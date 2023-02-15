Tobacco-Free Smoking Alternative Brand King Palm Launches New Rolls with Flavored Tips in 2023

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / February 14, 2023 / King Palm, a tobacco-free smoking alternative brand, is launching a line of new rolls with flavored tips in 2023. These new rolls are made with a flavor capsule within the tip, making them an excellent option for smokers who prefer flavored smoke, similar to flavored vapes. The brand is currently one of the leaders in the industry of tobacco-free smoking alternatives, and this inventory expansion will allow them to branch out and offer more variety to its customers. These new rolls with flavored tips are unlike any other rolls available on the market and will attract new customers who prefer flavored products.

"King Palms is so excited to launch this new line of flavored tipped rolls. As leaders in the tobacco-free smoking alternative industry, we go out of our way to offer the highest quality cigar wraps to our customers, with as much variety as possible," stated Kay Shoor, CEO of King Palm. "We hope that this new product line will be able to stand side-by-side with our staple product, the palm leaf rolls, which have become a favorite of our customers. These flavored tips offer a vape-like experience for people who prefer flavored smoke, without the harmful additives and tobacco."

Founded in Ontario, California in 2016, King Palm is a pioneer in tobacco-free alternatives in the smoking community. They are known for their 100% real palm leaf cigar wraps that provide a slow-burning smoking experience that is free of chemicals, artificial flavors, preservatives, and glue. Since 2016, their product line has grown to include numerous flavors that capture the interest of the smoking community, and they continue to expand.

For more information about King Palm, go to www.kingpalm.com.

