TNS Releases Report on 'Helbiz Aims to Dominate the Urban Micro Mobility Sector with Multiple Verticals'

Traders News Source
·2 min read

NEW YORK, Sept. 19, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Traders News Source (TNS) Reports on Helbiz, Inc., a global leader in micro-mobility services. Launched in 2015 and headquartered in New York City, the company offers a fleet of vehicles including e-scooters, e-bicycles, and e-mopeds all on one platform along side additional verticals. HLBZ generates revenues through equipment rentals, advertising, and delivery services.

Read the TNS full report on Helbiz and their verticals here: https://tapit.us/oGeFl1

As urban centers across the globe continue to add inhabitants the market for micro-mobility has been projected to be $300-450B by 2030. Some of the biggest players in micro mobility are BIRD, a private US company estimated to be worth $1-10B, and LIME, also a private US company, with an estimated value of $2.4B and whose major backer is UBER.

Some large cap public companies offer micro-mobility products for rental, but not as their main business. SPIN, a popular micro-mobility company, provides riders access to high-quality scooters with a maximum speed of 15 miles per hour and is owned by Ford Motor. In addition to their ride sharing business, Lyft offers a micro mobility service.

NO WARRANTY

TNS, the Author, and the Reviewer are not responsible for any error which may be occasioned at the time of printing of this document or any error, mistake, or shortcoming. No liability is accepted whatsoever for any direct, indirect, or consequential loss arising from the use of this document. TNS, the Author, and the Reviewer expressly disclaim any fiduciary responsibility or liability for any consequences, financial or otherwise arising from any reliance placed on the information in this document. Additionally, TNS, the Author, and the Reviewer do not (1) guarantee the accuracy, timeliness, completeness, or correct sequencing of the information, or (2) warrant any results from use of the information. The included information is subject to change without notice.

NOT AN OFFERING

This document is not intended as an offering, recommendation, or a solicitation of an offer to buy or sell the securities mentioned or discussed and is to be used for informational purposes only. Please read all associated disclosures and disclaimers in full before investing. Neither TNS nor any party affiliated with us is a registered investment adviser or broker-dealer with any agency or in any jurisdiction whatsoever. To download their report(s), read their disclosures, or for more information, visit http://www.tradersnewssource.com.

For any questions, inquiries, or comments reach out to us directly. If you're involved with a company TNS is covering and wish to no longer be featured on their coverage list, contact via email at: editor@tradersnewssource.com

Media Contact

Company: Traders News Source (TNS)

Contact: Media Team

E-mail: editor@tradersnewssource.com

Website: https://tradersnewssource.com/

SOURCE: Traders News Source (TNS)


