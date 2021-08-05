U.S. markets close in 6 hours 15 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,417.21
    +14.55 (+0.33%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,958.42
    +165.75 (+0.48%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    14,814.81
    +34.28 (+0.23%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,204.97
    +8.65 (+0.39%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    68.46
    +0.31 (+0.45%)
     

  • Gold

    1,812.30
    -2.20 (-0.12%)
     

  • Silver

    25.48
    +0.01 (+0.05%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1846
    +0.0003 (+0.02%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.1970
    +0.0130 (+1.10%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3910
    +0.0026 (+0.19%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    109.7040
    +0.2360 (+0.22%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    37,842.89
    -1,336.05 (-3.41%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    940.02
    -35.88 (-3.68%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,111.77
    -12.09 (-0.17%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,728.12
    +144.04 (+0.52%)
     
JOBS:

Another 385,000 Americans filed jobless claims for week ended July 31

New weekly jobless claims dipped to come in near consensus estimates

TMX says Q2 retail trading volumes stay up despite pullback from Q1

·1 min read
FILE PHOTO: A TMX Group sign, the company that runs the Toronto Stock Exchange, is seen in Toronto
In this article:
TORONTO (Reuters) - Canadian exchange operator TMX Group has seen retail trading volumes up 37% in the second quarter versus two years ago, and are up between 60% and 80% in its retail investor-focused indexes, executives said on an analyst call on Thursday.

The group, which reported adjusted earnings that beat analyst expectations in the three months through June, also said that, contrary to expectations, the pipeline for equity capital raisings has not slowed during the summer.

TMX Group also expects a "substantial increase" in long-term bond issuances to fund large government expenditures, and that will help drive the derivatives market linked to these products, which the company has been expanding in.

(Reporting by Nichola Saminather; editing by Jonathan Oatis)

