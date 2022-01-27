U.S. markets open in 29 minutes

U.S. economy expanded at 6.9% annualized rate in Q4, 5.5% expected

U.S. gross domestic product (GDP) ramped up in the final months of 2021

TOBACCO FREE FLORIDA LAUNCHES NEW DIGITAL CESSATION PROGRAM, LIVE VAPE FREE, TO HELP TEENS QUIT ELECTRONIC CIGARETTES

·3 min read

Teens looking to sign up for Live Vape Free can text VAPEFREE to 873373

TALLAHASSEE, Fla., Jan. 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Tobacco Free Florida introduced Live Vape Free, a first-ever program that offers tools and resources to address teen electronic cigarette use (e-cigarette). The program is designed to help teens quit nicotine and empowers adults to support teens who want to quit.

Live Vape Free is a text-based program that provides teens (ages 13-17) with text support, interactive content and one-on-one coaching to help them quit e-cigarettes. The program is tailored to teens by featuring an authentic voice. The cadence of the program also adapts to the teen's level of engagement, which may differ from person to person. The program features content that:

  • Educates teens on the keys to quitting nicotine.

  • Motivates, inspires and enlightens users on the importance of staying nicotine-free.

  • Helps teens find their "why" when quitting.

  • Boosts overall confidence among teens looking to quit.

"Mobile-based interventions, such as text messaging programs, offer a free and convenient method of cessation for teens," said State Surgeon General Joseph Ladapo. "Tobacco Free Florida continues to prove itself as one of the leading nicotine cessation programs in the country by introducing this teen-focused program, further emphasizing the importance of meeting individuals where they are in an effort to help them quit nicotine."

Teen e-cigarette use has significantly increased in recent years and, in 2021, e-cigarettes were the most used tobacco product among teens. In Florida, 12.8% of youth (ages 11-17) still use e-cigarettes, compared to just 1.1% who still use conventional cigarettes.

"E-cigarettes are not safe for teens. We know that the brain develops until about age 25 and is more vulnerable to the effects of nicotine, including reduced impulse control, attention and cognition, and mood disorders," said Laura Corbin, Bureau Chief of Tobacco Free Florida. "At a time when e-cigarettes remain the most popular tobacco product among teens, we are excited to introduce this new, special program that provides Florida teens with the support they need to quit e-cigarettes."

Adults in teens' lives, such as parents, guardians, teachers and administrators, can also play a key role in helping teens quit e-cigarettes. Live Vape Free provides adults with self-paced online courses, one-on-one coaching support and downloadable toolkits to educate them on teen e-cigarette use and arms them with the tools needed to support teens on their quit journey.

For more information on how to sign up for either of the Live Vape Free programs, visit TobaccoFreeFlorida.com/LiveVapeFree.

Adults (ages 18 and older) looking to quit any form of nicotine, including e-cigarettes, can do so with the Quit Your Way program. Tobacco Free Florida offers free and proven-effective tools and services at TobaccoFreeFlorida.com/QuitYourWay.

About Tobacco Free Florida

The Florida Department of Health's Tobacco Free Florida campaign is a statewide cessation and prevention campaign funded by Florida's tobacco settlement fund. Since the program began in 2007, more than 254,000 Floridians have successfully quit using one of Tobacco Free Florida's free tools and services. There are now approximately 451,000 fewer adult smokers in Florida than there was 10 years ago, and the state has saved $17.7 billion in health care costs. To learn more about Tobacco Free Florida's Quit Your Way services, visit www.TobaccoFreeFlorida.com or follow the campaign on Facebook at www.facebook.com/TobaccoFreeFlorida or on Twitter at www.twitter.com/tobaccofreefla.

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/tobacco-free-florida-launches-new-digital-cessation-program-live-vape-free-to-help-teens-quit-electronic-cigarettes-301469463.html

SOURCE Tobacco Free Florida

