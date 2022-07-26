U.S. markets close in 5 hours 39 minutes

Today: Arc Initiatives and True Blue Strategies Announce Strategic Partnership

·4 min read

WASHINGTON, July 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, public affairs firm Arc Initiatives and digital-first communications firm True Blue Strategies announced the beginning of a new strategic partnership just weeks after the firms were awarded five AAPC Pollie Awards and two Campaigns & Elections Reed Awards for their collaboration on the ongoing effort to Stop Pebble Mine.

Arc Initiatives' experience managing high-profile political and advocacy campaigns combined with True Blue's award-winning digital creative and strategy team will bring together unmatched talent, providing clients with comprehensive campaign services for some of the most pressing policy issues of our time.

From working with Indigenous peoples to protect sacred places and their sovereign rights to advocating for national oil and gas reform, helping tech start-ups reimagine entire industries, and safeguarding our public lands like Hovenweep National Monument and Great Sand Dunes National Park and Preserve from encroaching oil and gas drilling, the firms have already proven to be critical partners in the fight for bold environmental action. With the combined force of over 40 world-class communications, creative, and policy professionals, this new phase of their collaboration will allow the teams to take on the tough fights from Washington, DC to Washington state.

Based in Washington, DC with offices overlooking the White House, Arc also boasts on-the-ground leadership in Minnesota, and a sister creative firm, Studio Gradients, in New York City. All together, Arc Initiatives is a team of nearly 30 leading communications, political, and policy professionals. Arc Initiatives was founded by Dan Kanninen and Aaron Wells, who grew the firm after taking over STG –  formerly the Smoot Tewes Group –  the political and public affairs shop first launched by Obama Campaign architects Julianna Smoot and Paul Tewes.

Under Dan and Aaron's leadership, Arc has built a roster of political and communications clients ranging from national coalitions and non-profits, to electoral campaigns including top-tier presidential candidates, Fortune 100 companies, national campaign committees, the White House, and foreign heads of state. Arc has managed countless political and communications campaigns that reached and moved target audiences to change the conversation and bent the arc of the issue to achieve their clients' goals.

As a full-service creative and strategic communications firm, TrueBlue Strategies employs a dynamic approach and deep expertise in a wide array of services to help clients connect impactful messages with the audiences who need to hear them.

"Arc Initiatives couldn't be more excited to enter this new phase of our partnership with True Blue Strategies. Solidifying our alliance will elevate our digital and creative strategies and open a whole new window of opportunity for growth," said Jonae Wartel, Managing Director of Arc Initiatives.

"Bringing together some of DC's leading communications and political strategists with an award-winning digital creative team, the Arc-True Blue strategic partnership is a winning combination. With a talented partner like TrueBlue on our side, our team is eager to continue bending the arc of our clients' boldest campaigns and delivering winning results," said Dan Kanninen, Partner & CEO of Arc Initiatives.

"Past collaborations between True Blue and Arc prove that we can deliver for our clients on their boldest, most ambitious goals. By bringing our firms closer together, we'll be able to offer our clients even more while continuing to provide best-in-class work," said Brooke Blue, President, and Founder of True Blue Strategies.

"Since the beginning of our work with Arc Initiatives and True Blue, we've been completely impressed with how they have partnered to go above and beyond for our campaign to protect Bristol Bay. We're eager to see them continue to deliver extraordinary results as their collaboration evolves," said Erin Dovichin, Alaska Venture Fund.

About Arc Initiatives
You can learn more about how Arc Initiatives is bringing together political stakeholders, paid and earned media, lobbying strategies, and grassroots organizing to create change from Capitol Hill down to the state and local level here.

About True Blue Strategies
You can learn more about how True Blue Strategies' dynamic approach and innovative campaigns are helping clients connect impactful messages with the audiences who need to hear them here.

Contact: Alana Murphy, alana@team-arc.com, 973-953-9697

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/today-arc-initiatives-and-true-blue-strategies-announce-strategic-partnership-301593373.html

SOURCE Arc Initiatives

