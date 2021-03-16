U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    3,962.71
    -6.23 (-0.16%)
     

  • Dow 30

    32,825.95
    -127.51 (-0.39%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    13,471.57
    +11.86 (+0.09%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,319.52
    -40.65 (-1.72%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    64.92
    -0.47 (-0.72%)
     

  • Gold

    1,730.60
    +1.40 (+0.08%)
     

  • Silver

    26.01
    -0.28 (-1.06%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1906
    -0.0024 (-0.20%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.6210
    +0.0140 (+0.87%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3890
    -0.0011 (-0.08%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    108.9800
    -0.1530 (-0.14%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    56,403.93
    -284.38 (-0.50%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,124.29
    +39.19 (+3.61%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    6,803.61
    +53.91 (+0.80%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    29,921.09
    +154.12 (+0.52%)
     

IIROC Trade Resumption - NAB

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·1 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

VANCOUVER, BC, March 16, 2021 /CNW/ - Trading resumes in:

Company: Nabis Holdings Inc.

CSE Symbol: NAB

All Issues: Yes

Resumption (ET): 9:30 AM 3/17/2021

IIROC can make a decision to impose a temporary suspension (halt) of trading in a security of a publicly-listed company. Trading halts are implemented to ensure a fair and orderly market. IIROC is the national self-regulatory organization which oversees all investment dealers and trading activity on debt and equity marketplaces in Canada.

SOURCE Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada (IIROC)

Cision
Cision

View original content: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/March2021/16/c9211.html

Recommended Stories

  • Credit Suisse flags financial hit over Greensill collapse

    Credit Suisse may have to book a charge over its dealings with Greensill, it warned on Tuesday, as investor scrutiny grows over its relationship with the British supply-chain finance company that collapsed into insolvency. The Swiss bank has had to close around $10 billion of supply-chain finance funds that bought notes issued by Greensill, and which it marketed to clients. "While these issues are still at an early stage, we would note that it is possible that Credit Suisse will incur a charge in respect of these matters," it said.

  • Electric ambitions drive Volkswagen's market value towards $150 billion

    Volkswagen's shares surged more than 9% on Tuesday, lifting its market value towards $150 billion as the world's second-largest carmaker gave more details about its ambitious expansion in electric driving. A day after unveiling plans to build half a dozen battery cell plants in Europe, the German company said it aimed to more than double deliveries of electric vehicles this year. "Our good performance in 2020, a year dominated by crisis, will give us momentum for accelerating our transformation," Chief Executive Herbert Diess said in a statement.

  • Russia Considers Faster Rate Hikes This Year as Inflation Spikes

    (Bloomberg) -- The Bank of Russia is considering moving faster than previously signaled to tighten monetary policy and may bring its key interest rate up by 125 basis points or more before the end of the year, according to a person with knowledge of the discussions.A surge in inflation and concerns about government plans to increase spending mean the central bank may raise the rate in several steps to 5.5% or possibly even 6% -- though that’s currently seen as less likely -- by the end of the year, the person said, speaking on condition of anonymity to discuss deliberations that aren’t public. The rate now stands at a record low of 4.25%.Such a fast move to tighten monetary policy would represent a dramatic shift for the central bank, which until recently had said its posture would remain accommodative into 2022 in order to sustain the economic recovery. Economists expect no more than 50 basis points of hikes this year, according to Bloomberg surveys.The ruble rose past 73 per dollar for the first time since December after the news, slipping a bit later to trade at 73.0925 at 4:31 p.m. in Moscow. Forward-rate agreements showed 52 basis points of tightening over the next three months, the most in a year.Sberbank CIB, TS Lombard and Sovcombank issued reports Monday forecasting a hike at Friday’s Bank of Russia meeting, but the majority of economists continue to see no change.Read More: Bank of Russia’s Hawkish Hold on Rates Won’t Last Much LongerInflation exceeded forecasts in February, with higher food prices and a weak ruble helping push the rate to 5.7%, well beyond the central bank’s 4% target. Economic growth was stronger than expected after Russia avoided a lockdown at the end of 2020. The central bank is also concerned the government will boost spending this year, releasing cash earlier than expected and fueling price pressures, according to the person.The Bank of Russia didn’t respond to an email seeking comment on rate discussions. The central bank is currently in a self-imposed quiet period where it doesn’t comment on monetary policy ahead of Friday’s meeting.Market PressureNabiullina is in line to be among of the first central bankers globally to tighten policy in the months ahead.Since the latest inflation numbers were released, derivatives traders more than tripled their expectations for interest-rate increases in the coming three months. Ten-year ruble bond yields are testing their highest levels in a year.“The market is forcing its short-term concerns on the central bank, which will struggle to ignore it,” said Viktor Szabo, who helps manage $560 billion at Aberdeen asset management in London. The first hike could come as early as Friday’s meeting, he said, but April is more likely and will depend on revised data for gross domestic product growth, due at the start of the month.What Our Economists Say:“The Bank of Russia’s tightening cycle has effectively begun, with the hawkish guidance shifting expectations. Whether a first move comes Friday or not until April, a rate hike sounds imminent, and more importantly the pace this year could be steep.”-- Scott Johnson, Bloomberg EconomicsAs the global economy recovers from the pandemic and developed-market investors guess at the potential scope of price pressure, inflation is picking up in some emerging nations, making a more hawkish policy response all but inevitable. Turkey and Brazil are forecast to lift rates on Thursday and South Africa and the Czech Republic are seen following suit later this year.In an interview with local media on Friday, Nabiullina said the bank may shift as soon as this year to a neutral policy -- one that neither stokes nor slows inflation -- implying at least 75 basis points of hikes.(Updates with fresh market reaction, analyst quotes from fourth paragraph. (An earlier version of this article was corrected to reflect the proper spelling of Nabiullina’s first name.)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Warren Buffett says do this with your $1,400 stimulus check

    The billionaire isn't getting a payment, but he has a strong opinion on how to use yours.

  • Why the stimulus check may not hit your bank account until St. Patrick's Day

    Depending on where you bank, your stimulus check may not land until at least Wednesday. So be careful and check your account before swiping your card.

  • ‘Amazon can get anything in the world physically to your door in under 48 hours. It takes Uncle Sam six days’: Wells Fargo defends stimulus-check delay

    'That time delay costs American living on the edge millions, billions in fees,' says Aaron Klein, a former Treasury Department deputy assistant secretary for economic policy.

  • Schumer: With relief bill, major argument against student debt cancellation ‘vanishes’

    Democratic senators say a provision in the $1.9 trillion stimulus package signed by President Joe Biden last week paves the way for him to cancel student debt for a broad swath of borrowers. As part of the law, borrowers who have any student debt cancelled through the end of 2025 won’t face a tax bill over the discharged debt. Previously, cancelled student loan debt (with a few exceptions, including debt discharged through Public Service Loan Forgiveness) was typically considered income for tax purposes.

  • COVID-19 stimulus checks: Millions face tax refund delays as first batch of $1,400 relief payments roll out

    Nearly 7 million Americans face significant refund delays this tax season as the IRS rushes to send out stimulus checks.

  • ARKK Copycat Is Beating Cathie Wood’s Original by 10-Fold

    (Bloomberg) -- A tiny ETF tracking innovative companies is quietly outpacing one of the most famous investments on Wall Street.The Direxion Moonshot Innovators ETF (MOON) has risen 39% this year, compared to ARK Innovation ETF’s 3.5% gain, according to data compiled by Bloomberg.Cathie Wood’s flagship fund, known by its ticker ARKK, became one of the top-performing exchange-traded funds in the past year thanks to big bets on tech firms that she believes will disrupt their industries. That’s spawned at least half a dozen new products that similarly invest in innovation but use different tactics.Wood’s funds, especially ARKK, have faced turbulence in recent weeks as tech got hit by valuation-fears caused by rising yields. MOON and some other copycats have avoided much of that by loading up on biotechnology, with holdings like ImmunityBio, Inc., which focuses on immunotherapy products, up 131% this year.MOON “has a heavier weight to biotech companies and less on straight technology and internet companies, which are the reason why ARKK has underperformed,” said Mohit Bajaj, director of ETFs for WallachBeth Capital.Launched in November, MOON has risen roughly 70% since then, yet has attracted only about $220 million in assets. ARKK’s haul of more than $7 billion so far this year has put its total above $24 billion.The definitions of “innovation” and “disruption” are in the eye of the beholder, so funds can embrace those themes in different ways. In the case of ARKK, that focus is narrower and its active management structure gives Wood the ability to alter positions based on the latest companies performing well.Yet ARKK’s large stakes in firms like Tesla Inc., Square Inc. and Roku Inc. dragged it down in the past month, with the automaker, for instance, slumping more than 36% from its January high before rebounding 26%.MOON’s passive fund tracks the S&P Kensho Moonshot Index of the 50 most-innovative companies in sectors ranging from smart transportation to human evolution.This means that MOON is “focusing on multiple themes, as opposed to a narrow theme like cloud computing or genomics or video games,” said Todd Rosenbluth, director of ETF research for CFRA Research.MOON’s largest sector allocation, biotech, makes up 17% of the fund, compared with ARKK’s biggest stake, a 22% allocation to internet companies. The top MOON holdings, laser-scanning company MicroVision Inc. and Vuzix Corp., an optical goods manufacturer, have advanced 231% and 145% respectively this year.Other ARKK peers have also topped its year-to-date performance. Passively managed Global X Thematic Growth ETF (GXTG), has gained almost 16%. Actively managed competitors Fidelity New Millennium ETF (FMIL) and the BlackRock Future Innovators ETF (BFTR), with holdings like Penn National Gaming Inc. and Axon Enterprise Inc., have added 10% or more.To date, none have proved much of a threat to ARKK, which has returned more than 200% in the past 12 months and helped spur a loyal following around Wood. Those already invested are unlikely to leave for greener pastures, according to Sal Bruno, chief investment officer at IndexIQ.“There’s definitely a first-mover advantage to ETFs,” he said. “People get into them and they tend to stay in them as long as they are doing well.”For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Boeing Testing Dreamliner Cockpit Windows as Flaws Search Widens

    (Bloomberg) -- Boeing Co. is scrutinizing the flight-deck windows of some of its 787 Dreamliners as the beleaguered planemaker expands its search for potential manufacturing flaws that have delayed deliveries of its marquee jetliner, according to people briefed on the matter.Chicago-based Boeing has been testing the cockpit windows in a limited batch of aircraft after learning a supplier modified its production process, two of the people said, asking not to be identified because the matter is sensitive. Boeing wants to ensure the windows still meet its requirements after the change, but the testing isn’t expected to affect March deliveries, one of the people said.The emergence of yet another potential glitch comes as Boeing’s mechanics and engineers work furiously to try to restart 787 Dreamliner deliveries by the end of this month, in line with what executives promised during a January earnings call. The U.S. manufacturer hasn’t handed over any of the jets since October after discovering more of the tiny dimples in the inner lining where the carbon-fiber fuselage barrels are fused to form the jet’s frame. New issues with the plane could pose problems for shipments beyond this month, making it more difficult for Boeing to meet its delivery target for the year.When asked about the window checks, a Boeing representative referred back to the company’s March 9 statement that said it is “progressing through inspections and rework as necessary on undelivered airplanes.”“Based on our current plans, we continue to expect to resume delivering 787s by the end of March; however, we will continue to take the time necessary and will adjust any delivery plans as needed,” the company said in the statement.A supplier revising its manufacturing methods typically wouldn’t make headlines. But with Boeing under scrutiny from regulators and customers after two fatal crashes involving its 737 Max and a slew of production glitches, officials need to ensure the modified processes still meet all requirements. The testing of flight-deck windows in other batches of Dreamliners is still ongoing, one of the people said.Boeing dropped 3% to $257.79 at 11:07 a.m. in New York, logging the sharpest decline on the Dow Jones Industrial Average. Boeing had advanced 24% this year through Monday, while the Dow industrials climbed 7.7%.Aircraft FinancingThe production disruptions have forced Boeing to store more than 80 Dreamliners around its factories and in the California desert, creating a new worry just as the crisis surrounding its 737 Max subsides. For some customers, the delays threaten to hamstring aircraft for which financing is already lined up, while for others, the expanding inspections provide an excuse to avoid taking expensive new jets at a time when international travel has been laid low by Covid-19.Boeing has been working with its suppliers since late last year to find the source of manufacturing flaws with its 787 Dreamliner aircraft. Spirit AeroSystems Holdings Inc., which makes the Dreamliner’s nose and cockpit, said last month that it’s conducting an engineering analysis of so-called “noncomformities” on its portion of the carbon-fiber frame.A key 787 buyer, Air Lease Corp., has cautioned that production issues “seem to have mushroomed” for the twin-aisle jet. “There’s just greater and greater levels of inspections going on,” said John Plueger, chief executive officer of the Los Angeles-based aircraft lessor.(Updates with shares in seventh paragraph.)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Exclusive: India readies Saudi oil import cut as stand-off escalates - sources

    Indian state refiners are planning to cut oil imports from Saudi Arabia by about a quarter in May, in an escalating stand-off with Riyadh following OPEC's decision to ignore calls from New Delhi to help the global economy with higher supply. Indian Oil Corp, Bharat Petroleum Corp., Hindustan Petroleum Corp and Mangalore Refinery and Petrochemicals Ltd are preparing to lift about 10.8 million barrels in May, the sources said on condition of anonymity. State refiners, which control about 60% of India's 5 million barrels per day (bpd) refining capacity, together import an average 14.7-14.8 million barrels of Saudi oil in a month, the sources said.

  • Lawmakers to IRS: ‘Millions of stressed-out taxpayers, businesses and preparers would appreciate an extension’ on April 15 tax deadline

    Calls to extend the federal income tax filing deadline are intensifying, fueled by the tax code tweaks in the newly-enacted $1.9 trillion stimulus bill. “Millions of stressed-out taxpayers, businesses and preparers would appreciate an extension of the deadline to file their 2020 tax returns,” wrote more than 100 members of Congress in a letter to the Internal Revenue Service and the Treasury Department on Tuesday, less than a month ahead of the current deadline. In February, eight Democrats signed a letter asking the IRS to push back the April 15 deadline.

  • Americans ready to pour $40 billion into bitcoin and the stock market as stimulus checks arrive: survey

    Americans intend to plow as much as 10% of the latest round of stimulus checks into bitcoin and stocks, according to a survey by Mizuho Securities, with bitcoin by far the more popular choice.

  • Credit Suisse’s Greensill Funds Strayed From Tame Invoice Loans

    (Bloomberg) -- Credit Suisse Group AG marketed its popular supply chain finance funds as among the safest investments it offered, because the loans they held were backed by invoices that would be paid in a matter of weeks.But as the funds grew into a $10 billion strategy, they strayed from that pitch and much of the money was lent through Greensill Capital against expected future invoices, for sales that were merely predicted, according to people with knowledge of the matter. Now, investors in the frozen funds are left facing the potential of steep losses as the assets are liquidated.The suspension of the strategy this month, amid uncertainties about the value of the assets, has kicked off a chain reaction across the globe that forced Greensill Capital to file for insolvency and could cost thousands of jobs at companies it financed. For Credit Suisse and Chief Executive Officer Thomas Gottstein, who only last year ordered a probe into the funds that subsequently failed to prevent their collapse, the reputational hit is only just beginning to unfold as clients wait for their money.The Greensill-linked funds were among the fastest-growing at Credit Suisse’s asset management unit, attracting money from yield-starved investors seeking alternatives to money markets, in a region that has to contend with negative interest rates. They offered “stable and uncorrelated returns” by investing in “buyer-confirmed trade receivables / buyer payment undertakings, supplier payment undertakings and account receivables,” according to fund documents.Credit Suisse rated the flagship fund the safest on a scale of one to seven, in part because many of the assets were insured. A high-octane version of the fund that didn’t use insurance was given the second-safest rating in investor documents.Receivables financing is viewed as relatively safe because it simply relies on waiting on a company to pay for goods already received. Greensill also offered what it called “future accounts receivable” financing and touted its ability to project what revenue would come in. But such lending has a far different risk level and typically carries much higher interest rates to compensate for the chance that future business fails to pan out.People with direct knowledge of the funds and their holdings said that while the money pools initially invested only in receivables backed by actual sales, they increasingly shifted to predictions of future revenue as the strategy -- and Greensill Capital -- swelled in size.“Mixing these two types of assets in one fund,” said Michiel Steeman, a professor specializing in supply chain finance at the Windesheim University of Applied Sciences in the Netherlands, “should never have happened because you’re trying to sell something under a different name.”While traditional supply chain finance funds can be viewed “like a money market fund,” he said, “the moment you start to mix that with all the future receivables over the next decade, then it loses all the characteristics of the money market fund.”Warehousing AgreementIt’s not clear whether the shift to potentially riskier financings violated the funds’ mandate. Fund disclosures made it difficult for investors to track the counterparties that had borrowed from the fund, because the loans in recent years were increasingly moved into vehicles named after roads and landmarks near Lex Greensill’s hometown in Australia.Crucially, the bank allowed Greensill Capital, which sourced the loans and packaged them for sale, to funnel those notes to the funds through a so-called warehousing agreement, as long as they met certain broad guidelines. The fund documents explicitly state that the portfolio managers “will therefore not exercise discretionary investment management powers in respect of the notes.”A large part of the riskier financings involved companies linked to Sanjeev Gupta’s GFG Alliance, whose steel empire is now trying to stave off default after losing its main source of funding. Others were to companies backed by Masayoshi Son’s SoftBank Vision Fund, which had also invested in Greensill Capital and the Credit Suisse funds, according to the people.Officials for Credit Suisse, Greensill, GFG and SoftBank declined to comment.Gupta had been a major client for Greensill early on, and a lot of the assets Greensill Capital sourced from companies tied to GFG ended up in the Credit Suisse funds. In April 2018, as the bank was still ramping up the supply-chain finance strategy, the flagship fund had about a third of its $1.1 billion in notes linked to Gupta’s GFG Alliance companies or his customers.While the overall concentration has come down, at least $1 billion of the assets in all four funds are now tied to Gupta’s GFG, said the people. Across Lex Greensill’s firms, the exposure to Gupta was about $5 billion at the time the financier’s company filed for insolvency, they said.In court documents dated March 8, Lex Greensill said that GFG was “heavily dependent” on financing provided by Greensill Capital, “particularly finance through the future accounts receivables programmes.”BaFin’s ProbeWhile part of the receivables Greensill Capital purchased from higher-risk companies such as GFG were insured, Credit Suisse decided to freeze the funds after a major insurer refused to renew coverage. It’s not clear whether the existing coverage will pay out, after the company -- Japan’s Tokio Marine Holdings Inc. -- questioned the validity of the contracts.Investors in the funds hadn’t been told about the risk that some of the insurance was about to lapse, according to Edouard Fremault, a partner at Deminor in Brussels, a firm that funds investment-recovery litigation.Greensill loans to GFG-linked companies were also at the center of an investigation into Greensill Bank that German regulator BaFin has been conducting since the middle of last year. Greensill Bank, a Bremen-based lender, had been capitalized with money from a SoftBank investment and Greensill was using it as another vehicle to extend loans and warehouse them. BaFin had become worried that too many of those were tied to Gupta.Last week, the regulator said that Greensill Bank “was unable to provide evidence of the existence of receivables in its balance sheet that it had purchased from the GFG Alliance Group.” BaFin has asked prosecutors in the city of Bremen to investigate the bank.Credit Suisse hasn’t commented on how much money in the funds was linked to GFG and its customers. But the bank last year changed the fund guidelines to limit how much exposure they can have to a single borrower, after an internal probe into potential conflicts of interest involving another key backer of Greensill, the SoftBank Vision Fund.SoftBank had invested about $1.5 billion in Greensill Capital in 2019 to become its largest outside backer. It also put hundreds of millions of dollars into the Credit Suisse funds that Greensill ran. The funds, in turn, had extended a large amount of financing to companies in which the Vision Fund also held an equity stake.Despite the change in the rule and the fact that SoftBank was forced to pull its fund investment -- about $700 million in total -- the Credit Suisse supply chain finance funds had at least $629 million in assets tied to SoftBank-backed companies as of late January.Among them are hotel group Oyo and China’s Guazi. The two had at least $363 million of receivables outstanding in the funds, according to filings. The bulk of these loans weren’t backed by actual sales, people familiar with the matter said.For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Las Vegas Opens Casinos to 50% Capacity. Here’s Why That’s Good for MGM.

    As stimulus-fed tourists and gamblers return to Sin City, MGM Resorts is positioned to cash in, says Jefferies.

  • Solar Stocks Sink on Proposed California Rule Changes. Why Utilities in Other States May Wage Similar Battles.

    The tough line being taken by California utilities may foreshadow similar fights from other utilities across the country

  • XRP Jumps as Bullish ‘Golden Cross’ Pattern Appears in Price Chart

    It's often a bullish indicator when the the 50-week moving average crosses above the 100-week, but traders can get trapped on the wrong side of the market.

  • Home builder confidence dips to lowest level since August as concerns grow about rising material costs and higher interest rates

    The numbers: The construction industry’s confidence waned in March, according to research from a trade group released Tuesday. The National Association of Home Builders’ monthly confidence index dropped two points to a reading of 82 in March, the trade group said. Index readings over 50 are a sign of improving confidence.

  • Stripe’s Value Jumps to $95 Billion, Becomes Top U.S. Startup

    (Bloomberg) -- Stripe Inc.’s valuation almost tripled in less than a year to $95 billion with its latest funding round, making it the most valuable U.S. startup.The online payments processing company drew $600 million in its latest fundraising, Stripe said in a statement.The valuation figure is at the top of the range Bloomberg News reported in November, when Stripe was in talks with investors that would boost its value to more than $70 billion, with the possibility of pushing it to as high as $100 billion. The valuation also overtook billionaire Elon Musk’s SpaceX and Instacart Inc., according to CBInsights data.Stripe was founded in 2010 by two Irish siblings: 32-year-old Patrick Collison and his younger brother John, 30. Their net worth surged to $11.4 billion each with the latest valuation, according to the Bloomberg Billionaires Index, up from $4.3 billion in the last funding round.The company’s software, which competes with Square Inc. and Paypal Holdings Inc., is used by businesses to accept payments. Customers include Amazon.com Inc., Salesforce.com Inc., and Lyft Inc.Stripe will invest in its European operations, in particular its headquarters in Dublin, to support surging demand and expand its global payments and treasury network. It also has a dual headquarters in San Francisco, according to its website.Primary investors in Stripe also include the digital investment unit of Allianz Group, Axa SA, Baillie Gifford, Fidelity Management & Research Co., Sequoia Capital and Ireland’s National Treasury Management Agency, the company said Sunday.Stripe didn’t really need the money in spite of the fundraising, Chief Financial Officer Dhivya Suryadevara said. “I view this as a bit more opportunistic,” she said in an interview on Sunday. The company “is highly capital efficient.”Stripe was valued at $36 billion as recently as April, when it raised $600 million from investors including Andreessen Horowitz and Sequoia Capital.“It will just sit on the balance sheet,” Mike Moritz, partner at Sequoia Capital and a Stripe board member, said in an interview, emphasizing that the money will just be “a rainy day fund -- it pays to have a little more insurance.”Stripe has benefited as some of its customers such as Instacart, which started out small, grew into significant companies. For Stripe, “the growth has been rapid and perhaps more rapid than anticipated,” Moritz said.Both Moritz and Suryadevara said Stripe will continue to seek out acquisitions. The company isn’t focusing on an initial public offering right now, the CFO said, and picked investors who shared its long-term view. “The next 10 years and beyond are even more exciting,” she added.Mark Carney, former governor of both the Bank of England and Bank of Canada, joined its board last month. He will help guide Stripe’s efforts to enable more businesses to bring funding to emerging carbon removal technologies.Stripe, which sells software allowing businesses to accept online payments, has been a beneficiary of the e-commerce boom accelerated by the coronavirus pandemic. The company has recently branched out to offer checking accounts to businesses through e-commerce providers, working with banks including Citigroup Inc., Goldman Sachs Group Inc. and Barclays Plc.For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Betting on the post-pandemic boom? Bank of America has 17 stock recommendations

    Stocks have been getting juiced by hopes for a pandemic recovery as vaccinations increase in the U.S. Bank of America says smaller value names are the way to go. Here are its ideas.