Elena Gomez, Chief Financial Officer of Toast Inc (NYSE:TOST), executed a sale of 11,650 shares in the company on January 3, 2024, according to a recent SEC Filing. The transaction was carried out at an average price of $17.39 per share, resulting in a total value of $202,691.50.

Toast Inc operates as a cloud-based, end-to-end technology platform purpose-built for the entire restaurant community. The company provides a suite of software as a service (SaaS) products, including point of sale, payment processing, and various other management tools to help restaurant owners streamline operations, increase revenue, and deliver amazing guest experiences.

Over the past year, the insider has sold a total of 59,919 shares of Toast Inc, with no recorded purchases. The recent sale further contributes to the trend observed in the company's insider transaction history.

The insider transaction history for Toast Inc indicates a pattern of more frequent sales than purchases among insiders. In the past year, there has been a total of 1 insider buy and 98 insider sells.

On the date of the insider's most recent transaction, shares of Toast Inc were trading at $17.39, giving the company a market capitalization of $9.464 billion.

Toast Inc CFO Elena Gomez Sells 11,650 Shares

Investors often monitor insider transactions as they can provide insights into the company's performance and insider perspectives on the stock's value. However, it is important to consider a wide range of factors when evaluating the implications of insider trading activity.

This article, generated by GuruFocus, is designed to provide general insights and is not tailored financial advice. Our commentary is rooted in historical data and analyst projections, utilizing an impartial methodology, and is not intended to serve as specific investment guidance. It does not formulate a recommendation to purchase or divest any stock and does not consider individual investment objectives or financial circumstances. Our objective is to deliver long-term, fundamental data-driven analysis. Be aware that our analysis might not incorporate the most recent, price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative information. GuruFocus holds no position in the stocks mentioned herein.

This article first appeared on GuruFocus.

