Tocolytic Agents Market to a Steady Revenue CAGR of 5.3% by 2031 | Growth Plus Reports

Newark, New Castle, USA, May 09, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Growth Plus Reports estimated the size of the global market for tocolytic agents in 2022, and it is expected to increase at a revenue CAGR of 5.3% by 2031.

The global market for tocolytic agents was analyzed and is expected to rise significantly in terms of revenue share during the forecast period. A family of drugs known as tocolytic medicines are used to treat or prevent preterm labor and delivery. If untreated, preterm delivery can result from the development of regular uterine contractions before the 37th week of pregnancy. Premature labor is characterized as this.

Key Takeaways:

The increasing number of preterm deliveries is driving the market revenue share.

Enhanced safety and effectiveness are driving the market demand.

The demand for combination therapies is increasing the market revenue growth rapidly.

Tocolytic Agents Market Scope

Report Attribute Details CAGR 5.3% Base Year for Estimation 2022 Forecast Period 2023 to 2031 Historical Year 2021 Segments Covered Drug Class, Route of Administration, and Region Regional Scope North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa

Recent Development in the Tocolytic Agents Market:

In August 2021, Organon & Co. and ObsEva SA collaborated to create, develop, and market OBE022 (ebopiprant). Ebopiprant is a once-daily, oral, selective prostaglandin F2 receptor antagonist that can potentially be a first-in-class medication. It is intended to control preterm labor by reducing inflammation, reducing uterine contractions, preventing cervical changes, and preventing rupture of the fetal membranes without having the potentially harmful side effects on the fetus that are associated with non-specific prostaglandin synthesis inhibitors (NSAIDs).

Competitive Landscape

A list of the prominent players operating in the global market for tocolytic agents includes:

Pfizer Inc.

Merck & Co., Inc.

Apotex Inc

Bayer AG

Astra Zeneca Plc

Market Drivers and Restraints:

The global tocolytic agents market revenue is driven by the rising increasing demand for laryngoscopes in emergency medical services, advancements in technology, and growing awareness of lacrimal gland and tear duct disorders.

However, due to the lack of awareness and high expenses, the tocolytic agents' market revenue growth is expected to be restrained.

Market Segmentation:

Based on drug class, the tocolytic agents market is segmented into magnesium sulfate, betamimetics, oxytocin antagonists, calcium channel inhibitors, prostaglandin inhibitors, and others.

Based on the route of administration, the tocolytic agents market is segmented into oral and parenteral.

Segmentation By Drug Class

Based on the drug class, the prostaglandin inhibitors segment dominates the global tocolytic agents market with the largest revenue share. This large revenue share is attributed to the remarkable effectiveness in lowering the frequency of preterm labor and postponing delivery. Furthermore, they are widely preferred for rapidly inhibiting uterine contractions in preterm delivery.

Regional Growth Dynamics

Based on the region, North America, with the largest revenue share, dominates the global tocolytic agents market. This lion's share is attributed to the rising number of preterm birth in North America and the increase in the demand for tocolytic agents due to their accessibility and availability in this region.

Report Coverage

Global sales of tocolytic drugs were thoroughly researched by Growth Plus Reports. We looked at the basic market traits, important investment spheres, regional growth analytics, revenue projections, rival market participants, and mergers and acquisitions.

Table of Content

INTRODUCTION Market Ecosystem Timeline Under Consideration Historical Years – 2021 Base Year – 2022 Forecast Years – 2023 to 2031 Currency Used in the Report RESEARCH METHODOLOGY Research Approach Data Collection Methodology Data Sources Secondary Sources Primary Sources Market Estimation Approach Bottom Up Top Down Market Forecasting Model Limitations and Assumptions PREMIUM INSIGHTS Current Market Trends (COVID-19 Perspective) Key Players & Competitive Positioning (2022) Regulatory Landscape MARKET DYNAMICS Drivers Restraints/Challenges Opportunities GLOBAL TOCOLYTIC AGENTS MARKET- ANALYSIS & FORECAST, BY DRUG CLASS Magnesium Sulfate Betamimetics Oxytocin Antagonists Calcium Channel Inhibitors Prostaglandin Inhibitors Others GLOBAL TOCOLYTIC AGENTS MARKET- ANALYSIS & FORECAST, BY ROUTE OF ADMINISTRATION Oral parenteral

