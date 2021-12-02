U.S. markets closed

Toca Life World, LumaFusion: These are Apple's top apps for 2021

Brett Molina, USA TODAY
·1 min read
A screenshot from the app Toca Life World.
A screenshot from the app Toca Life World.

A kids' game and a video editing tool are the top apps in 2021 for the iPhone and iPad available on Apple's App Store.

On Thursday, Apple announced the top apps for 2021 across multiple devices, including iPhone, iPad, Macs and Apple Watch.

The App Store's iPhone app of the year is Toca Life World, where users can create their own characters and stories in a universe they build.

"We believe in the power of play to spark kids’ imaginations and help them learn about the world," reads a description of the app on its App Store page.

The iPad app of the year is LumaVision, a multitrack mobile video editing app.

"LumaFusion made video editing faster, less intimidating, and more portable for creators at every level," said Apple in a statement Thursday.

Other apps earning top app honors from the App Store:

Mac: The writing and notetaking app Craft from Luki Labs.

Apple TV: DAZN, the app used for streaming live sports including soccer and boxing.

Apple Watch: Carrot Weather, the weather app with a sense of humor. "Make the most of this nice weather I generated for you. Or else," reads one forecast from the app.

