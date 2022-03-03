U.S. markets close in 3 hours 3 minutes

Toby Bishop, Expert on Regulatory Economics and Litigation Matters in the Energy Industry, Joins The Brattle Group as Principal

·2 min read

BOSTON, March 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Brattle Group has welcomed Toby Bishop to its Boston office as a Principal with the firm's Regulatory Economics, Finance & Rates practice. Mr. Bishop brings over 25 years of consulting experience working with the electric and natural gas industries, specializing in regulatory and civil litigation matters.

Toby Bishop, The Brattle Group
Toby Bishop, The Brattle Group

"Toby is a welcome addition to Brattle's Electricity group and our firm more broadly," said Brattle President & Principal David L. Sunding. "With his regulatory expertise and breadth of experience working with electric and natural gas utilities, he will add depth to our firm and be a vital asset to clients."

Mr. Bishop's expertise extends to strategic, regulatory, financial, and transactional matters for electric and natural gas utilities, natural gas pipelines and storage developers, and independent energy project developers. He has worked on federal and state rate case proceedings, valuations for ad valorem tax disputes, utility municipalization efforts, contractual disputes, purchase and sales transactions, regulatory strategy and policy matters, and competitive and market power concerns.

He has provided expert testimony and other filings in over 50 administrative and civil proceedings in the US and Canada, including before the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission (FERC), the Canada Energy Regulator (CER), and state and provincial regulatory agencies.

"I am thrilled to join the respected team of economists at The Brattle Group, especially during this pivotal time for the energy industry," Mr. Bishop said. "I look forward to helping the firm continue its success and collaborating on regulatory economics and finance matters."

Previously, Mr. Bishop was a Senior Vice President at an economic consultancy, and he also held positions at two management consultancies.

To learn more about Mr. Bishop, please see his full bio.

ABOUT BRATTLE

The Brattle Group answers complex economic, finance, and regulatory questions for corporations, law firms, and governments around the world. We are distinguished by the clarity of our insights and the credibility of our experts, which include leading international academics and industry specialists. Brattle has 500 talented professionals across four continents. For more information, please visit brattle.com.

The Brattle Group (PRNewsFoto/The Brattle Group)
The Brattle Group (PRNewsFoto/The Brattle Group)
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/toby-bishop-expert-on-regulatory-economics-and-litigation-matters-in-the-energy-industry-joins-the-brattle-group-as-principal-301495270.html

SOURCE The Brattle Group

