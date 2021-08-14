U.S. markets closed

TNS Releases Report on 'Did Tesla Push Crypto Currency toward a Transition in Energy Efficient Blockchain Protocol?'

Traders News Source
·4 min read

NEW YORK, Aug. 14, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Recently, Traders News Source (TNS) has released a report on 'Did Tesla Push Crypto Currency toward a Transition in Energy Efficient Blockchain Protocol?'. Traders News Source is a leading independent equity research and corporate access firm focused on finding and reporting on the next hot market sectors and growth stocks is reporting on Tesla's Elon Musk and Bitcoin (BTC).

If people follow crypto currency at all they likely remember back in February 2021 when Tesla announced a $1.5 billion investment in Bitcoin and a plan to accept digital currency as payment for electric cars. By mid-April Bitcoin was trading at a level over $64K.

Then in mid-May, Tesla, through its CEO Elon Musk, announced it would stop accepting Bitcoin as payment for its electric vehicles citing the rapidly increasing use of fossil fuels for bitcoin mining. It didn't take long for Bitcoin to retreat to the $40K range it had previously been trading at.

Read their full report on Elon Musk, Tesla and the crypto currency protocol transition here: Full Report

Copy and paste to browser may be required: https://tradersnewssource.com/did-telsa-push-crypto-currency-toward-a-transition-in-energy-efficient-blockchain-protocol/

That statement by Tesla was a wakeup call for many investors and users of Bitcoin. While just about everyone knows about Bitcoin, the blockchain and Bitcoin mining aren't fully understood by many. Mr. Musk is right, it takes massive amounts of energy to facilitate the computers that mine cryptocurrencies on the blockchain.

Like most industries, innovation is hitting the crypto currency sector with new blockchain mining protocols that use only a fraction of the energy of the protocol used in Bitcoin and Ethereum, two of the original crypto currencies. See which crypto currencies are using the newer protocol in their full report.

Disclosure

Traders News Source LLC (TNS) produces regular sponsored and non-sponsored reports, articles, stock market blogs, and popular investment newsletters covering small and micro-cap equity markets. TNS has two distinct and independent departments. One department produces non-sponsored analyst certified content generally in the form of press releases, articles and reports covering equities listed on NYSE, NASDAQ and OTC exchanges. The other produces sponsored content (in most cases not reviewed by a registered analyst), which typically consists of compensated investment newsletters, articles and reports covering listed stocks and micro-caps. Such sponsored content is outside the scope of procedures detailed below.

TNS LLC has not been compensated; directly or indirectly; for producing or publishing this document.

NO WARRANTY

TNS, the Author, and the Reviewer are not responsible for any error which may be occasioned at the time of printing of this document or any error, mistake, or shortcoming. No liability is accepted whatsoever for any direct, indirect, or consequential loss arising from the use of this document. TNS, the Author, and the Reviewer expressly disclaim any fiduciary responsibility or liability for any consequences, financial or otherwise arising from any reliance placed on the information in this document. Additionally, TNS, the Author, and the Reviewer do not (1) guarantee the accuracy, timeliness, completeness, or correct sequencing of the information, or (2) warrant any results from use of the information. The included information is subject to change without notice.

NOT AN OFFERING

This document is not intended as an offering, recommendation, or a solicitation of an offer to buy or sell the securities mentioned or discussed and is to be used for informational purposes only. Please read all associated disclosures and disclaimers in full before investing. Neither TNS nor any party affiliated with us is a registered investment adviser or broker-dealer with any agency or in any jurisdiction whatsoever. To download their report(s), read their disclosures, or for more information, visit http://www.tradersnewssource.com.

For any questions, inquiries, or comments reach out to us directly. If people're a company we are covering and wish to no longer be featured on their coverage list, contact us via email at: editor@tradersnewssource.com

CFA® and Chartered Financial Analyst® are registered trademarks owned by CFA Institute.

Media Contact

Company: Traders News Source

Contact: Mark Roberts

E-mail: editor@tradersnewssource.com

Website: https://tradersnewssource.com/

SOURCE: Traders News Source



