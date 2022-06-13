U.S. markets open in 2 hours 48 minutes

Today, the Subscription Period Begins in Spago Nanomedical's Rights Issue

LUND, SE / ACCESSWIRE / June 13, 2022 / Spago Nanomedical (STO:SPAGO.ST) (FRA:7UX.F)

Today, the subscription period begins in Spago Nanomedical AB's (publ) rights issue of shares of up to SEK 61.8 million (the "Rights Issue"), as resolved by the Board with the support of the authorization received at the Annual General Meeting on May 18, 2022.

The rights issue comprises a maximum of 51,477,858 shares. Shareholders in Spago Nanomedical on the record date, June 9, 2022, have a preferential right to subscribe for shares in the Rights Issue. Each shareholder receives one (1) subscription right for each share held on the record date. Four (4) subscription rights entitle the shareholders to subscribe for five (5) new shares in the Company. The subscription price is SEK 1.20 per share. Also, individuals not currently shareholders have the opportunity to register an interest in the Rights issue.

  • June 13 - June 22, 2022 - Trading in subscription rights

  • June 13 - June 28, 2022 - Subscription period

  • 1 July 2022 - Estimated date for publication of the outcome of the Rights Issue

The prospectus, containing complete terms and instructions, is available on the Company's, Erik Penser Bank's and Finansinspektionen's websites respectively (www.spagonanomedical.se, www.penser.se, www.fi.se). Application forms are available on the Company's and Erik Penser Bank's respective websites.

Presentations
Today, the Company's CEO Mats Hansen presents the Company's operations and future plans at "Småbolagsdagarna" at 6.30 pm. The presentation can be viewed at the following link: https://www.aktiespararna.se/tv/live. The company also publishes an interview with CEO Mats Hansen in connection with the Rights Issue. In the interview, Mats Hansen goes through, among other things, what the net proceeds will be used for and provides a project update on SpagoPix and Tumorad. The interview can be reached at the following link https://youtu.be/9gdYS5AIzXI. More presentations and interviews with the Company can be seen on the Company's website at the following link https://spagonanomedical.se/videos/video-category/presentations/.

Advisors
Erik Penser Bank is the financial advisor and Cederquist is the legal advisor to Spago Nanomedical in connection with the Rights Issue.

For further information, please contact Mats Hansen, CEO Spago Nanomedical AB, +46 46 811 88, mats.hansen@spagonanomedical.se

Spago Nanomedical AB is a Swedish nanomedicines company in clinical development phase. The company´s development projects are based on a platform of polymeric materials with unique properties for more precise diagnosis and treatment of solid tumors. Spago Nanomedical´s share is listed on Nasdaq First North Growth Market (ticker: SPAGO). For further information, see www.spagonanomedical.se.

FNCA Sweden AB is the Certified Adviser of the company, +46 8 528 00 399, info@fnca.se.

NOT INTENDED FOR DISTRIBUTION OR PUBLICATION, DIRECTLY OR INDIRECTLY, IN OR INTO THE UNITED STATES, AUSTRALIA, HONG-KONG, JAPAN, CANADA, SWITZERLAND, SINGAPORE, SOUTH AFRICA, RUSSIA, BELARUS OR NEW ZEALAND OR IN ANY OTHER JURISDICTION WHERE DISTRIBUTION OR PUBLICATION OF THIS PRESS RELEASE WOULD BE UNLAWFUL.

This announcement does not constitute and is not a part of an offer to sell securities. Copies of this announcement are not made and may not be distributed, published or sent to the United States, Australia, Hong-Kong, Japan, Canada, Switzerland, Singapore, South Africa, Russia, Belarus or New Zealand or any other jurisdiction where distribution of this press release would be unlawful or require registration or other measures. This announcement is for information purposes only and does not constitute a prospectus or any other offer to sell or a solicitation to offer to acquire any securities in the United States or any other jurisdiction. Securities that may be issued in connection with the transactions referred to in this announcement will not be registered under the U.S. Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "Securities Act"), and consequently will not be offered or sold within the United States.

This announcement does not constitute a prospectus for the purposes of Regulation (EU) 2017/1129 of the European Parliament and the Council (the "Prospectus Regulation"). Topics discussed in this announcement may constitute forward looking statements. Forward looking statements are statements that are not historical facts that can be identified by the use of words such as, "believe", "expect", "anticipate", "intend", "estimate", "will", "may", "continue", "should" and similar expressions. Forward looking statements in this press release are based on various assumptions, many of which in turn are based on further assumptions. Although Spago Nanomedical believes these assumptions were reasonable when made, these assumptions are inherently associated with known and unknown material risks, uncertainties, unforeseen events and other important factors that are difficult or impossible to predict and that are beyond its control. Such risks, uncertainties, unforeseen events and other important factors could cause actual events to differ materiality from the expectations expressed or implied in this announcement by such forward looking statements. Information, opinions and forward looking statements contained in this announcement speak only as at its date, and may be changed without notice.

Attachments

Today, the subscription period begins in Spago Nanomedical's rights issue

SOURCE: Spago Nanomedical



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/704833/Today-the-Subscription-Period-Begins-in-Spago-Nanomedicals-Rights-Issue

