Tobacco Market Size to Grow by USD 146.50 bn from 2021 to 2025|Altria Group Inc. and British American Tobacco Among Key Contributors to Growth| Technavio

·3 min read

NEW YORK, Oct. 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The tobacco market size is expected to increase by USD 146.50 bn from 2021 to 2025, registering a CAGR of 3.51%, according to the latest research report from Technavio. This report provides a holistic update, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis. The tobacco market is segmented by end-user (combustible tobacco and smokeless tobacco) and geography (APAC, Europe, North America, MEA, and South America).

Attractive Opportunities in Tobacco Market by End-user and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025
Attractive Opportunities in Tobacco Market by End-user and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025

Download Our Free Sample Report to explore growth opportunities in the tobacco market.

The tobacco market report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by increasing new product launches.

The tobacco market covers the following areas:

Tobacco Market Sizing
Tobacco Market Forecast
Tobacco Market Analysis

Companies Mentioned

  • Altria Group Inc.

  • British American Tobacco Plc

  • Djarum

  • Imperial Brands Plc

  • JT International SA

  • Philip Morris International Inc.

  • Poschl Tabak GmbH and Co. KG

  • Pyxus International Inc.

  • Scandinavian Tobacco Group AS

  • Vector Group Ltd.

Subscribe to our "Lite Plan" billed annually at USD 3000 to view 3 reports monthly and download 3 reports annually.

Related Reports:

  • Flavored Cigar Market: The flavored cigar market has been segmented by type (machine-made and hand-rolled), flavor (fruit-flavored cigar, alcohol- and non-alcohol-flavored cigar, and others), and geography (North America, Europe, APAC, MEA, and South America). Download Free Sample Report

  • E-cigarette Market in UK: The e-cigarette market in UK has been segmented by product (modular e-cigarettes, rechargeable e-cigarettes, and disposable e-cigarettes) and distribution channel (offline and online). Download Free Sample Report

Tobacco Market Scope

Report Coverage

Details

Page number

120

Base year

2020

Forecast period

2021-2025

Growth momentum & CAGR

Accelerate at a CAGR of 3.51%

Market growth 2021-2025

USD 146.50 billion

Market structure

Fragmented

YoY growth (%)

3.28

Regional analysis

APAC, Europe, North America, MEA, and South America

Performing market contribution

APAC at 55%

Key consumer countries

China, US, Germany, Japan, and UK

Competitive landscape

Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope

Companies profiled

Altria Group Inc., British American Tobacco Plc, Djarum, Imperial Brands Plc, JT International SA, Philip Morris International Inc., Poschl Tabak GmbH and Co. KG, Pyxus International Inc., Scandinavian Tobacco Group AS, and Vector Group Ltd.

Market Dynamics

Parent market analysis, market growth inducers and obstacles, fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period

Customization purview

If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Key Topics Covered:

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

  • Market ecosystem

  • Value chain analysis

For more valuable insights, View Our Report Snapshot

About Us
Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provide actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact:
Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/

Technavio (PRNewsfoto/Technavio)
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/tobacco-market-size-to-grow-by-usd-146-50-bn-from-2021-to-2025altria-group-inc-and-british-american-tobacco-among-key-contributors-to-growth-technavio-301408355.html

SOURCE Technavio

