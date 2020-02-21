At Tock, this restaurant group owner and former trader is building a Spotify for reservations

Tock, a nine-year-old, Chicago-based culinary reservation service, has never had the kind of brand-recognition that other companies in the space have enjoyed, from publicly traded OpenTable to Resy, the New York-based company that was founded in 2014 and acquired last year for undisclosed terms by American Express.

That's because Tock long focused on a white-label service for its customers, many of them high-end restaurants like French Laundry that, with Tock's encouragement, began years ago selling prepaid "tickets" for meals. These aren't unlike buying tickets to a concert or NBA game, sometimes weeks or even many months in advance.

Yet the reach of Tock appears to be growing. Late last month, in an interview with this editor, founder Nick Kokonas said the platform has been processing $2 million a day in these pre-paid tickets. He insists that by rethinking the reservations process for higher-end spots, Tock has drastically reduced both wasted food and no shows. As he said during our sit-down, "If you think about it, if you're going to buy a ticket to the Rose Bowl and see a game, and suddenly your dog gets sick and you've got to go to the vet, you do not call the Rose Bowl and say, 'I'm really sorry, I can't make it tonight. Give me my money back."

Tock has since announced a partnership with Chase, a partner of two years that just expanded its tie-up with Tock such that Chase Sapphire, Freedom, and link cardholders will now have access to a dining page within the Chase mobile app that, driven by Tock, enables cardholders to browse, book and pay ahead for dining experiences at restaurants, bars, pop-ups, and wineries. (It gives Tock, which says it already had 10 million users, another "30 million households at once," said Kokonas.)

That bit of momentum begs the question of whether Tock -- which is backed with $17 million from Origin Ventures, Valor Equity Partners and others -- might go the Resy route and itself become part of a credit card giant. But Kokonas -- a hyphenate who also co-owns a prominent restaurant group that includes the famed Alinea in Chicago -- suggests he's inclined to keep building the business for now. He has too many ideas of where to take it, including turning into a Tock into a kind of Spotify that recommends and customizes booking experiences for diners around the world.

More from our sit-down, at the Upfront Summit last month, follows, lightly edited for length and clarity. It was an interesting conversation, particularly for anyone fascinated with the evolution of the restaurant industry over the last 15 years -- and how tech is changing it.

TC: We're both Greek Americans [and many Greeks used to open restaurants when they came to the U.S]. My family had restaurants. Your father had a diner. But you didn't jump into the restaurant business right away.

NK: I had the usual where I started a derivatives trading firm right out of college because I was a philosophy major. [Laughs.] That's really important. Then I did that for 11 years, built that through about 100 employees. Then I met Grant Achatz, the chef who, if you want to learn more about him, check out Netflix's "Chef's Table" [or the documentary] "Spinning Plates." He had tongue cancer and a very incredible outcome. He's still 10 years cancer free. But I met him when he was very young and he was the same kind of person who I would want to hire in my trading firm. It was more about backing a great person.

Grant was doing was what I think we all try to do anytime we build anything. He was doing something that's emotionally resonant with consumers [at the restaurant where he was working at the time]. So you would go in there and you'd have this incredible experience . . . I felt like I knew how to build businesses. I started investing in the internet 1996. And I just said to him 'One day like if you ever want to do something more than this, let me know.' And he said, 'Well, what kind of restaurant, do you want to build? and I said, 'How should I know? I've never built a restaurant before. But I want to make it great.' And so, I knew nothing about it, a year to the day later of that conversation we opened Alinea.

TC: And . . .

NK: I remember on the first day, I thought I was done. It was kind of like a film production, where you produce the film, and then people can watch it. But of course with the restaurant, you're making art every day that people consume. It's one of the only art forms or forms of entertainment that's consumable. And so, I remember [Grant] just grabbed me by the tie I that opening night and said, 'Go over table 40 and make sure that [the wait staff is] doing it the right way.' Sixteen years later, I have six restaurants and about 300 employees, between Chicago and New York. And what I learned when I actually started running the restaurant when Grant got sick was that no one else knew anything about running a restaurant, either. It's one of those areas where tradition exceeds expertise, and the software for it was built in a way that looked like 1998.

