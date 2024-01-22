TODAY: Cousin Vinny's in Springfield marks grand opening

Jan. 22—A pizza restaurant in Springfield will open officially today.

Cousin Vinny's will hold a grand opening at its new location at 2101 Park Road, the former 19th Hole.

The grand opening special will be a $4.99 large one-topping pizza, carry out only.

Timothy Nartker, corporate operations manager, said last week construction was finished and they had been cleared by the Clark County Combined Health District, signs were hung up, the inside has been repainted and a mural was underway.

Nartker said they were finishing up a few things inside, including hiring a few people for management, pizza makers and drivers.

The pizza restaurant has been closed in the city since April of last year when it was previously located at 1378 W. First St. before a new car wash was built on the property. WhiteWater Express Car Wash opened in December.

Customers can order online, through the app or by calling 937-323-1700. The pizza shop always has their normal deals that can be used for delivery.

Those interested in applying can check indeed.com for job postings.

The hours will be from 4 p.m. to 3 a.m., Monday through Sunday, with hopes to add lunch hours in the spring and summer.