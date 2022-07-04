U.S. markets closed

Toby Lawton New CFO at Renewcell

·2 min read
In this article:
  • 6QP.F
  • RENEW.ST

STOCKHOLM, SE / ACCESSWIRE / July 04, 2022 / Re:NewCell AB (publ) (FRA:6QP) (STO:RENEW)

Toby Lawton will join Renewcell in the role of Chief Financial Officer. He comes from a role as CFO at SCA, a position he has held for the past five years. Toby brings extensive experience from leadership positions over a two decade career with the publicly listed companies Svenska Cellulosa AB (SCA) in Sweden and Vinda International in Hong Kong. His expertise in financing large scale international projects and operational management within pulp and paper and consumer products industries will strengthen Renewcell's scaling efforts. Toby Lawton will assume his new position at Renewcell on October 1, 2022. Hugo Petit, Renewcell's current CFO, will remain as CFO until October 1, 2022.

"Renewcell is positioned to become one of the world's largest producers of dissolving pulp. Toby brings an ocean of knowledge in financing and financial structuring for global industrials that will be instrumental to supercharge Renewcell's growth. I am happy Toby has chosen to join Renewcell on our quest to make fashion circular." says Patrik Lundström, CEO of Renewcell

"I am very excited to be joining the Renewcell team and putting my experience to work for an industrial pioneer with massive growth ambitions while at the same time contributing to a sustainable world. Renewcell is at the very forefront of the global race towards a circular economy for fashion." says Toby Lawton.

Contacts

Patrik Lundström
CEO
patrik.lundstrom@renewcell.com
+46 76 183 47 17

Harald Cavalli-Björkman
press@renewcell.com
+46 70 590 32 04

About Renewcell

Founded by innovators from Stockholm's KTH Royal Institute of Technology in 2012, Re:NewCell AB (publ) (‘Renewcell') is a multi-award-winning sustaintech company based in Sweden. The company's vision is to make fashion circular.

Through its patented process, Renewcell is able to upcycle cellulosic textile waste, such as cotton clothes, transforming it into a pristine new material called Circulose®. Drapers Magazine recognized Circulose® at their 2022 Sustainable Fashion Awards. Fast Company named Renewcell one of the World's Most Innovative Companies 2021. Circulose® was also included on TIME Magazine's list of the 100 Best Inventions 2020.

Renewcell is a publicly listed company with shares traded on Nasdaq First North Premier Growth Market with the ticker name RENEW and ISIN code SE0014960431. FNCA Sweden AB is Renewcell's Certified Adviser, +46(0)8-528 00 399, info@fnca.se.

This information is information that Re:NewCell AB (publ) is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact persons set out above, at 2022-07-04 11:00 CEST.

Attachments

Toby Lawton new CFO at Renewcell

SOURCE: Re:NewCell AB (publ)



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/707466/Toby-Lawton-New-CFO-at-Renewcell

