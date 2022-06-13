Today, the subscription period begins in Spago Nanomedical's rights issue

LUND, SE / ACCESSWIRE / June 13, 2022 / Spago Nanomedical (STO:SPAGO.ST) (FRA:7UX.F)

Today, the subscription period begins in Spago Nanomedical AB's (publ) rights issue of shares of up to SEK 61.8 million (the "Rights Issue"), as resolved by the Board with the support of the authorization received at the Annual General Meeting on May 18, 2022.

The rights issue comprises a maximum of 51,477,858 shares. Shareholders in Spago Nanomedical on the record date, June 9, 2022, have a preferential right to subscribe for shares in the Rights Issue. Each shareholder receives one (1) subscription right for each share held on the record date. Four (4) subscription rights entitle the shareholders to subscribe for five (5) new shares in the Company. The subscription price is SEK 1.20 per share. Also, individuals not currently shareholders have the opportunity to register an interest in the Rights issue.

June 13 - June 22, 2022 - Trading in subscription rights

June 13 - June 28, 2022 - Subscription period

1 July 2022 - Estimated date for publication of the outcome of the Rights Issue

The prospectus, containing complete terms and instructions, is available on the Company's, Erik Penser Bank's and Finansinspektionen's websites respectively (www.spagonanomedical.se, www.penser.se, www.fi.se). Application forms are available on the Company's and Erik Penser Bank's respective websites.

Presentations

Today, the Company's CEO Mats Hansen presents the Company's operations and future plans at "Småbolagsdagarna" at 6.30 pm. The presentation can be viewed at the following link: https://www.aktiespararna.se/tv/live. The company also publishes an interview with CEO Mats Hansen in connection with the Rights Issue. In the interview, Mats Hansen goes through, among other things, what the net proceeds will be used for and provides a project update on SpagoPix and Tumorad. The interview can be reached at the following link https://youtu.be/9gdYS5AIzXI. More presentations and interviews with the Company can be seen on the Company's website at the following link https://spagonanomedical.se/videos/video-category/presentations/.

Advisors

Erik Penser Bank is the financial advisor and Cederquist is the legal advisor to Spago Nanomedical in connection with the Rights Issue.

For further information, please contact Mats Hansen, CEO Spago Nanomedical AB, +46 46 811 88, mats.hansen@spagonanomedical.se

Spago Nanomedical AB is a Swedish nanomedicines company in clinical development phase. The company´s development projects are based on a platform of polymeric materials with unique properties for more precise diagnosis and treatment of solid tumors. Spago Nanomedical´s share is listed on Nasdaq First North Growth Market (ticker: SPAGO). For further information, see www.spagonanomedical.se.

FNCA Sweden AB is the Certified Adviser of the company, +46 8 528 00 399, info@fnca.se.

