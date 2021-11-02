U.S. markets close in 4 hours 57 minutes

Today! Join NASA, US Space Force fireside chat on the new space age

Alexandra Ames
·1 min read

This morning at 8:30 am PT we are hosting a live, 30-minute FREE webinar called, Full Speed Ahead: Accelerating Government and Commercial Collaboration in the New Space Age.

Join experienced space leaders for this candid discussion and learn how government demands for mission success intersect with new capabilities from commercial companies. This event is free, but you must register to attend.

The conversation, moderated by Emily Calandrelli, an MIT-trained engineer and Emmy-nominated science TV host, features Steve Isakowitz, president and CEO of The Aerospace Corporation; Gen. David D. “DT” Thompson, the vice chief of space operations, United States Space Force; Mandy Vaughn, the CEO and founder of GXO, Inc.; and Alex MacDonald, chief economist at NASA.

The booming space industry is evolving and expanding at an unprecedented rate. It’s the most complex, costly sector, and the traditional boundaries between national security, civil and commercial space are changing rapidly to create new opportunities.

Topics on the table include:

  • Challenges to “evolving space at speed,” including key trends and drivers of change that are impacting missions and shaping this moment in space.

  • Current capability gaps surrounding specific applications, mission integration challenges and a robust workforce.

  • How to best leverage commercial capabilities at the national level to support enterprise mission success.

  • Opportunities for new space companies to partner and do business with government space programs.

Don’t miss this rare chance to gain a deeper understanding of partnering opportunities to unlock new era of human achievement in space.

Full Speed Ahead: Accelerating Government and Commercial Collaboration in the New Space Age takes place today from 8:30 am – 9:00 am (PT) / 11:30 am – 12:00 pm (ET). Register to attend today for 100% free.

Recommended Stories

  • FPX Nickel Testing Demonstrates Second Method for Enhanced Carbon Mineralization at Baptiste Nickel Project

    FPX Nickel Corp. (TSXV: FPX) ("FPX" or the "Company") is pleased to report the results of new testing which demonstrates the potential for enhanced carbon capture and storage ("CCS") in tailings and waste rock at its Baptiste Project (the "Project") in the Decar Nickel District in central British Columbia. These laboratory tests, conducted by researchers from the University of British Columbia ("UBC") funded by FPX and the Government of Canada, demonstrate that the injection of carbon dioxide ("

  • SpaceX launch delayed due to astronaut’s ‘minor medical issue’

    A medical issue has sidelined one of four astronauts assigned to SpaceX’s upcoming flight to the International Space Station and delayed the launch, officials said Monday.

  • China says U.S. COVID origins report is without credibility

    SHANGHAI (Reuters) -A declassified U.S. intelligence report saying it was plausible that the COVID-19 pandemic originated in a laboratory is unscientific and has no credibility, Chinese foreign ministry spokesman Wang Wenbin said in a statement on Sunday. The updated U.S. intelligence briefing, published on Saturday, said that a natural origin and a lab leak were both plausible hypotheses to explain how SARS-CoV-2, the virus responsible for COVID-19, first infected humans, but that the truth may never be known. In a response on Sunday on the website of China's Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Wang said "a lie repeated a thousand times is still a lie", adding that U.S. intelligence services "have a reputation for fraud and deception".

  • Astronomers may have spotted a planet in another galaxy for the first time

    Scientists have used X-rays to spot what might be the first planet detected beyond the Milky Way galaxy.

  • MIT Collaborates With Biogen on Three-Year, $7 Million Initiative to Address Climate, Health, and Equity

    Biogen’s support is part of biotechnology company’s

  • Science behind the formation of auroras

    These stunning lights dazzle the upper Northern Hemisphere and the lower Southern Hemisphere near the poles. They're called auroras. Ever wonder how these lights are formed? Let's find out!

  • Mysterious ‘black hole’ spotted on Google maps

    Redditors discussed portals to other worlds and a military base before finding the source of the strange satellite image

  • In Chile's Atacama desert, stargazers search for alien life and 'dark energy'

    In Chile's dry Atacama desert, stargazers are scanning the clear night skies to detect the existence of life on other planets and study so-called 'dark energy,' a mysterious cosmic force thought to be driving the accelerating expansion of the universe. Central to the race to peer into distant worlds is the Giant Magellan Telescope (GMT), a $1.8 billion complex being built at the Las Campanas observatory and which will have a resolution 10 times higher than the Hubble space telescope. The telescope, expected to begin operation by the end of the decade, will compete with the European Southern Observatory's Extremely Large Telescope - located further north in the same desert - as well as the Thirty Meter Telescope (TMT) being built in Hawaii.

  • '5D' storage could fit 500TB on a CD-sized glass disc

    Using high-speed lasers, researchers have created "5D" data storage technology that could allow 500 TB of data to be written to a CD-sized glass disc.

  • Amazon seeks U.S. approval to launch two internet satellites by 2022

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) -Amazon.com on Monday asked the https://apps.fcc.gov/els/GetAtt.html?id=285359&x= U.S. Federal Communications Commission for approval to launch and operate two prototype internet satellites by the end of 2022 as part of the company's effort to create a space-based satellite network. Amazon, which has pledged to spend at least $10 billion to build 3,236 such satellites through its Project Kuiper program, said the testing and demonstration launch is "an important step toward Amazon’s goal of delivering high-capacity, low latency broadband communications services to tens of millions of unserved and underserved consumers and businesses." Amazon said on Monday it "continues to invest in Project Kuiper as we approach full production launches and prepare to serve tens of millions of customers around the world."

  • 'Ordinary people suffer most': China farms face climate woes

    Wang Yuetang’s sneakers sink into the mud of what was once his thriving corn and peanut farm as he surveys the damage done by an unstable climate. Three months after torrential rains flooded much of central China’s Henan province, stretches of the country’s flat agricultural heartland are still submerged in several inches of water. It’s one of the many calamities around the world that are giving urgency to the U.N. climate summit underway in Glasgow, Scotland.

  • Tone-Deaf Jeff Bezos Laments Thinning Atmosphere He Helped Destroy With His Own Space Rocket

    Paul Ellis/Pool via ReutersJeff Bezos, the self-made billionaire and luxury space-travel entrepreneur, says he was struck by just how thin Earth’s atmosphere was when he was barrelling through it in his private rocket this summer. In an address Tuesday to COP26 climate summit in Glasgow, Scotland, the newly minted astronaut said he remains amazed by the gifts of nature, which he rightly said “provides all the food we eat, the water we drink, and the oxygen we breathe. It gives us life.” He then

  • LightForce Orthodontics wolfs down $50M to straighten out that crooked smile of yours

    Everyone's set of teeth are different enough that orthodontics has traditionally been part artistry, part medical witchcraft. In the late 1990s, Invisalign changed the industry with customizable aligners, but it turns out that aligners only serve 30% of orthodontics patients. For the rest, there hasn't been much in the way of innovation -- until LightForce came along and shook things up.

  • SpaceX Crew Dragon launch delayed by "minor medical issue"

    NASA says the issue is not an emergency and not related to COVID-19, but no other details were provided.

  • Beef from the freezer: rare Aberdeen Angus cows saved using DNA frozen since the Sixties

    Native Aberdeen Angus cows have been saved by a Scottish farming couple using frozen DNA from the 1960s.

  • Modern chemical pesticides are needed more than ever to fight rising food prices, climate change and world hunger

    If you want a glimpse into the future, look up the U.N. Food and Agriculture Organization’s latest update to its global Food Price Index; it jumped over 3% in August and now stands almost 33% higher than this time last year. The rest is simply because the world is not producing enough food to meet the needs of a growing population. Instead, many policy makers seem to assume that the agriculture industry has largely solved the extraordinarily complex problem of producing a healthy, abundant and secure food supply.

  • Many scientists are atheists, but that doesn't mean they are anti-religious

    The public often assumes that scientists are atheists. The reality, however, is more complex. SIphotography/iStock via Getty ImagesDistrust of atheists is strong in the United States. The General Social Survey consistently demonstrates that as a group, Americans dislike atheists more than any other religious group. According to various studies, nearly half of the country would disapprove of their child marrying an atheist, some 40% of the public does not believe atheists share their view of Amer

  • Amazon’s Project Kuiper will launch two prototype satellites by the end of 2022

    Amazon has hit another milestone on the way to its goal of putting 3,236 low Earth orbit to blanket most of the planet with internet access.

  • How ‘Talkative’ Stars Could Be Telling on Hidden Planets

    Danielle Futselaar/ASTRONOn June 16, 2016, astronomers were listening to the whispers of a star 26 light years from Earth when they heard something peculiar.Stars of all kinds emit an array of electromagnetic radiation, including radio waves. But this star, GJ 1151, is pretty calm by stellar standards and not the sort you would expect to be casting out so much radio. After running through a list of possible astrophysical suspects, scientists reckoned there was only one that made sense: these sig

  • Max Q: Sierra Space, Blue Origin, Boeing and others stake out space real estate

    Hello and welcome back to Max Q. It feels odd to be living in a time when companies are announcing their plans to develop commercial space stations and yet, here we are! Read on for news from Sierra Space, Blue Origin, Boeing and others on their plans for a station, called Orbital Reef. Let's get into it: Sierra Space, Blue Origin and Boeing are teaming up to send the spacecraft to orbit in the second half of the decade.