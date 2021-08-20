U.S. markets open in 6 hours 53 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,392.50
    -9.00 (-0.20%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    34,755.00
    -63.00 (-0.18%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    14,914.50
    -13.50 (-0.09%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,124.00
    -5.10 (-0.24%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    64.07
    +0.38 (+0.60%)
     

  • Gold

    1,789.80
    +6.70 (+0.38%)
     

  • Silver

    23.29
    +0.06 (+0.26%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1686
    +0.0004 (+0.04%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.2420
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    21.67
    +0.10 (+0.46%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3620
    -0.0018 (-0.13%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    109.6670
    -0.0740 (-0.07%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    47,083.84
    +2,676.61 (+6.03%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,190.56
    +85.51 (+7.74%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,058.86
    -110.46 (-1.54%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,013.25
    -267.92 (-0.98%)
     

Tobii Interim Report for the Second Quarter 2021

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·5 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

STOCKHOLM, Aug. 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Comment by Tobii's CEO Henrik Eskilsson:

"Our result was severely affected by supply disruptions and the continuing impact of the pandemic. Business activity, however, developed favorably across all divisions, which was demonstrated by good order intake. We now look forward to a strong second half of 2021, which we kick-started with the announcement of our entry into the Automotive DMS market with several partnerships and the acquisition of Phasya. Both investments have a great strategic rationale and are fantastic complements to our current portfolio."

Second quarter April - June 2021

  • Revenue was SEK 282 million (333), corresponding to organic decline of 4%. In line with previous communication, supply disruptions in Tobii Dynavox resulted in a large deferral of revenue from the second to mainly the third quarter 2021.

  • Gross margin was 66% (69%).

  • The Group's operating result was SEK -99 million (-45).

  • The net profit for the period amounted to SEK -114 million (-74).

  • Earnings per share amounted to SEK -1.14 (-0.75).

Business development

  • Order intake was strong with Tobii Pro now back at around the same level as before the pandemic and order intake for Tobii Dynavox was higher than levels seen before the pandemic.

  • Tobii Tech received five design wins, including a VR headset and several medical applications.

  • Tobii partnered with Nvidia to, based on Tobii´s Spotlight Technology, introduce a no-code dynamic foveated rendering solution which furthers widespread adoption of eye tracking in VR.

  • After the quarter, Tobii announced its entry into the Automotive Driver Monitoring-Systems market.

  • After the quarter, Tobii announced that is has acquired Phasya. This acquisition will speed up Tobii´s product roadmap within automotive as well as several other markets that Tobii addresses.

  • The preparations for the listing of Tobii Dynavox and the integration of Tobii Tech and Tobii Pro are progressing according to plan.

Comments from the CEO

Our result was severely affected by supply disruptions and the continuing impact of the pandemic. Business activity, however, developed favorably across all divisions, which was demonstrated by good order intake. We now look forward to a strong second half of 2021, which we kick-started with the announcement of our entry into the Automotive DMS market with several partnerships and the acquisition of Phasya. Both investments have a great strategic rationale and are fantastic complements to our current portfolio.

Tobii Dynavox´s revenue decreased by 15 percent organically. This was a result of the previously announced supply disruptions following component shortages, which led to an exceptionally large order book and sales pipeline. Deferred revenue from the first and second quarter corresponds to approximately SEK 70 million, which will materialize as additional revenue, mainly in the third quarter of 2021.
This shows a strong underlying demand and it paves the way for a return to solid growth in the second half of 2021. We have resolved the acute supply disruptions and already delivered most of the order book at the beginning of the third quarter.

Tobii Pro´s revenue increased by 40 percent organically despite a temporary budget freeze for most universities in China, and a continued negative impact of the pandemic where important markets have had extended restrictions.
Nevertheless, I am very pleased with the development as order intake strengthened markedly and was 50 percent higher than in the second quarter 2020, and around the same level as in 2019, and as we saw a very good development in customer interest and activity.
Tobii Pro launched a solution for market research with eye tracking on smartphones, which is an important step to grow our business in attention data analytics.

Tobii Tech´s revenue decreased by 15 percent organically. The pandemic has delayed the introduction and slowed the ramp up of products for our integration customers. The situation is becoming more manageable and the outlook for our customers is becoming more favorable. Intake of new customers and leads developed well and we obtained five new design wins in the quarter - one for the next generation VR headset with an existing customer, four for medical applications.
After the quarter ended, we announced our automotive driver monitoring system (DMS) initiative. Automotive DMS is a vertical that will grow rapidly over the next 5-10 years and Tobii is uniquely positioned to build a leading product and market position.
We also acquired Phasya, an innovative AI software company whose technology and expertise are a great complement to Tobii´s existing portfolio, primarily in automotive, but also with applications in other parts of Tobii. With Tobii´s breadth we can significantly accelerate the scaling of Phasya´s sales and bring its products into more verticals and application areas. We warmly welcome the Phasya team into the Tobii family.

Looking forward to a strong second half of the year
For the group, we have seen business activity pick-up which is demonstrated in sales and marketing expenses returning to more normal levels, however, profitability was impacted by the supply chain disruptions, continued pandemic effects, and some costs related to the spin-off and listing of Tobii Dynavox. Reaching profitability for the full year 2021 remains our ambition but has become more challenging due to the extending negative impacts of the pandemic.
The preparations for the spin-off and listing of Tobii Dynavox towards the end of the year are progressing according to plan. In parallel with this, we are executing on the integration of Tobii Pro and Tobii Tech, successfully fighting our way out of the pandemic, and on top driving innovation and new initiatives. This, together with the continued improving business environment in all three divisions, is setting the stage for a strong and exciting fall.

Henrik Eskilsson
CEO

Conference call
Today at 09:00 a.m. CET, Tobii will host a conference call with web cast presentation for media, analyst and investors. Please find dial-in details on Tobii's website under Calendar.

This report has not been subjected to review by the Company's auditors.

This information is information that Tobii AB is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation and the Securities Markets Act. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact person set out above, on August 20, 2021, at 7:30 a.m. CET.

Contact

Henrik Mawby, Head of Investor Relations, Tobii Group, phone: +46 (0)72 219 82 15, email: henrik.mawby@tobii.com

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/tobii-ab/r/tobii-interim-report-for-the-second-quarter-2021,c3400180

The following files are available for download:

https://mb.cision.com/Main/2874/3400180/1456556.pdf

Tobii AB Interim Report Q2 2021

https://mb.cision.com/Public/2874/3400180/b470878eedbf4c4b.pdf

Tobii Interim Report for the Second Quarter 2021 - press release - Aug 20 2021

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/tobii-interim-report-for-the-second-quarter-2021-301359602.html

SOURCE Tobii AB

Recommended Stories

  • Why Moderna, BioNTech, and Novavax Stocks Sank Today

    As of the market close, BioNTech (NASDAQ: BNTX) stock was down 8.8%. Shares of Moderna (NASDAQ: MRNA) and Novavax (NASDAQ: NVAX) fell 5.8% and 4.2%, respectively. CNBC reported that some scientists are criticizing the U.S. government's decision to move forward with third booster doses of messenger RNA (mRNA) vaccines as premature.

  • Warren Buffett And Analysts Agree You Should Own These 9 Stocks

    Warren Buffett is famous for betting against Wall Street. So, when analysts and Buffett agree on S&P 500 stocks to own, you'll want to pay attention.

  • Applied Materials seesaws after Q3 earnings beat

    Yahoo Finance's Jared Blikre breaks down the latest earnings report from Applied Materials.&nbsp;

  • The S&P 500 hasn’t fallen by at least 5% in nearly 200 sessions — Here’s what history says happens next

    Absent a sharp sell off, Friday will mark the 200th session that the S&P 500 index hasn't produced a drawdown of at least 5% from its recent peak, making the current stretch of equity levitation the longest since 2016, when the market went 404 sessions without falling by at least 5% peak to trough.

  • Is Alibaba Stock About To Rebound?

    Shares of Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NASDAQ: BABA) are extremely oversold. That means there’s a good chance they're about to stage some type of rebound. Oversold means the shares are trading at an extreme below what would be their usual or typical trading range. This attracts buyers into the market because they will be expecting a reversion or rally back up to the average. They could push the price higher. See Also: Alibaba Launches New NFT Marketplace: What You Need To Know The bottom part of t

  • Why Nio Stock Is Down Today

    Shares of Chinese electric vehicle maker Nio (NYSE: NIO) were trading lower on Thursday, under pressure amid a sell-off of luxury goods makers on concerns that China may take new actions to limit personal income and redistribute wealth. As of 10:45 a.m. EDT, Nio's American depositary shares were down about 4.2% from Wednesday's closing price. Hermès International, LVMH Moët Hennessy, Gucci owner Kering, and Ferrari were among the big luxury names trading sharply lower on Thursday, after China's government signaled that a crackdown on income inequality is coming.

  • Cardano Nears All-Time High as Investors Await Smart Contracts

    Expectations are rising for the blockchain to implement smart contract functionality by next month.

  • Why Robinhood Stock Plunged Today

    Shares of Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ: HOOD) fell 10.3% on Thursday after the online brokerage released its second-quarter financial results and alerted shareholders to a slowdown in trading activity. The gains were driven by a surge in cryptocurrency-related transaction revenue to $233 million, up from only $5 million in the year-ago quarter. Traders have flocked to Robinhood's platform over the past year.

  • Billionaire John Paulson Goes Big on These 2 High-Yield Dividend Stocks

    Every retail investor wants to ensure a solid portfolio return. The only question is, how? The stock market produces a vast mine of data, that by its nature forms a barrier to access. Some investors take a path of low resistance, and follow one or more market legends. These legends are the giants of the investing world, people like John Paulson. Paulson got his start in hedge management in 1994 with $2 million worth of initial capital. He was successful, and by 2003 he was managing $300 million

  • 10 Best Stocks to Buy According to Warren Buffett

    In this article, we discuss the 10 best stocks to buy according to Warren Buffett. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of these stocks, go directly to the 5 Best Stocks to Buy According to Warren Buffett. Warren Buffett, the chief of Nebraska-based Berkshire Hathaway, is one of the most successful investors in […]

  • 5 Best Chinese Stocks To Buy And Watch As Beijing Crackdowns Continue

    Hundreds of Chinese companies are listed on U.S. markets. But which are the best Chinese stocks to buy or watch right now? Weibo, Sohu, Nio, BYD Co. and Li Auto. China is the world's most-populous nation and the second-largest economy with a booming urban middle class and amazing entrepreneurial activity.

  • SoFi vs. Upstart vs. LendingClub: Which Should You Buy?

    There is much debate over which of these three popular fintechs is the superior company and better investment opportunity.

  • Why Jim Cramer Is Urging Investors Not To Sell Ford Stock

    Ford Motor Co (NYSE: F) has traded down to its lowest levels since May, but Jim Cramer urged investors not to sell Ford stock. As chip shortage issues continue to impact the automotive industry, Cramer said there are many things that are going well for Ford that investors should pay attention to. See Also: Ford Stock Breaks Critical Level "There are so many things that are going good at Ford including all new models and a decision to no longer lose money in a lot of different places," Cramer sai

  • Why Plug Power Stock Dropped Today

    Shares of hydrogen fuel cell company Plug Power (NASDAQ: PLUG) are falling today, down by 4.3% as of 3 p.m. EDT. The funny thing is, Plug Power issued a business update this morning that was probably intended to be taken as good news. Anticipating that it will achieve "record gross billings" in 2022, the company is reorganizing its management team by appointing four general managers "to meet the growing demand of its clean energy solutions," one manager for each of the company's business units.

  • This is now the average 401(k) balance

    If you want to see the benefits of saving early for your retirement and saving often, look no further than the latest report from 401(k) giant Fidelity Investments. The average 401(k) account now has a record balance of $129,300, the company says. Fidelity calculates that even millennials who’ve held their 401(k)s for at least 15 years now have an average balance of just under $280,000.

  • Why C3.ai Is a Buy Ahead of Earnings

    It's the only pure-play artificial intelligence company in the industry, and it's available at a steep discount.

  • Is There Danger Ahead for These 2 High-Yield Dividend Stocks?

    Will history repeat itself?

  • Like The Trade Desk? You'll Love These 3 Adtech Stocks Too

    Digital advertising is a secular growth trend now in its second decade -- and one poised to last for another decade or more. On the inevitable march toward digital ads gobbling up $1 trillion in sales every year, The Trade Desk (NASDAQ: TTD) has been one of the biggest winners from the advertising technology (adtech) industry. The stock price is up over 2,500% since the IPO in 2016.

  • Nvidia jumps and Robinhood sinks after earnings, FTC refiles Facebook antitrust case

    Yahoo Finance’s Jared Blikre reports on the day's trending tickers.

  • Stocks, Futures Fall on Growth Risk, China Selloff: Markets Wrap

    (Bloomberg) -- Asian stocks fell Friday as the fast-spreading delta virus strain stoked concerns about economic growth and China’s regulatory curbs hurt sentiment. The dollar was firm and commodities trimmed a weekly drop.MSCI Inc.’s Asia-Pacific gauge was at the lowest since around December. Shares slid in China and Hong Kong was poised for a bear market as Beijing cracks down on private industry. U.S. futures dipped after modest S&P 500 and Nasdaq 100 gains in choppy overnight trading. Europea