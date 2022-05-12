TODAY: Gb Sciences Showcases Its PhAROS™ Drug Discovery Platform at the 2nd ALCOR Drug Discovery Platform Summit

Image

President and Chief Science Officer Dr. Andrea Small-Howard demonstrates the platform's utility for predicting novel plant-inspired drug candidates and describes its role in Gb Sciences' future successes

LAS VEGAS, May 12, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Dr. Andrea Small-Howard, President and Chief Science Officer of Gb Sciences (OTCQB:GBLX), a leading plant-inspired biopharmaceutical research and development company, discusses the current and future importance of its proprietary drug discovery platform PhAROS™ (Phytomedical Analytics for Research Optimization at Scale) at the 2nd ALCOR Drug Discovery Platform Summit today.

"Demonstrating the capabilities of our novel drug discovery platform at ALCOR's 2nd Drug Discovery Platform Summit provides us with an opportunity to engage with scientists, researchers, and decision-makers representing over 120 companies from all over the world," says Dr. Small-Howard. Please visit the following link for more information on the conference.

PhAROS™ uses AI-enhanced data analytics and machine learning to identify and predict the efficacy of combinations of novel active ingredients from plants (aka "minimum essential mixtures"). Gb Sciences' proprietary minimum essential mixtures are designed to retain the efficacy of whole plant therapies while maintaining the manufacturing and quality control advantages of single-ingredient pharmaceutical products.

To date, PhAROS™ has identified potential plant-inspired therapeutic mixtures for the treatment of neurological disorders, inflammation, anxiety, depression, heart disease, metabolic syndrome, chronic pain, and others. These minimum essential mixtures were then validated in cell and now animal models in preparation for safety and efficacy testing in human clinical trials. Recently, Gb Sciences has been issued four U.S. patents for its late preclinical stage formulations that are being developed for the treatment of Parkinson's disease, inflammation, chronic pain, and heart disease, respectively. As Gb Sciences' drug development pipeline advances these drug candidates into human clinical trials, the value of the PhAROS™ drug discovery platform increases, thus, becoming an important asset for the future growth of the company.

For more information on Gb Sciences, please visit https://gbsciences.com/.

About Gb Sciences and GbS Global Biopharma

Gb Sciences, Inc. is a plant-inspired, biopharmaceutical research and development company creating patented, disease-targeted formulations of cannabis — and other plant-inspired therapeutic mixtures for the prescription drug market through its Canadian subsidiary GbS Global Biopharma, Inc. The "plant-inspired" active ingredients in its therapeutic mixtures are synthetic homologues identical to the original plant compounds but produced under current Good Manufacturing Practices. Gb Sciences' intellectual property portfolio contains six issued U.S. and three issued foreign patents, as well as 18 U.S. and 49 foreign patent-pending applications. In its drug development pipeline, Gb Sciences has five preclinical phase product development programs. Gb Sciences' lead program for Parkinson's disease is being prepared for a first-in-human clinical trial. Gb Sciences' formulations for chronic pain, anxiety, and depression are currently in preclinical animal studies with researchers at the National Research Council Canada. The company also recently received positive preclinical proof-of-concept data supporting its complex mixtures for the treatment of Cytokine Release Syndrome related to COVID-19, and its lead candidates will be optimized based on late-stage preclinical studies at Michigan State University. Gb Sciences' productive research and development network includes distinguished universities, hospitals, and Contract Research Organizations. To learn more, visit www.gbsciences.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may contain statements relating to future results or events, which are forward-looking statements. Words such as "expects," "intends," "plans," "may," "could," "should," "anticipates," "likely," "believes," and words of similar import may identify forward-looking statements. These statements are not historical facts but instead represent only the Company's belief regarding future events, many of which, by their nature, are inherently uncertain and outside of the Company's control. It is possible that the Company's actual results and financial condition may differ, possibly materially, from the anticipated results and financial condition indicated in these forward-looking statements. Further, information concerning the Company and its business, including factors that potentially could materially affect the Company's business and financial and other results, are contained in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, available at www.sec.gov. All forward-looking statements included in this press release are made only as of the date of this press release, and we do not undertake any obligation to publicly update or correct any forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances that subsequently occur or of which we hereafter become aware.

Media Contact

Mike Albanese

mike.albanese@newswire.com

