Today's EV Updates

The American EV startup Fisker Inc (NYSE: FSR), who is the latest automaker to adopt the charging technology developed by the EV king, Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA), just revealed further details of its electric pickup whose launch is scheduled for 2025. Worksport Ltd (NASDAQ: WKSP)(NASDAQ: WKSPW) also revealed today it achieved a major milestone with the first shipment of hard-folding tonneau covers from its U.S. facility.

Worksport Achieves Another Milestone

With a $700,000 order for soft folding covers and $1,600,000 order for hard-folding covers, from a national U.S. customer and reseller of automotive aftermarket accessories, Worksport has sent off its first shipment of hard-folding tonneau covers from its West Seneca, NY facility. These achievements pave the way for the completion of Worksport’s groundbreaking solar-powered products, the SOLIS tonneau cover and the COR portable battery system. A customized version of this ‘power on the go’ team will be part of Santa Cruz 2024 pickup that will be made by Hyundai Motor Company (OTC: HYMTF) and these two products promise to redefine vehicular energy solutions.

Fisker Reveals More Details About Its Electric Pickup

Fisker had its first ever Production Vision Day event earlier this month, where it positioned the Alaska pickup as its ‘everything’ vehicle that will be world’s most sustainable and lightest pickup. The Alaska all-electric pickup, which is scheduled for launch in 2025, was presented as a blend of a sporty dynamic with luxury comfort of an SUV. Fisker CEO Henrik Fisker revealed that this vehicle does not fall under any existing segment as it has the features of a mid-size pickup with a capacity of a full-sized one due to the innovative design of its expandable bed. Full size capability in a midsize body could certainly be a rival to Tesla’s upcoming Cybertruck. Fisker Alaska will be slightly shorter than Rivian R1T and Ford F-150 Lightning.

The Upcoming Cybertruck Launch Will Have A Significantly Positive Impact On Tesla

Meanwhile, Tesla is expected to start deliveries of its Cybertruck this year and considering that the three-best selling vehicles in the U.S. in 2022 were pickups, it is reasonable to expect that the all-electric pickup will have a massive impact on Tesla’s business figures. On Monday, Tesla stock rose 7%, ending its six-day losing streak. Tesla stock has gained about 75% year to date.

