U.S. markets close in 5 hours 19 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,331.86
    -20.48 (-0.47%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,515.54
    -270.81 (-0.78%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    14,634.47
    -4.86 (-0.03%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,272.35
    -33.42 (-1.45%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    74.27
    -0.89 (-1.18%)
     

  • Gold

    1,807.90
    +24.60 (+1.38%)
     

  • Silver

    26.45
    -0.05 (-0.19%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1834
    -0.0032 (-0.27%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.3600
    -0.0710 (-4.96%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3813
    -0.0033 (-0.24%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    110.6120
    -0.3490 (-0.31%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    34,104.36
    +424.94 (+1.26%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    857.01
    -4.32 (-0.50%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,104.71
    -60.20 (-0.84%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,643.21
    +45.02 (+0.16%)
     

Today is Day 1 for Andy Jassy as former AWS CEO moves to Amazon corner office

Ron Miller
·2 min read

Amazon founder and CEO Jeff Bezos has always liked to motivate his employees by saying every day is Day 1. Well, it is actually Day 1 for his successor Andy Jassy, who officially moves into the corner office at Amazon today.

Bezos announced that he would be stepping down as CEO in February to focus on other interests including his charities Day 1 Fund and the Bezos Earth Fund, Blue Origin, the billionaire's space company and The Washington Post, the newspaper he bought in 2013.

As he steps away, he will remain as executive chairman, but it will be Jassy, who up until now has spent most of his career at Amazon building the tremendously successful AWS cloud infrastructure arm, to keep a good thing going.

Jassy joined Amazon in 1997 and spent some time working as Bezos executive assistant and helped formulate the idea that would become Amazon Web Services, a series of integrated web services. He has been at AWS since its earliest days, helping build it from the initial idea to a $50 billion juggernaut. He was promoted to AWS CEO in 2016.

With a $50B run rate in reach, can anyone stop AWS?

The Wall Street journal reported the other day that AWS would be ranked 69th on The Fortune 500 if it were a stand-alone company with the cloud unit currently on a $54 billion run rate. While that's impressive he is taking over the full company, which itself ranks #2 on the same list, and which generated $386 billion in revenue last year as the pandemic pushed shopping online and Amazon was able to increase sales dramatically.

Jassy will face a number of challenges as he takes over including keeping that growth going as COVID slows down and people can begin to shop in person again. He also needs to deal with a federal government antitrust movement in the U.S. and the EU, a push to unionize Amazon warehouses and a general fear of Amazon's growing market clout.

As part of the executive musical chairs such a shift in leadership tends to force, former Tableau CEO Adam Selipsky, who spent over a decade with Jassy helping to build the unit before moving to run Tableau in 2016, will take over as AWS CEO replacing Jassy.

In pre-market trading, Amazon stock was up 0.42% suggesting perhaps that Wall Street expects a smooth leadership transition at the company. Jassy has been a key member of the executive team for a number of years, and highly successful in his own right as he built AWS from humble beginnings to its current status, but now Amazon is his company to run and he will need to prove that he is up to the task.

Jeff Bezos will no longer be CEO of Amazon as of later this year

Recommended Stories

  • Amazon begins new chapter as Bezos hands over CEO role

    Amazon founder Jeff Bezos stepped down as CEO on Monday, handing over the reins as the company navigates the challenges of a world fighting to emerge from the coronavirus pandemic. Bezos, Amazon's biggest shareholder with a stake worth about $180 billion, will still hold sway over the company he started out of his Seattle garage in 1995. Jassy takes the helm of a $1.7 trillion company that benefited greatly from the pandemic, more than tripling its profits in the first quarter of 2021 and posting record revenue as customers grew ever more dependent on online shopping.

  • Duchess Kate is self-isolating at home after COVID-19 exposure, palace says

    Duchess Kate is self-isolating symptom-free at home after being exposed to a person who tested positive for COVID-19, Kensington Palace says.

  • Andy Jassy Took Over For Jeff Bezos Today: Here are the Challenges Amazon’s New CEO Faces

    Today is the first official day on the job for new Amazon CEO Andy Jassy. He previously served as an executive under former CEO Jeff Bezos, working at Amazon web services since its inception 18 years...

  • Jeff Bezos is stepping down as CEO. How rich did Amazon make him?

    No need to check his 401k or social security before retiring. Jeff Bezos, who steps down Monday as Amazon’s CEO, is the world’s richest person.

  • German car production forecast slashed as supply-chain woes persist

    Germany's car industry on Monday slashed its forecast for production growth this year, indicating that the recovery from the coronavirus pandemic will be bumpy as manufacturers battle supply-chain disruptions. The Association of German Automobile Manufacturers (VDA) cut its forecast for production growth to 3% from 13% previously, saying that production in recent months had been "significantly below expectations". It now expects 3.6 million cars to be made in Germany this year, down by 400,000 units from its last forecast, the VDA said in its mid-year market update.

  • Factbox-The challenges facing Amazon's new CEO, Andy Jassy

    Amazon.com Inc on Monday got a new chief executive: Andy Jassy, the mastermind behind its lucrative cloud computing division, who succeeds company founder Jeff Bezos. Here's a look at the business Jassy is taking over and the challenges that await him on the job. * Bezos incorporated Amazon exactly 27 years ago.

  • The Station: Bird has drama in San Francisco, drone delivery startup Zipline raises $250M

    Kirsten Korosec, your usual host, is off enjoying the great American outdoors, so please enjoy this takeover all the way from Auckland, New Zealand! As I sit here, a journalist, with a front row seat to the history of technological advancement, I can’t help but notice that the spirit of the Declaration of Independence, one that rebuffs authority for freedom to act as one chooses, is alive and well in the startup world. Venture capital is pouring into startups creating technology like eVTOL, air taxis, rockets and drones, but consider this: What is the ratio of startups building such futuristic tech compared to departments of transportation with aviation departments?

  • Satellite imagery startup Satellogic to go public via SPAC valuing the company at $850M

    The space SPAC frenzy might've died down, but it isn't over: Earth observation startup Satellogic is the latest to go public via a merger with CF Acquisition Corp. V, a special purpose acquisition company set up by Cantor Fitzgerald. Satellogic already has 17 satellites in orbit, and aims to scale its constellation to over 300 satellites to provide sub-meter resolution imaging of the Earth updated on a daily frequency.

  • Andy Jassy is Amazon's new CEO. Can he fill Jeff Bezos' shoes?

    Andy Jassy is Amazon's new CEO. Can he fill Jeff Bezos' shoes?

  • No survivors from plane crash in Russia's far east, rescue officials say

    MOSCOW (Reuters) -There are no survivors after a plane carrying 28 people crashed in the far east of Russia on Tuesday, Russian news agencies cited rescue officials as saying. The Antonov An-26 twin-engined turboprop was en route from the regional capital Petropavlovsk-Kamchatsky to Palana, a village in the north of the Kamchatka peninsula, when it lost contact with air traffic control, the emergencies ministry said. Russia's civil aviation authority confirmed that the plane's crash site had been found after the emergencies ministry dispatched a helicopter and had deployed teams on the ground to look for the missing aircraft.

  • Netflix Buys ‘Tinder Swindler’ Documentary on Con Man Shimon Hayut (EXCLUSIVE)

    Netflix has picked up global rights to the documentary “Tinder Swindler,” about a notorious con man who lured women using the popular dating app and tricked them out of millions of dollars. Produced by “Three Identical Strangers” and “Don’t F*** With Cats” makers Raw TV, alongside AGC Studios, the doc tells the story of Israeli […]

  • Deutsche Bank hires five senior wealth managers from UBS

    Deutsche Bank has hired a team of five wealth managers from UBS, as it seeks to build out its Swiss-based private banking business for wealthy British and Northern European customers. Led by Raoul Zehnder, the team will serve ultra-rich customers and the family offices that manage their wealth, as it seeks to gain market share in the market for British and Northern European money managed abroad, Deutsche Bank said in a statement. "Today's announcement is a strong sign of the commitment and progress Deutsche Bank's EMEA Wealth Management business is making in this strategically important region," Marco Pagliara, the bank's head of international private banking for the Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA), said in a statement.

  • Gold Regains Shine After Central Bank Buying Drops to Decade Low

    (Bloomberg) -- Central banks may be regaining their appetite for buying gold after staying on the sidelines for the past year.Central banks from Serbia to Thailand have been adding to gold holdings and Ghana recently announced plans for purchases, as the specter of accelerating inflation looms and a recovery in global trade provides the firepower to make purchases. A rebound in buying -- which had dropped to the lowest in a decade -- would bolster the prospects for gold prices as some other sour

  • Chinese ride service Didi told to take app off online stores

    Ride-hailing service Didi Global Inc., which made its U.S. stock market debut last week, was ordered Sunday by Chinese regulators to remove its app from online stores while the company overhauls its handling of customer data.

  • 50 Housing Markets That Are Turning Ugly

    The U.S. housing market has been strong, and home prices have been rising steadily since 2012. However, with the pandemic housing boom and low mortgage rates, signs of weakness can appear quickly --...

  • The inside story of how an ambitious African cryptocurrency startup failed

    Over the next three years, they jumped from one ambitious project to another: a crypto exchange, then a blockchain payments system to be used across African countries. Crypto and blockchain startups have exploded in Africa to serve a fast-growing market, although they’re still negligible compared to east Asia, western Europe, and north America. The potential for blockchain in Africa has been much talked about.

  • Newark Police find van with over 600 pounds of illegal fireworks

    Newark Police arrested 2 people after finding a van with over 600 pounds of illegal fireworks.

  • One Stock Blasted Past Amazon's 179,184% Run Under Jeff Bezos

    Jeff Bezos' may be losing the race to space. And his stellar run as CEO at S&P 500 leader Amazon.com also puts Bezos No. 2.

  • China orders Didi ride hailing app pulled from stores over privacy issues

    China has ordered Didi's ridesharing app pulled from app stores for allegedly violating personal data collection rules.

  • What You Actually Take Home From a $200,000 Salary in Every State

    If you earn a $200,000 salary, you're in the top 10% of earners in the United States. Of course, all of that won't show up in your bank account. Taxes will take a big bite out of your take-home pay....