquisition and related costs of $3.1 million (5 cents per basic and diluted share), as well as integration costs of $3.4 million (4 cents per basic and diluted share). In 2021, we also incurred a $19.6 million (35 cents per basic and diluted share) increase in income tax expenses relating to the previously announced increase in the U.K. corporate income tax rate.

These increases in operating expenses were somewhat offset by $12.4 million (16 cents per basic and diluted share) of net litigation settlement costs in 2020. We also incurred $1.7 million (3 cents per basic and diluted share) in acquisition and related costs related to AST Canada in 2020. In 2021, there was a $3.9 million reduction to income tax expenses related to TMX Atrium Wireless (sold April 2017), including a $2.9 million (5 cents per basic and diluted share) reversal of a deferred tax asset write-off from 2017. There was also an increase in our share of income from BOX partially offset by higher net finance cost. The increase in earnings per share was also partially attributable to a decrease in the number of weighted average common shares outstanding from 2020 to 2021.

_________________________ 16 Adjusted net income is a non-GAAP measure, see discussion under the heading "Non-GAAP Measures". 17 Adjusted earnings per share is a non-GAAP ratio, see discussion under the heading "Non-GAAP Measures".

Adjusted Net Income18 and Adjusted Earnings per Share19 Reconciliation for 2021 and 2020

The following tables present reconciliations of net income to adjusted net income and earnings per share to adjusted earnings per share. The financial results have been adjusted for the following:

The amortization expenses of intangible assets in 2020 and 2021 related to the Maple transaction (TSX, TSXV, MX, Alpha, CDS, Shorcan), TSX Trust, Trayport (including Visotech and Tradesignal), and AST Canada; and is a component of Depreciation and amortization expenses.



An increase in deferred income tax liabilities in 2020 and 2021 relating to a change in the U.K. corporate income tax rate effective April 1, 2023. This increase in deferred income tax liabilities is included in Income tax expense, see Additional Information - Income tax expense and effective tax rate for more details.



Acquisition and related costs in 2020 associated with acquiring AST Canada, and 2021 associated with acquiring AST Canada and Tradesignal. These costs are included in Selling general, and administration and Compensation and benefits.



Integration costs related to integrating the AST Canada acquisition in 2021. These costs are included in Selling, general and administration and Compensation and benefits.



A reduction in commodity tax provision of $1.5 million in 2020, and is included in Selling general and administration.



A net litigation settlement cost of $12.4 million incurred in 2020, and is included in Selling general and administration



A reversal of a $2.9 million write-off of deferred income tax assets in 2017 related to TMX Atrium Wireless (sold April 2017) in 2021. This increase in deferred income tax assets is included in Income tax expense, see Additional Information - Income tax expense and effective tax rate for more details.

_________________________ 18 Adjusted net income is a non-GAAP measure, see discussion under the heading "Non-GAAP Measures". 19 Adjusted earnings per share is a non-GAAP ratio, see discussion under the heading "Non-GAAP Measures".



Pre-tax Tax After-tax (in millions of dollars)

(unaudited) 2021 2020 2021 2020 2021 2020 $ increase /

(decrease) % increase /

(decrease) Net income







$338.5 $279.7 $58.8 21% Adjustments related to:















Amortization of

intangibles related to

acquisitions 49.9 47.4 9.4 9.3 40.5 38.1 2.4 6% Increase in deferred

income tax liabilities

relating to a change in

the future U.K. tax rate — — (19.6) (7.4) 19.6 7.4 12.2 165% Acquisition and related

costs20 3.4 1.7 0.4 — 3.0 1.7 1.3 76% Integration costs21 3.4 — 0.9 — 2.5 — 2.5 n/a Reduction in commodity

tax provision — (1.5) — (0.4) — (1.1) 1.1 (100%) Net litigation settlement

costs — 12.4 — 3.3 — 9.1 (9.1) (100%) Reversal of a previous

write-off of deferred

income tax assets22 — — 2.9 — (2.9) — (2.9) n/a Adjusted net income23







$401.2 $334.9 $66.3 20%

_________________________ 20 Includes costs related to the acquisitions of AST Canada (acquired August 12, 2021) and Tradesignal (acquired June 1, 2021) in 2021. See Initiatives and Accomplishments - Capital Formation - AST Canada transaction and Initiatives and Accomplishments - Global Solutions, Insights & Analytics - Tradesignal transaction in our 2021 Annual MD&A for more details. 21 Includes costs related to the integration of AST Canada (acquired August 12, 2021). See Initiatives and Accomplishments - Capital Formation - AST Canada transaction for more details. 22 Related to TMX Atrium Wireless (sold April 2017). 23 Adjusted net income is a non-GAAP measure, see discussion under the heading "Non-GAAP Measures".

Adjusted net income increased by 20% from $334.9 million in 2020 to $401.2 million in 2021 largely driven by increased revenue, partially offset by higher operating expenses. There was also an increase in our share of income from BOX partially offset by higher net finance costs.



2021 2020 (unaudited) Basic Diluted Basic Diluted Earnings per share $6.03 $5.99 $4.96 $4.91 Adjustments related to:







Amortization of intangibles related to acquisitions 0.72 0.72 0.67 0.67 Increase in deferred income tax liabilities relating to a

change in the future U.K. tax rate 0.35 0.35 0.13 0.13 Acquisition and related costs24 0.05 0.05 0.03 0.03 Integration costs25 0.04 0.04 — — Reduction in commodity tax provision — — (0.02) (0.02) Net litigation settlement costs — — 0.16 0.16 Reversal of a previous write-off of deferred income tax

assets26 (0.05)

(0.05)

—

—

Adjusted earnings per share27 $7.14 $7.10 $5.93 $5.88

Weighted average number of common shares outstanding 56,098,460 56,474,945 56,425,302 56,950,290

Adjusted diluted earnings per share increased by 21% from $5.88 in 2020 to $7.10 in 2021 largely driven by increased revenue, partially offset by higher operating expenses. There was also an increase in our share of income from BOX partially offset by higher net finance costs. The increase in adjusted earnings per share was also partially attributable to a decrease in the number of weighted average common shares outstanding from 2020 to 2021.

_________________________ 24 Includes costs related to the acquisitions of AST Canada (acquired August 12, 2021) and Tradesignal (acquired June 1, 2021) in 2021. See Initiatives and Accomplishments - Capital Formation - AST Canada transaction and Initiatives and Accomplishments - Global Solutions, Insights & Analytics - Tradesignal transaction in our 2021 Annual MD&A for more details. 25 Includes costs related to the integration of AST Canada (acquired August 12, 2021). See Initiatives and Accomplishments - Capital Formation - AST Canada transaction for more details. 26 Related to TMX Atrium Wireless (sold April 2017). 27 Adjusted earnings per share is a non-GAAP ratio, see discussion under the heading "Non-GAAP Measures".





FINANCIAL STATEMENTS GOVERNANCE PRACTICE

The Finance & Audit Committee of the Board of Directors of TMX Group (Board) reviewed this press release as well as the 2021 audited annual consolidated financial statements and related Management's Discussion and Analysis (MD&A) and recommended they be approved by the Board of Directors. Following review by the full Board, the 2021 audited annual consolidated financial statements, MD&A and the contents of this press release were approved.

CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

Our 2021 audited annual consolidated financial statements are prepared